Kieran Shannon: When it comes to coaching kids, sometimes less is more

Over the weekend Evan Ferguson went viral. It wasn’t simply because he joined the Anfield icons of Owen and Fowler and the unfortunately recently deceased Chris Bart-Williams as someone who’d banged in a Premier League hat-trick while still 18 or younger. The tipping point was what he had to say about his Da.

Barry Ferguson had been among the 31,000 and more people who had in the Amex Stadium: any instructions he’d to offer his son lost in the din that Evan’s exploits had generated. Then again, had there only being tens of people at the game, you wouldn’t have heard boo or a cheer from him either, though he’s a coach now for a living. Even when Evan was back playing in the quiet fields, Barry had been quiet there too. Just being there was enough.

“[He] was one of them who would be standing in the corner with his jacket and the hood up, saying nothing, but that helped me,” Evan told Sky Sports after the game. "If I did need anything I could go over and talk to him because he would know what he was talking about, but he never put any pressure on me.”

Within hours the clip was rampant across social media. His words – that his dad hardly used any while he was in the act of playing the game they each love – struck a chord. Here was a message that parents and coaches of young people could heed.

Naturally there were some dissenters, the names Richard Williams and Earl Woods being touted in their argument. But for a researcher based only a few miles away from Dalymount Park where Ferguson used to play for Bohs, that pair are very much the outliers when it comes to developing an outlier.

Dr Áine McNamara, now an associate professor in elite performance in Dublin City University, has extensively studied sporting pathways. In 2016 she and a couple of colleagues published a paper called Superchamps, Champs and Almosts: Important Differences and Commonalities on the Rocky Road.

More than 50 UK and European athletes who were either still active or recently retired were interviewed for the study. The Superchamps had won at least five medals at the world or Olympic level or had been capped by their national team more than 50 times as a professional soccer or rugby player. The Champs had been among the top 40 in the world or played at the Premier League level without winning more than four caps. The Almosts then had won multiple international underage honours but none at senior and hadn’t operated at a level higher than the second-tier of the English game.

A key differentiator was that the parents for the Superchamps were generally less hands on than those of the Almosts; instead they demonstrated “positive facilitation and gentle encouragement”.

One anonymous athlete quoted in the paper said, “The drive… it’s not from my parents. They were supportive but they didn’t drive me. It was more… competing with my older brothers.”

Another said that while their father was at 95 percent of their games they didn’t get involved in the coaching. “I learned how to be very self-sufficient.”

Those in the Champs category then were more likely to have a parent who coached them and were slightly more hands-on but generally not excessively so. “He would come and coach me every Sunday,” said one, “so he had a big impact and still does now. He is still the first person I speak to after every game.”

With the Almosts, however, there tended to be a significant difference in the involvement of parents. “My dad was always there, shouting instructions from the touchline, pushing me to practice at home,” said one. “Really, I just wanted to be out with my mates. I felt like sport stole my childhood.”

What’s also striking though about both McNamara’s research and Ferguson’s words is how in the long run it helps if coaches also aren’t overly-controlling.

McNamara’s research found that a lot of Almosts – who at underage would have often been more successful than the eventual Superchamps – struggled when they no longer had an authoritative coach who used to so heavily advise, even dictate to, them. “I seemed to lose my way,” said one Almost, “no one telling me what to do.”

The same can apply within competition. If you’re constantly telling your players what to do while they’re out there, it ultimately stifles them, stints them. In some circles they call it JoyStick Coaching. Keith Whitmer has written about how rampant it is in US youth soccer and how it’s ruining the game for the kids and hindering the sport itself.

"Dynamic, fluid sports require quick decision-making. The only way to hone those decision-making skills is to practice making them under pressure. But when you’re never given that opportunity, you become robotic, uncreative.”

And as he also notes, often parents can mistake such a barrage of constant information as true coaching.

Chances are, you’ve seen it recently yourself, even at kids games. And of course, as the prominent US psychologist Patrick Cohen has pointed out, some guidance can be helpful; there are times a kid may need to know promptly what position they could or should be in to help them in that situation. But as that ball is dropping or bounding, do they really need to be told by you whether to head it or lump it? Or when they catch it, to just get rid off it, when maybe with a side-step they’ll come up with a move and option you couldn’t even have envisaged.

One of the most respected theories on motivation is known as the self-determination theory, and it extends to sport. There are three primary reasons we do anything – competency, relatedness and autonomy. We want to feel competent doing something. And it helps when we have a sense of belonging with others while doing that activity. Sport can provide that, the GAA in particular with its connection to the locale.

But autonomy is something which a good share of coaches, at both adult level and with kids, can overlook. One of the reasons the kids want to play the sport, one of the reasons why an adult wants to stay in the sport, is being able to express themselves. Make decisions for themselves.

Barry Ferguson got that some time ago. Which is why over the winter he’ll have reason to be back over in the Amex with the jacket and hood up, not saying a word, and letting his son’s actions speak for himself.