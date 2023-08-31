Let's hope it's really over for toxic masculinity detracting from women’s brilliance

It was never a meritocracy. Like many commentators who have been banging the drum of equal treatment for women’s sports for some time now, I felt certain that the skill, athleticism and quality of female players would be the deciding factor. Give us the funding and resources so that we can be our best selves on the field; give us consistent, accessible, non-patronising media coverage so that sports fans can follow teams and players and become invested in the rivalries and storylines.

For a while there, it felt like it was working. In Australia – a country not exactly renowned for its progressive gender politics – 75,000 fans turned out to watch the Matildas’ opening World Cup game against Ireland. The World Cup semi-final against England broke TV viewing records in Oz, with more than 11 million tuning in. The progress of women’s sports generally in recent years has been rapid, but this World Cup felt especially seismic. I felt that I was watching a new inclusive sporting culture unfold, of the sort my younger self dreamt of but was never sure would arrive.

It’s a mistake that has been made by second class citizens the world over. If I just play by their rules. If I earn their respect. If I show my quality and prove my worth – well, then they have to respect me. But we see now, very clearly, that the dominance of men’s sport was never really about merit. It was only ever about power.

I’m not even sure how to broach the southern gothic spectacle of what’s happening with the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) right now. What fresh hell is this? you murmur to yourself, checking your sports news app of a morning. New statements every 24 hours or so, from FIFA, World Cup-winning captain Jenni Hermoso, RFEF president Luis Rubiales, and the unpopular coach of the Spanish women’s soccer team, Jorge Vilda. Last Friday, Rubiales calling a press conference ostensibly to resign, only to yell ‘I AM NOT RESIGNING’ as a line of men obediently applauded. By the time this article goes to print, there could well have been some new bizarre twist in the whole sorry tale.

The neologism ‘Trumpian’ is probably the only word that sums up the venal self-interest, shamelessness, and arrogance of Rubiales; the fact that his federation has stood behind him for so long beggars belief. To feel that you, as an administrator, are more indispensable to Spanish soccer than the entire women’s squad, is laughable in its hubris. I hear his ma is on hunger strike now and every available female relative is being wheeled out to say what a gentleman he is. (Women have to live in the patriarchy too, and some find it easier to go along with it than to fight it.)

And as always, when we venture into gendered waters, it brings up deeper issues as well. Several feminist voices on Twitter have pointed out that this is why women often don’t report sexual assault: even when the incident is captured on camera and broadcast to the world, there are still countless men – many online, many in the RFEF itself – lining up to call Jenni Hermoso a liar. Unfortunately, this is just how misogyny works.

Hermoso should be having the best month of her life. Instead, she was forcibly and non-consensually kissed by her boss on global TV; dismissed and gaslighted; and threatened with legal action by the national federation that is supposed to act in her interests. There have been bright moments, of course: messages of support from soccer players worldwide; the players of Sevilla wearing warmup shirts bearing the slogan #SeAcabo (‘It’s Over’) in her support; and FIFA itself censuring Rubiales when the RFEF would not. But she should be off on a beach somewhere, not a care in the world, instead of being at the locus of sport’s latest #MeToo kerfuffle.

Though the tournament was a triumph for women’s soccer, it was limned with sexism throughout, from the merely annoying variety (Nike refusing to produce a fan replica England goalkeeper jersey, until Mary Earp was Player of the Match in the final, at which point they announced a ‘limited’ quantity would be produced) to the ugly and disturbing (Manchester United announcing that they would be consulting with their female World Cup players over the Mason Greenwood debacle, as if hoping the ladies would give him the green light).

FIFA president Gianni Infantino – who has probably never been accused of being a feminist – said recently in Sydney: ‘I say to all the women, that you have the power to change. Pick the right battles. Pick the right fights. You have the power to change. You have the power to convince us men what we have to do … With men, with FIFA, you will find open doors. Just push the doors. They are open.’ It was a clueless and frustrating soundbite for the female soccer masses, who have been pushing doors and picking fights (though maybe not the ‘right’ ones?) for years now.

This context made FIFA’s swift intervention on the Rubiales incident surprising, but no less welcome. In fact, it would make you wonder if women’s soccer is better off dealing directly with FIFA than going through their national associations, which sometimes seem determined to ignore, undermine or mistreat their women’s teams.

The Ireland national team had its own showdown with the FAI in 2017; earlier this year, Olympic champions Canada launched a protest against Canada Soccer over pay equity; Nigeria likewise entered the World Cup with disputes over unpaid bonuses still festering. The victorious Spanish players are in danger now of not actually receiving their World Cup prize money from the hostile RFEF.

Last week, Christen Press – the former USNWT player who now hosts a popular YouTube analysis show with her partner, Tobin Heath, another former US player – tweeted the following: ‘Women should not have to win to have our voices heard.’ When the US women’s team successfully campaigned for equal pay from the US Soccer Federation in 2022, a plank of that argument was that the women’s team was much more successful than the men’s. But that shouldn’t have to be the case in order to get fairness and equality.

The hope is that this is the sting of a dying wasp – the last public temper tantrum of a mediocre middle-man, and one of the last times that toxic masculinity will detract from the brilliance of women’s sport. It’s been a long time coming. Hashtag it’s over.