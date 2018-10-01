Conor McGregor 'fell out of love' with MMA during two-year absence

Conor McGregor admits he "fell out of love" with mixed martial arts during his two-year hiatus from the UFC.

The Notorious says he's regained his hunger ahead of Saturday's world lightweight title bout against Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event of UFC 229 in Las Vegas.

McGregor had his featherweight and lightweight titles stripped during his break from the sport and he's told themaclife.com that he's determined to regain a title this weekend.

“These things irritated me, especially seeing what way it’s going, who the belts are given to, who the people who are challenging for the belts, who the person who has the belt is facing to get the belt,” he said.

“Many things irritated me in the game, and then watching the whole thing unfold, I just became much more hungry to come back and show who the real king is.”

