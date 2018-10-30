Basketball: IT Carlow edge Fr Mathews after hectic weekend

Fr Mathews’ gruelling weekend schedule caught up with them last night as they suffered defeat to IT Carlow at the Mathews Arena last night.

Tuesday, October 30, 2018 - 03:00 AM

Having beaten Marble City Hawks 64-39 on Saturday night in the National Cup preliminary round - where Gráinne Dwyer top-scored with 24 points - they were back in action yesterday but

didn’t enjoy the same level of success, losing out to IT Carlow 71-68.

Carlow led 39-34 at the half but in a tight contest, they managed to keep their Cork opponents just out of reach.

Kate O’Flaherty top-scored with 25 points for IT Carlow, while Shannon Brady hit 24 points for Fr Mathews and Gráinne Dwyer hit 22.

