Road Bowling: McDonagh secures King of the Roads ticket

By Séamus Ó Tuama

Arthur McDonagh replaces Martin Coppinger in next weekend’s King of the Roads following his bowl of odds win over Colm Rafferty in Sunday’s play-off at Ballincurrig.

Rafferty had 50m after two good shots past Moore’s gate. McDonagh won his first lead with a big shot to the green. Rafferty got a good fourth past the creamery, McDonagh’s reply was too low left and missed it 60m. He then played a sensational bowl that missed the no-play line by less than a metre. Rafferty missed the line by 15m.

McDonagh increased his lead to O’Riordan’s. Rafferty kept in touch by playing a great bowl onto the long straight. McDonagh’s hopped onto the right verge just five metres fore. He followed with two great throws. The first to the top of the long straight and the next almost reached the big corner. This gave him a bowl of odds which he held with his 11th to sight.

Rafferty knocked the bowl with a brilliant shot to the top of the short straight. He also got the better of the next exchange to Din Tough’s. He needed to make the last bend in two more, but his next shot was not enough. McDonagh punished him with a brilliant 15th to the sight to raise a bowl.

John Shorten finished well to beat Jerry Gibbons in the last shot in the Bill Barrett Cup at Caheragh. He won each of the first two shots to the church by 70m. Gibbons levelled with a super third to Lisangle cross. He won his first lead by 20m with a good bowl towards the soccer pitch. He held that lead over the bridge.

Shorten played a great bowl to the new house, but Gibbons beat it by 70m. Shorten followed with another big one to the lawn. Gibbons beat that by 100m and Shorten missed it by 20m with his next to fall a full bowl behind.

Shorten recovered with a big shot past Sheily’s. Gibbons missed it by 70m, but he was still 100m fore after his next.

Shorten then beat the novice line and Gibbons missed that to lose the lead. They both just beat the river gate in their next shots with Shorten 30m fore. Gibbons missed the line with his last and Shorten beat it well.

Cousins Johnny and Jimmy O’Driscoll had a double in the Irish Wheelchair Association benefit series at Grange.

Johnny O’Driscoll beat Denis Cronin by almost a bowl.

Cronin played his first bowl to the right and missed sight at Barry’s. O’Driscoll went out with his and Cronin beat it by just 50m with his second. O’Driscoll raised a bowl with his third shot to the wall. He pushed almost a second bowl clear with his next and had two bowls of odds at the school cross.

Cronin played a sensational bowl past the novice line to Holland’s wall. O’Driscoll missed sight and needed his next bowl to rub the right to stay a bowl in front. Cronin saved the bowl in the run-in.

Jimmy O’Driscoll beat Mick Hurley by a bowl in the return. Hurley won the first two to sight past the stud farm. O’Driscoll won the lead with his third to Holland’s wall. Hurley had edged in front again at de Barra’s. O’Driscoll got a brilliant bowl down the hill that rubbed and ran to the school cross. Hurley just missed sight. He then miscalculated a purlicue to fall over a bowl behind.

O’Driscoll raised a second bowl with his shot past Hodnett’s farm. They contested that lead to the white wall. O’Driscoll got a poor shot to Barry’s and Hurley made the pub with his reply to cut the lead to a bowl.

Brian Wilmot had a one metre win over Donal Riordan in the Billy Molloy Cup at Whitechurch. He won the first shot, but Riordan took the next three to the top of the hill.

Wilmot then got three brilliant shots past Boula lane, but Riordan beat all three. Wilmot was left with his next. Riordan increased his lead to 80m and followed with three big shots to have almost a bowl of odds at the farm.

Wilmot cut the lead dramatically with a great bowl to the Devil’s bend. He won a 70m-lead with another big shot to the wall. Riordan then closed with a huge bowl.

Wilmot’s reply rubbed the left and just beat it.

Dan O’Halloran reached the Patsy Walsh Cup final with a last-shot win over Cian Boyle at Grenagh while Brendan O’Neill and David Hubbard shared the spoils in Béal na Marbh.