Paul Rouse: How the Fair Day shaped the evolution of Irish sport

One of the most spectacular sights in Irish sport was the horse races in August on Omey Island. These races were cancelled in 2022 “due to insurance difficulties” and they have been cancelled again this year.

In the past, these are races that have taken place and then slipped away and then been revived. The hope has to be that they come back again.

This week – from August 15 to 18 – in the nearby town of Clifden, there has been the 98th Connemara Pony Show. There is showjumping and much else in this modern remaking of events which put the horse (and pony) at the centre of a cultural and social outing.

This week also sees the staging of the Belmullet Annual Fair Day, remade now as the Belmullet Festival, further up the west coast. Sport is central to the programme of events. The traditional ‘fair day’ itself was on August 15, but all around it there are currach races, tug-o-war and the Geesala Horse Races.

The manner in which the Belmullet Fair or the Ballinasloe International October Fair and Festival have been recast is a brilliant example of people finding new ways of doing the same thing – or nearly the same thing.

This latter event in Ballinasloe is also now a sort of cultural festival where horses are still important but it is now all about “entertainment, music and great family fun”. The sport on the day is tug-o-war, something which is brilliant to take part in and was once to be found all over Ireland.

For centuries, the Fair Day was central to people’s lives. Indeed, the Ballinasloe Horse Fair is now 301 years old.

No serious town in Ireland was without a Fair Day. This was not just a matter of commerce; it was vital to how people enjoyed themselves and sport was central to that enjoyment.

By the middle of the 19th century, there were more than 1,200 fairs regularly organised in Ireland. While many towns also had market days, the Fair Day took place on an annual basis or according to the seasons. And at its core was the sale of livestock.

The balance between business and pleasure at fairs varied from place to place and from time to time. The fact that many of the fairs extended over two days underlined the possibilities for pleasure-seekers and, among these possibilities, was sport. There was, for example, bullbaiting and cockfighting at fairs for centuries.

The ultimate example was Donnybrook Fair. Through to its demise in the 1850s, Donnybrook Fair was used from the 13th century onwards for the sale of cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, mules and donkeys. Related products – such as wool and tallow – were also sold, as were a whole range of agricultural goods.

But it was also a place for drinking and sport. From travelling theatre companies to bovine freak shows involving six-legged cows with camel-humped backs, the range of entertainment varied from the sophisticated to the bizarre; it was a world of carnival very like what was happening all across Europe.

Such “travelling exhibitions or curiosities” arrived in Ireland following tours of Britain; examples from the middle decades of the 18th century include newspaper reports of “novelty acts” such as a nine-foot tall ostrich and a two-foot nine-inch 64-year old man known as “Little Polander.” The sport at Donnybrook Fair involved more or less anything that people could gamble on.

At other fairs, there were athletic contests. Foot races for men took place in association with a fair at Clontarf; races were also run between women, including races at fair days in Drumcondra, Finglas and Garristown between 1698 and 1729, often for the prize of a smock.

This was not passed unchanged by one generation to the next. Instead, there were new and evolving competitions and activities. There was, for instance, stool-jumping at a fair in Swords, Co. Dublin.

And dancing competitions were staged at which the winner was the person who danced the longest.

The elite of Irish society also came to the fairs. Reports of a local landlord attending sports held in tandem with a fair in county Meath in 1731 note that he and his company were “wonderfully pleased with the innocent rural diversions” encountered. In 1732, the wife of the Bishop of Killala attended a local fair in county Mayo, along with her guests “in great state, all attired in our best apparel” and watched the competitions taking place.

But it was the great mass of the people who set the tone at Irish fairs; there is plentiful evidence that there was a magnificent wildness to fairs before 1900. The ale tents and whiskey sellers facilitated drunkenness on an epic scale.

This, too, involved a sort of ritualised violence as a form of sport. There was prizefighting of course, but also a form of faction-fighting. Donnybrook Fair was used by rival factions in Dublin as the backdrop for riot. In 1737, the Dublin Daily Post and General Advertiser reported the great glee which such fighting brought: “Yesterday there was a great battle at Donnybrook Fair by the Mob, who fought for the pleasure of fighting, in which many were wounded, some of whom their lives are despair’d of.”

To what extent did this violence emerge as a form of sport? At least at one stage there was a competition for what was called “cudgel-playing” where men fought each other with heavy sticks for the prize of a hat, just as they did in Glasnevin in 1736 and at horse races in Luttrellstown in 1748.

Ultimately, this violence was part of the reason why various Fair Days were suppressed by the police in the middle of the 19th century when the modern sporting world was being made.

Perhaps the most lasting legacy of Fair Days on Irish sport relates to where they took place, rather than the actual sports. The growth of fairs in country towns in the 18th century had accelerated the establishment of Fair Greens; these greens became useful venues for the holding of a variety of sports, situated as they usually were on the outskirts of towns, as distinct from markets that were usually in the centre.

These greens were not necessarily idyllic pastoral scenes: the one in Mullingar was described in 1852 as ‘a large, open, unsheltered place, full of holes, nothing green about it, not properly enclosed and without gates.’ Nonetheless, others were well-preserved. Regardless, their space offered a place for people to play and the examples of this are many. In Ennis, for example, bullbaiting on the Fair Green took place until 1811.

Greens also became vital staging posts in the development of the modern Irish sporting world; it was the Fair Green at Ballinasloe that was used by Michael Cusack to stage a hurling match in the months before the founding of the GAA.

By then, modern ways of organising sport had begun to appear: the first sporting clubs had been founded and in various towns these clubs came to occupy the fair greens. It was another reminder of the manner in which sport shifts to fit the social, cultural and economic context.

Paul Rouse is professor of history at University College Dublin