Mark Keenan handed head coach role for Ireland

Mark Keenan, coach to Men’s Superleague outfit Templeogue, has been appointed head coach to Ireland’s senior men’s programme.

Keenan, who will begin his duties from the start of next year, will coach the squad up until the conclusion of the 2020 FIBA European Championship for Small Countries.

Keenan has enjoyed considerable success with Templeogue, most recently winning two Hula Hoops National Cup titles and a Men’s Super League title.

He said: “I believe we will have a very talented group of players to work with and am looking forward to the prospects and challenges ahead.” Added BI chief Bernard O’Byrne: “We are delighted to appoint Mark to this prestigious position given his tremendous career to date in Irish basketball and his great knowledge of the sport.”

BI is also due to announce a successor to Mark Scannell as Ireland’s women’s head coach.