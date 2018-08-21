Andy Lee insists judges got TJ Doheny decision correct

Former WBO middleweight champion Andy Lee feels TJ Doheny's world title success is one of the best Irish sporting achievements of 2018.

Thirty-one-year-old Portlaoise southpaw Doheny won the IBF super-bantamweight title last week, defeating Japan's Ryosuke Iwasa on points in Toyko.

ESPN commentator Teddy Atlas claimed the judging was 'ugly' and that Iwasa won the fight, but Lee doesn't agree:

"Nobody expected him to beat the champion in Japan, to get a decision. But the judges scored it correctly and gave him the points win.

"I've seen some criticism where they were saying they didn't think he won the fight, that they didn't score it for him but I think they were putting it in the frame that he was fighting a Japenese fighter in Japan.

"If you score the fight for what it is, round for round, then he wins the fight and gets the decision - and they did score it that way."

