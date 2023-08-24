Paul Rouse: Can modern video technology finally end the GAA's affection for thuggery?

It will be interesting to observe this autumn the extent to which discipline is maintained during GAA championship matches.

It must be clear at this point that every fight – or almost every fight – is captured on video (whether match footage or on someone’s phone). Indeed, WhatsApp groups have already been ablaze with footage of fighting in a GAA match.

Earlier this summer, there was a row in a junior football match where violence rinsed with cowardice was filmed and disseminated. It could have been any county.

Anybody who has ever played a game of football knows enough to understand that some of the actions undertaken in the fight were gut-based, spur-of-the-moment reactive impulses.

Players will have done things in the dense fog of a fight, where reason is cast to one side, that presumably they now regret.

At the same time, the fight went on for long enough to say that continuing to get involved in it was a choice. It’s hard to manage emotions and to make decisions in the heat of the moment. But there must also be personal responsibility for how a player behaves on a pitch.

A brilliant example of this working in a positive way can be found in an interview given by arguably Leitrim’s best ever footballer Patsy McGarty to John Scally in a book entitled ‘The Best of the West – GAA Greats of Connacht’ which was published in 2008.

McGarty was a superb footballer, stylish and effective, remembered by all who saw him play as a genuinely top-quality player. As part of a fascinating piece, he recalled with supreme honesty something he was not proud of: “In one of my first matches with Leitrim when we played Cavan I was marking Brian O’Reilly. I gave him an elbow in the ribs. He just looked at me and said ‘I play football’. It was a lesson I never forgot about how to play the game and I’ve never felt so ashamed of myself.”

In learning that lesson, McGarty was working against the prevailing currents that had been present and celebrated within the GAA from the very beginning.

For example, when he was reminiscing about football in Kerry in the 1880s, Father John Devane recalled: “In those days it was the practice to play the man oftener than the ball, and the bone crushing style of play was popular with the multitude when the team was losing. In 1888 we saw Castleisland defeat Tralee in the Tralee sports field, but our sorrow was soon turned to joy when we asked one another: ‘Did you see Foxy Tom throw three Castleisland fellows in a heap over the ropes with his shoulder?’”

From the beginning, too, there was something of a culture war about this level of aggression and a love of fighting on the one hand and actually playing football on the other. It was something that almost led to a split in the GAA within two years of its foundation. Men in Cork city who worked in shops and offices and other businesses did not want to go to work bearing the scars of their weekend’s play. They resolved to form a new association, the Munster National Football Association, in March 1886 and to set out much more restrictive rules which would have severely limited the worst aggressive behaviour. At a meeting that took place on Sunday night, March 6th, 1886 in the Foresters’ Hall in Cork, members of football clubs from all over Cork attended to discuss the nature of the new game they hoped to build.

The meeting was chaired by a man called John Forrest and he made clear the nub of the problem as he saw it: “Gaelic rules might do very well for country clubs. But they are not suitable for clubs in the city. If a young man behind the counter received a black eye or scratch playing football under GAA rules it would be of more consequence to them than a player not employed in the city. He would be sent playing football for the other six days of the week.”

The Munster National Football Association did not succeed in its endeavours. The physicality of Gaelic games was celebrated by many, with this physicality often prized above skill. Indeed, the reality of it is that the prevailing culture of violent play was not just indulged but admired.

This was as true for hurling as it was for football. In his book, ‘Over the Bar – A Personal Relationship with the GAA’, Breandán Ó hEithir wrote of hurling in the middle decades of the twentieth century saying: “Junior hurling everywhere was notoriously dirty in those times. It was the purgatory where old and battered hurlers, lingering on before retirement, tried to maim the younger ones, waiting for release into senior ranks. Never in my life did I hear it said of anyone that he was a great junior, but every county in Ireland seemed to claim the dirtiest junior footballer or hurler that ever cracked a skull or broke a kneecap.”

And there could be many reasons for teams to fight. Sometimes it was inherited through families and across generations, sometimes it was legitimised as longstanding grievances with rivals, sometimes it was politics. In his ‘Reminiscences of Ballygarvan Hurling Club, Cork 1919- 1930’, Eamonn O’Carroll remembered how the Gardaí were not readily accepted by all after the establishment of the Irish Free State, but instead were considered by some to be just the Royal Irish Constabulary remade.

This gave added spice to matches between his club and Ballinhassig, who had recruited they two young Gardaí on to their team: “In those days they were like a red rag to a bull. Matches became one long series of fights and many a sore head and sore shin-bone resulted. To add fuel to this already blazing fire, it was customary to give refreshments to the team at half time, oranges or lemonade, but my father, to save the Club expense brought along each day a quart bottle of bee wine...The bee wine had strange effects on over-heated bodies and the local curate Fr. Cronin was kept busy separating warring factions in one part of the field, while the match was proceeding at another part. A fight never stopped a match unless it interfered with play.”

We sometimes like to pretend that our world in this new millennium is greatly different to that which has passed before. When it comes to fighting in matches, that feels untrue. There is a streak that still runs through the Association where fighting is considered acceptable. We can argue about how wide that streak runs but run it does and there is no denying it.

The difference now, of course, is that the actions are captured by camera. Will this – in the longer run – change behaviours?

*The author is professor of history at University College Dublin