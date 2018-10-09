Mark Keenan handed head coach role for Ireland

Mark Keenan, coach to Men’s Superleague outfit Templeogue, has been appointed head coach to Ireland’s senior men’s programme.

Mark Keenan handed head coach role for Ireland
Tuesday, October 09, 2018 - 04:40 AM

Mark Keenan, coach to Men’s Superleague outfit Templeogue, has been appointed head coach to Ireland’s senior men’s programme.

Keenan, who will begin his duties from the start of next year, will coach the squad up until the conclusion of the 2020 FIBA European Championship for Small Countries.

Keenan has enjoyed considerable success with Templeogue, most recently winning two Hula Hoops National Cup titles and a Men’s Super League title.

He said: “I believe we will have a very talented group of players to work with and am looking forward to the prospects and challenges ahead.” Added BI chief Bernard O’Byrne: “We are delighted to appoint Mark to this prestigious position given his tremendous career to date in Irish basketball and his great knowledge of the sport.”

BI is also due to announce a successor to Mark Scannell as Ireland’s women’s head coach.

More in this section

A view Croke Park as the Coronavirus brings a stop to all Irish sport until at least March 29th 13/3/2020 Venues have nothing to do with decision to retain 200 crowd limit, says Ronan Glynn
The two teams take a knee before the game 31/7/2020 Ronan Coughlan lifts Sligo off bottom spot as League of Ireland resumes
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ‘I don’t agree with the circus’ – Spurs boss Jose Mourinho calls for end to FFP
courtssportbasketballplace: irelandperson: mark keenanperson: keenanperson: bernard o’byrneperson: markperson: mark scannellevent: 2020 fiba european championshiporganisation: templeogueorganisation: bi

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices