Two golds for Ireland at World ParaAthletics European Championship

Jason Smyth and Greta Streimikyte have won gold medals for Ireland on the second day of the World ParaAthletics European Championship in Berlin.

DCU athlete Streimikyte won the 1500-metres final for T13 athletes with visual impairment.

Originally from Lithuania, Streimikyte won bronze at the previous Europeans two years ago.

Smyth has also added another title to his large para-athletics haul after taking gold in Berlin today.

The former able-bodied Irish 100m champion set a new Championship record of 21.44 seconds in taking his fifth European gold of his career.