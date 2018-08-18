WATCH: Paddy Barnes loses bid for WBC flyweight title

Irish boxer Paddy Barnes has lost his bid for a first professional world title at Windsor Park this evening.

Saturday, August 18, 2018 - 21:22 PM

The two-time Olympic bronze medalist was defeated by reigning WBC flyweight champion Cristofer Rosales.

The Belfast native traded blows well with Rosales before a hard body shot by the Nicaraguan saw him sink to his feet - losing by knockout in the third round.

Carl Frampton headlines the card in a featherweight clash with Luke Jackson later this evening.

- Digital desk

