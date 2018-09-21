Jonny Bruton’s return as well as in-form John Jermyn will boost Cork C of I league prospects

Jonny Bruton’s return to Cork C of I after almost a decade away has given strong hope to the Garryduff outfit that they can make an impact this year in the elite men’s EY Hockey League, writes Stephen Findlater

The sole Munster entrant raise the curtain on the new season tomorrow with a home tie against an ambitious Annadale following a tricky year last time out.

It will be the only top-line game played in the province this weekend as the Munster branch has cancelled all the men’s Division One fixtures due to the continued wait to fill the last place on their executive committees. Until a second registrar is found for the women’s leagues, the branch has said they will not start up competitions.

A lack of goals from play was a key issue last term, leading to too many draws — eight from 18 outings — while the departure of Julian Dale to a professional contract in Belgium during the summer blunts their attack further.

But the news of Bruton’s arrival after time in Australia and then Dublin, where he set up his first fitness centre, gives them back some star quality. The forward was part of the Irish side that won European bronze in 2015 and he won an Irish Senior Cup with Three Rock Rovers along the way.

John Jermyn has committed to “another couple of years yet”, meaning they will always be a threat from set pieces and the hope is the pair can bring on youngsters like Kevin O’Dea and Andrew Salter.

In the coaching hot-seat, meanwhile, Denis Pritchard is back at the club after a 12-year absence following successful spells with Bandon men, the Irish senior women and UCC’s ladies team who won the Munster title in the spring.

With many of their rivals also losing players to foreign shores, Pritchard will hope his side can make a significant move up the table.

Three Rock look the clear favourites after back-to-back EY Champions Trophy crowns with a pretty steady squad. They open with a tester at Banbridge, the Co Down side at full strength after an injury-hit season that saw them shorn of key men Eugene Magee and John McKee for long periods.

Both are back meaning the 2017 league champs should make a more sustained push for the top four. Lisnagarvey have seen their international contingent almost completely wiped out with Paul Gleghorne, Neal Glassey and Michael Robson going to Crefeld in Germany and Sean Murray off to Rotterdam, Similarly, Pembroke have seen Kirk Shimmins and Alan Sothern go to Belgium along with Monkstown midfielder Stephen Cole.

The girls Under-18 and 16 interpros, meanwhile, takes place in Rathfarnham with the southern province looking to upset Ulster.

The red hands’ older selection feature Olivia Mullan, younger sister of Irish skipper Katie, and recently won the UK Games, beating Scotland and Wales and an English selection.