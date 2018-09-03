Lewis Hamilton silences Italian boo boys with GP win

By Philip Duncan

Lewis Hamilton stunned the Ferrari crowd with a remarkable victory at the Italian Grand Prix, following a late move on Kimi Raikkonen and an opening-lap collision with Sebastian Vettel.

Pole-sitter Raikkonen looked set to win his first race in more than five years — and Ferrari’s first in their homeland since 2010 — but Hamilton executed a brilliant pass on the Finn, with just eight laps remaining.

“Today was so difficult. Whilst the negativity is never great, that’s what powered me along. I actually accept it,” Hamilton told the crowd, who flooded the main straight with their flares and flags and booed him as he stepped onto the podium.

Vettel, who fell to last after his clash with Hamilton, recovered to finish fourth, but the German is now 30 points behind his championship rival. Valtteri Bottas completed the podium places.

Vettel was at his commanding best seven days ago, to win in Belgium, but he was on the back foot from the start here, after his collision with Hamilton. Raikkonen roared off his marks on the long gallop down to the opening bend at Monza to keep both Vettel and Hamilton at bay. Hamilton, however, took advantage of a slipstream off Vettel’s Ferrari, before lining up a move on his championship rival at turn four. Vettel covered the inside, but Hamilton moved to his right to take the racing line, and he was ahead of the Ferrari as they took the corner.

Vettel did not want to give up the space, and the right-hand side of his car made contact with Hamilton’s Mercedes. It sent the German into a spin, as Hamilton marched on in second.

Vettel complained on the radio: “That was silly, where did he want to go?”

Vettel limped back to the garage for repairs, before Hamilton’s long-term rival, Nico Rosberg, pointed the finger at Vettel. “I think it was 100% Sebastian’s fault,” Rosberg said on Sky Sports commentary.

Hamilton gave him all the room. He’s not going to become world champion if he keeps doing these things.”

Moments later, Hamilton was in the lead, after passing Raikkonen on lap four, only for the 38-year-old to bite back two corners later. The gap between Raikkonen and Hamilton remained at one second, as Vettel fought his way back from last. By lap 11, Vettel was up into the points, and he would get as high as fourth, before he would stop for a second time. Back at the front, and it was Raikkonen who stopped for new tyres first. Hamilton went on for eight further laps, before he came in for new rubber, and emerged well down on the Ferrari car.

But Hamilton’s team-mate, Bottas, who had yet to stop, played his role in backing Raikkonen up, and allowing Hamilton to close.

Bottas eventually stopped for tyres to release Raikkonen. That looked to be that, but Hamilton never gave up, and on lap 45 he won the race.

At 220 miles per hour, the Briton drew alongside Raikkonen on the main straight, before masterfully making his pass.