Naomi Osaka seals shock US Open title as Serena Williams suffers extraordinary meltdown

Sun, 09 Sep, 2018 - 00:00

Naomi Osaka won her first grand slam title as Serena Williams suffered an extraordinary meltdown.

The headlines were supposed to be about Williams' bid for a record-equalling 24th grand slam title and Osaka trying to become Japan's first slam winner, but instead an argument with umpire Carlos Ramos that escalated dominated the match.

Williams was furious when she was given a coaching violation early in the second set after a hand gesture from her coach Patrick Mouratoglou.

She was then docked a point for a second violation when she smashed her racket after dropping serve at 3-3. Continuing her argument with Ramos at the change of ends, Williams accused him of being a thief for taking a point away from her.

Ramos gave her a third violation, which resulted in a game penalty, putting Osaka 5-3 ahead. A tearful Williams argued her case with tournament officials but, although she held serve in the next game, Osaka served out the victory 6-2 6-4.

