Paul and Gary O'Donovan win their World Championship quarter-final

Paul and Gary O'Donovan won their lightweight men's double sculls World Championship quarter-final to progress to the A/B semi-final.

Paul and Gary O'Donovan win their World Championship quarter-final
Wed, 12 Sep, 2018 - 16:52

Paul and Gary O'Donovan won their lightweight men's double sculls World Championship quarter-final to progress to the A/B semi-final.

The Skibbereen brothers went from fourth to first in their race, and they'll return to the water tomorrow morning.

Earlier, the men's quad of Andrew Goff, Fintan McCarthy, Ryan Ballantine and Jake McCarthy moved through to their final by finishing second in their repechage.

Aileen Crowley and Monika Dukarska's championships are over after they finished fifth in the repechage of the women's double.

Racing in Plovdiv has been cancelled for the rest of the day, meaning Mark O'Donovan and Shane O'Driscoll must wait to go in their heavyweight pairs quarter-final.

Ronan Byrne and Philip Doyle are also left waiting for the repechage of the Men's Double.

Digital Desk

More in this section

Jonathan Afolabi and Lorenzo Pirola 13/10/2020 Dream very much alive for Ireland U21s despite defeat, manager Jim Crawford insists
World 4 x 1 mile relay record attempt How four Irish athletics greats put aside their rivalries for a world record that still stands today
Seanie McGrath: There will never be any inferiority complex when Blackrock meet Glen Rovers Seanie McGrath: There will never be any inferiority complex when Blackrock meet Glen Rovers
courtssportrowingplace: plovdivperson: paulperson: gary o'donovanperson: skibbereen brothersperson: andrew goffperson: fintan mccarthyperson: ryan ballantineperson: jake mccarthyperson: aileen crowleyperson: monika dukarskaperson: mark o'donovanperson: shane o'driscollperson: ronan byrneperson: philip doyleevent: world championship quarterevent: world championship

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices