Yates makes move at Vuelta

Simon Yates dusted off his Giro d’Italia playbook as he used a late attack to close the gap on the leader’s red jersey in La Vuelta while Ben King recorded a rare victory for Team Dimension Data on stage four.

Yates makes move at Vuelta
Wednesday, August 29, 2018 - 03:40 AM

By Dylan King

Simon Yates dusted off his Giro d’Italia playbook as he used a late attack to close the gap on the leader’s red jersey in La Vuelta while Ben King recorded a rare victory for Team Dimension Data on stage four.

Yates lit up the Giro in May when his attacking style was rewarded with three stage wins and 13 days in the leader’s pink jersey.

He promised to employ similar tactics in the final Grand Tour of the season and was as good as his word as he put in a dig on the climb up to Alfacar.

The Mitchelton-Scott rider took 27 seconds out of Team Sky’s Michal Kwiatkowski to cut his deficit overall to 10 seconds, leaving him third overall behind Bora-Hansgrohe’s Emanuel Buchmann who is seven seconds off red.

“It wasn’t the plan (to attack), I got carried away but I felt good and I saw an opportunity there,” Yates said.

I don’t really know what I was doing. Maybe I was testing the guys and was thinking someone would come with me straight away but that was that.

“I didn’t mean to. I’m not trying to be cocky or anything, it was just one of those things and when I tried once, I got away.

“It looks like I have gained the time I lost in the other part of the race, in the prologue and the other day with the little kicker, so yeah, it was a good day.”

King took the stage victory out of the breakaway, giving the injury-ravaged Dimension Data team their first major win since Mark Cavendish’s victory on stage three of the Dubai Tour in February.

More in this section

Matchroom Fight Camp - Katie Taylor v Delfine Persoon Katie Taylor set for Spanish exam in November
Abraham Papali’i is shown a red card by Frank Murphy 30/8/2020 Munster v Connacht: The game in 60 seconds
'Relief' for St Finbarr's who preserve Premier status with comprehensive win 'Relief' for St Finbarr's who preserve Premier status with comprehensive win
courtssporttour de franceperson: yatesperson: simon yatesperson: ben kingperson: dylan kingperson: mitchelton-scottperson: michal kwiatkowskiperson: emanuel buchmannperson: kingperson: mark cavendishevent: giro d’italiaevent: la vueltaevent: giroevent: grand tourevent: dubai tourorganisation: team dimension dataorganisation: team skyorganisation: bora-hansgroheorganisation: dimension data

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices