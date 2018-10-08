Cork’s Aaron Hil narrowly misses out in World U16 Snooker Championships

By James O'Connor

Cork’s Aaron Hill narrowly missed out on world glory last Sunday after losing 4-3 in the IBSF World U16 Snooker Championships final in St. Petersburg.

After Hill (16) marched to a 2-0 lead in the skilful match, 13-year-old Belgian star Ben Mertens fought back to claim the title and end Hill’s hopes of becoming world champion.

“It was a really tense final on Sunday and Aaron had a great chance to win the title. All of the lads were there supporting him and it was great, it went down to the wire,” said national coach PJ Nolan.

Hill (Crucible SC) looked in control and was within touching distance of the title with a 3-1 lead, but his young Belgian opponent fought back to win the next two frames and force a decider.

In the decider, Hill made 32 and after a number of safety shots, had Mertens in a difficult position. A lucky red got Mertens out of trouble and he took his chance to make a winning clearance of 53 and take the title.

“Aaron put his opponent in an impossible position, but somehow the ball bounced around the table and into the pocket so the Belgian got the upper hand. It was a real pity but there’ll be plenty more to come from Aaron and the team.”

There was some consolation for Hill when he won a share of High Break prize thanks to a superb 131 break on the opening day of the championship.

All six players on the Irish team made it through to the last 32 knockout rounds, with four players making the last 16.

“Aaron would have been one of the favourites going into the tournament. He reached the quarter final of the U18 World Championships in China earlier this year and semi final the year before in Cyprus so he’s no stranger to this level.

“All the team would be travelling the country around 45 weekends a year to qualify for these events so it’s a big commitment for them and it’s vital to get this exposure.

“We also have one 12-year-old from Cork named Leone Crowley (Shooters SC), he’s been the U12 Champion for the last to years so he’s definitely an up and comer for the future.

“Next up is this weekend, we have U18 and U21 qualifiers for the European Championships in Israel in 2019. It’s all go really, we have tournaments around the country 51 weeks of the year so we’re all go.”

Irish U16 snooker team: A Hill (Crucible SC Cork), R McGuirk 9R&R SC Meath), L Crowley (Shooters SC Cork), J Newman (Fermoy SC Cork), L Casserly (R&R SC Meath), S Walsh (Douglas SC Cork).