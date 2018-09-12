Paul and Gary O'Donovan win their World Championship quarter-final

Paul and Gary O'Donovan won their lightweight men's double sculls World Championship quarter-final to progress to the A/B semi-final.

The Skibbereen brothers went from fourth to first in their race, and they'll return to the water tomorrow morning.

Earlier, the men's quad of Andrew Goff, Fintan McCarthy, Ryan Ballantine and Jake McCarthy moved through to their final by finishing second in their repechage.

Aileen Crowley and Monika Dukarska's championships are over after they finished fifth in the repechage of the women's double.

Racing in Plovdiv has been cancelled for the rest of the day, meaning Mark O'Donovan and Shane O'Driscoll must wait to go in their heavyweight pairs quarter-final.

Ronan Byrne and Philip Doyle are also left waiting for the repechage of the Men's Double.

