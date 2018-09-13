Promising Cork cyclist signs for Team Sky

Team Sky have announced the immediate signing of emerging Irish rider Eddie Dunbar following the collapse of the Aqua Blue Sport team.

The 22-year-old, who claimed eighth place overall in the Tour de Yorkshire and Tour de l'Avenir this season, had been signed to Irish squad Aqua Blue until the end of the year.

With the team ceasing operations at the start of the month he was granted permission by the UCI to move on.

Dunbar, from Kanturk, Co Cork, has agreed a deal until the end of 2019 and is set to make his Team Sky debut in Saturday's Coppa Agostini in Italy.

