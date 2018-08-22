Road bowler Martin Coppinger in record-breaking form at Ballincurrig

By Séamus Ó Tuama Martin Coppinger smashed the road record at Ballincurrig in the second round of the Mick Barry Cup in one of the most compelling performances ever seen at the venue.

He scorched well past the line in 14 shots to put himself in the frame for qualification for next month’s King of the Roads. He got a brilliant opening shot to sight and led Aidan Murphy all the way. He raised a bowl with a huge second and he was at the start of the creamery in three.

He was fractionally tight right with his next and it hit a wall. He then missed the no-play line by centimetres. Murphy closed the gap with a brilliant sixth to the no-play line. Coppinger was unstoppable.

He made clear sight at Leahy’s in three unbelievable shots. He then opened the big corner with his ninth and was at the top of short straight in ten.

He was looking at the line after three more massive bowls. He drove his last way past the line into the green. Not only did he break the record, but had his fourth bowl been a few centimetres left, he might have beaten the line in 13.

After two of the three rounds, Colm Rafferty on 32 points still leads. He together with Peadar Toal (27), Arthur McDonagh (26) and Martin Coppinger (25) currently hold the four play-off positions. As scoring is based on a player’s two best results any one of the chasing pack could slip into the frame next Saturday.

Rafferty kept momentum by scoring the line in 17 and beating Gary Daly. He won the lead with his second to Moore’s gate. Daly was back in front after five and it was dead level after six each to the no-play line.

Rafferty edged a bowl clear after a super 11th towards the big corner. He raised a second bowl with a massive shot to Din Tough’s. His next was not great, but he more than compensated with a spectacular 16th to light at the last bend. Daly closed with a huge bowl, but it was too late.

Arthur McDonagh was second overall, beating the line well in 16 shots in a great contest with Peadar Toal. They got three great bowls to Geary’s. Toal won his first lead with a massive fourth to the creamery. McDonagh then got a sensational fifth bowl to beat the no-play line and Toal narrowly missed it.

McDonagh pushed clear in his next two, but was too tight right with his eighth to leave them level at the top of the long straight.

Toal regained the lead with his ninth, McDonagh took the next, but Toal was back in front after a brilliant 12th to the top of the short straight.

McDonagh gained winning odds with a super 13th to Din Tough’s and he was looking at the line in two more Killian Kingston edged Edmond Sexton in the tightest contest of the day. This was on a knife-edge in the first six to Heaphy’s Sexton took a big lead with a great shot to O’Riordan’s, when Kingston’s reply unluckily hopped left and missed sight. He raised a bowl of odds in the next three to Leahy’s.

He lost ground when his bowl clipped the big bend, but looked to be back in control after a massive 12th to the top of the short straight. Kingston got back in contention with a great bowl to Din Tough’s. He had the lead down to five metres for the last shot. He closed with a great bowl to pip Sexton by three metres.

Brian Wilmot closed with a brilliant bowl to beat Paul Buckley in the feature score of the Irish Heart Foundation benefit at Killumney.

They started well. Buckley got three great bowls in succession to go a bowl clear after six. Wilmot fought back and led after a massive bowl to sight past the cul-de-sac. He increased his odds to Connie’s corner. Buckley played a great bowl from there and only missed the line by ten metres. Wilmot did better beating the line from what looked an impossible stand.

Timmy Murphy eased to the Munster Junior C final with an easy win over Michael Faulkner at Gortroe. He was past the Well Bar in eight sensational bowls. He plays the winner of tomorrow night’s semi-final between Michéal O’Sullivan and Jordan O’Sullivan at Durrus.

Eoin Healy and Darren Bowen meet in the Novice I Munster final while John O’Rourke and James Cooney were impressive winners in the Jim O’Driscoll Cup at Ballincurrig. In the Gretta Cormican Cup at Togher Cross, Claire O’Sullivan beat Aileen Murphy.