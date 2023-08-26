Enda McEvoy: Back on track with athletics thanks to Irish efforts in Budapest 

The All-Ireland finals long over. The Rugby World Cup nearly a month away. The Premier League somehow, after two whole weeks, yet to clear its throat and begin disgorging its customary diet of overwrought silliness.

Thus there was nothing for it during the week but to tune into the athletics from Budapest, despite the fact your columnist had – as per more than one jeremiad penned here in the past – long since given up on the sport.

Who’s juicin’ who? Who’s not juicin’ who?

Call the change of tack a genuflection to the memory of Eamonn Coghlan, 40 years on from Helsinki. Thankfully help, and reams of copy, was at hand in the shape of three remarkable women. Sha’Carri Richardson, Ciara Mageean, and Rhasidat Adeleke.

Monday night brought Richardson doing her stuff. She’s straight outta Dallas and inordinately speedy, even for a sprinter. She’s also inordinately interesting. Over 2.4 million Instagram followers can’t be wrong.

Abandoned by her mother as a child. Mental health struggles. Tattoos. A positive marijuana test that saw her lose out on a place at the Tokyo Olympics. Missing in action for most of 2022.

Richardson was similarly missing in action for the first half of her 100m semi-final and it nearly cost her. She only finished third, out of an automatic qualifying position. Fortunately her time was the third fastest recorded over the three semi-finals and more than sufficient to secure her passage.

The final featured, in the words of the commentary team on Virgin, “four of the eight quickest women in history”, among them the mighty Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, so garlanded with gold during her career as to be a Jamaican version of Fort Knox on two legs. She was in the centre. By dint of being one of the fastest qualifiers Richardson was gulaged out in Trap 9, out of sight if not out of mind.

It was perfect for her. The others didn’t see her coming.

Not a metaphor. They really didn’t see her coming. Richardson started well and finished better, flashing home on the outside at the death to win in 10.65, 0.19 of a second faster than her semi-final time. In other words, really fast.

Her performance in the press conference afterwards was occasionally spiky, an obvious and eminently reasonable enquiry about how she’d managed to bounce back from failing to make Tokyo being, in the words of one newspaper, “greeted with disdain”. Okay, not a ‘tude to be recommended at home, but let her or him who hasn’t been abandoned by their mother cast the first stone.

Tuesday gave us Ciara Mageean in the 1500m final. A glorious effort that through no fault of her own came up one place short of a medal.

Look who won. Faith Kipyegon, gold medallist in the event at the last two Olympiads and hailed by Virgin as “the best 1500m runner, man or woman, in history.” How do you compete with that? How is a girl from Portaferry supposed to get anywhere near a denizen of the highlands of the Kenyan rift valley?

Simply by doing the best she can and, as Mageean did, setting a new national record.

For years we’ve seen Irish athletes go to major championships and underperform. Ciara Mageean went to the world championships and overperformed. Now she knows, as she declared, that she belongs in that company. Roll on Paris.

Roll on the City of Light too for Rhasidat Adeleke, who was bracingly self-analytical after finishing second in her 400m semi-final on Monday. She’d been “too comfortable, too conservative” in the first 200m, she confessed, meaning she’d had to work harder than she would have liked in the second 200m.

Conclusion? She’d have to change tack for Wednesday’s final.

All of this came across as enormously encouraging. The folks at home didn’t want Adeleke playing her final in the semi-final; she patently hadn’t. Nor did they want her not thinking about her tactics for the final; there would be no danger of that either.

In the end it didn’t quite happen. The Tallaght woman was slightly faster early on in the final but not notably so. In the closing stages she was visibly running out of gas.

An explanation was easily arrived at. Overcooking. Too many races this season, including 20 over 400m. That’s fair mileage for, and considerable strain on, a 20-year-old body.

You may recall Adeleke making the headlines back in early June when winning the US collegiate title at the distance. Turned out that was her All-Ireland final, the day into which her entire season was consciously channelled. Budapest was an afterthought.

Now that she’s made us all 400m experts, a sense of quiet anti-climax was palpable across the nation on Wednesday night. If Mageean had punched a little above her weight and made us proud in doing so, Adeleke had punched a little below her weight and commensurately deflated us a bit.

Our fault, not hers. That’s how ridiculously high she’s set the bar aged 20.

If she wasn’t bothered in the slightest afterwards, which she patently wasn’t, neither should we have been.

She’s not 21 till next week. She possesses first-hand experience of the cutting edge of a global championship. Not only will she be a year older at the Olympics, now that she’s turned professional she won’t have a college campaign to juggle.

Everything about Adeleke’s 2023 was tailored to Austin in June. Everything about her 2024 will be tailored to Paris in July and August.

She’ll be in good company there with Mageean. With Sarah Lavin, who broke Derval O’Rourke’s longstanding 100m hurdles record the other night. With Sharlene Mawdsley, surely the most improbably named Tipperary woman ever, who goes from strength to strength.

Paris, on arrive!

Forming a special connection

Ever imagined you’d see a quiz show which entailed three nice middle-class English ladies straining themselves over the names of former Liverpool strikers? Then you’ve never imagined Only Connect.

It’s the filling in the Mastermind/University Challenge sandwich on BBC2 of a Monday night and is aimed at the well informed and the laterally minded. The questions involve links, sequences and, as hinted by the title, connections, many of them concerning recondite maths, esoteric sciencey stuff or the Nato alphabet.

They are frequently devilishly cunning, albeit in a way that is engaging rather than arsey or offputting. On the rare nights I manage to get one answer correct in the entire show I treat myself to a lap of triumph of the living room.

Each week there’s a round where 16 words or items need sorting into four groups of four. Five of last Monday’s words jumped off the screen. Rush, Mané, Keegan, Hunt and Fowler.

Well done. Unlike the three nice middle-class ladies you instantly got the link. This being a show full of tricks and red herrings, however, one of the other groups featured people called Michelle (Obama, Yeoh etc).

Did Keegan - seemingly an actress called Michelle Keegan, doubtless popular with the young people, exists - fit there instead? Also there was an Hour group (Golden, Happy, Lunch); might Rush belong there? Look, which part of “devilishly cunning” did you not understand?

Long story short, the three ladies somehow summoned up “Liverpool players” from the depths of their subconscious and were duly and justifiably feted by the divine Victoria Coren.

More obscure connections next Monday at 8pm. It’s compulsive.

Heroes and Villains

Stairway to Heaven

Continuous: Captured the Great Voltigeur at York for the Ballydoyle lads in the kind of running-on manner that demanded and received immediate favouritism for the St Leger.

Áine O’Gorman: The Irish soccer legend called it a day after 17 years and 119 caps. Somehow managed to avoid a farewell kiss from Senor Rubiales on her way out. Phew.

Hell in a Handcart

Owen Farrell: A four-match ban for the England captain. Much unhappiness for the Irish manager.

Mason Greenwood: A tawdry end to a tawdry episode. But if the sight of Manchester United pulling out all the stops to protect a valuable asset before belatedly facing reality was predictably unedifying, do reflect that there’s scarcely another club in the Premier League who would have acted differently.