Kieran Shannon: Rhasidat Adeleke's date with greatness only delayed, not denied

Be honest, you’re still getting your tongue around her name.

It doesn’t yet trip off it as easily as Sonia or Derval did for you, but it will, just as international commentators got plenty of practice to overcome any difficulties pronouncing the names of those track queens from Cork, and this column now has no trouble spelling or saying Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Greek Freak that enthrals not just America but the world with his exploits in the NBA.

And already you’ve probably started to get your head around just what a talent she is, just as you now instantly recognise the face.

2023 will go down as the time a star was born, or at least was revealed – nay, declared – to a nation. Rhasidat Adeleke.

Spell it phonetically at first if you need (Ra-sheeda, the same way our international friends got to learn it’s Son-ya and we got to learn it’s Ya-nis), but it’s one that’s going to be up in there big, bright lights for years to come.

Budapest last week was a thrill for how it triggered both memories of the past and visions of the future as well as being so compelling in the present.

It was like a throwback to those days when track and field was as good a show as there was on TV, as habitual and as unmissable as tuning in to the Champions League is for generations who’ll never know who Joachim Cruz or Steve Cruz were.

Seeing Ciara Mageean vie for a medal amongst the best of the best was reminiscent of watching an O’Rourke or Marcus O’Sullivan or Frank O’Meara contending for and even winning championship medals on the world stage, while also giving us hope for what Paris might hold in store for her.

But watching Adeleke was another sensation altogether, even though she too finished fourth. While Mageean showed she belonged in such company, Adeleke gave the impression of someone who is already that company, to the manor born. No matter how Paris goes for a Mageean, you know Budapest will go down as one of the three greatest races of her championship career. Adeleke, not just by virtue of her age but talent, will surely have three greater championship days than Budapest. Her date with greatness seems as if it has only been delayed, not denied.

It’s a hard thing to grasp just how exceptional both Irish performances were and both performers are. We’re not just talking about athletes who finished fourth in Olympic sports like rowing and boxing. A lot of people around the world don’t have access to a river, boat and oars. Most people don’t box either. As remarkable as anyone who represents, let alone wins, for their country is in such disciplines, the participation pyramid for such sports is narrow.

Athletics, or at least most of its events, is the opposite. As Greg Allen pointed out, it, like a lot of other sports, should not be viewed as a ‘minority sport’. Not only does almost every country participate in it; it is probably the most accessible sport there is in almost every country. Almost everyone has run at some stage. We’ve all, either voluntarily or coerced, took part in a race on a school’s sports day.

And of all the women on this planet, Ciara Mageean is one of the four fastest over 1500m, the fastest non-African on the planet. Rhasidat Adeleke is one of the four fastest women in the world over 400 metres. That’s how fast and talented she is.

But she has more than just speed and a talent. She has charisma. Whatever It is, she has It.

In sports marketing they call it star power. And researchers in the area reckon there are five components to star power. It is a mix of their athletic expertise, professional trustworthiness, social attractiveness, likeable personality, and characteristic style.

Adeleke ticks all those boxes, which is why Nike have already signed her to a big contract and you’d be confident despite her association with them and their dubious links with other athletics stars that she will retain her professional trustworthiness.

“To an audience, a star must been seen as relatable and ordinary,” a Samuel Duncan observed when breaking down Richard Dyer’s star theory to sport. “They’ve to be reflective of everyday values while at the same time also being seen as extraordinary – reflective of what ordinary citizens should aspire to be like.”

Adeleke is both extraordinary and ordinary that way; to paraphrase her fellow Dubliner Imelda May, proud and humble, humble and proud. She models but also wants to be a role model.

“I hope to inspire people,” she said earlier in the year, “especially young girls, and to do sports and stay in sports. [I want] to be a good role model, and have a good image.”

Ireland has had sports stars before, even in athletics: the likes of Rob Heffernan, Derval, John Treacy. But Adeleke has the potential to be in that stratosphere with Coghlan, Sonia, transcending athletics and even Ireland like really only a Katie Taylor or Rory McIlroy have this past decade.

The path may not be smooth for her. Barcelona ’92 was to Sonia what Budapest 2023 was to Adeleke and what followed that was Stuttgart and the Chinese in ’93, then Atlanta ’96 and Athens ’97. But already she has shown she is not afraid to make hard decisions and take good advice– like stepping aside from the 4x400m relay out of fatigue and risk of injury.

We’ll see yet if she’ll own the decade. But it’s going to be something to watch her follow her dreams.