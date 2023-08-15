Kieran Shannon: Masterful Dublin produced their best on the biggest day of all

The last time the Dublin ladies won an All-Ireland in front of a crowd, it felt like an anti-climax to them as they had failed to put on a show for that crowd.

It had taken them 22 minutes to register their first score of that 2019 decider against Galway; in fact Sinead Goldrick’s goal was their only score of the first half.

They were only marginally more potent in the second half, notching a further 1-3, enough to trump Galway’s total of 0-4 and to claim a third straight All-Ireland but not enough to satisfy their own standards or entertain the attendance of over 56,000. Even allowing for the wind and the constant drizzle that made the Croke Park surface and ball particularly slippery, it had been poor fare.

Only one other event in women’s sport – the Fifa World Cup – had attracted a larger crowd that year and yet all those punters and the hundreds of thousands watching on TG4 had been subjected to the second-lowest scoring All-Ireland ladies final in 35 years.

“One of the biggest disappointments this team have had is their performance in this year’s final,” Mick Bohan admitted a couple of months later.

“They know they don’t get many opportunities to promote the game. Normally, it’s the one opportunity they get to show what they’ve worked on. So this year’s All-Ireland final was a disappointment. Even though they were successful. They didn’t reach the standards they’d set for themselves.”

Last Sunday Bohan and Dublin got the kind of performance that teams and coaches aspire to but rarely experience: on the biggest day of all they had produced their best. From the very first ball – Jennifer Dunne claiming the throw-in to set in motion Hannah Tyrrell’s first point – to Carla Rowe kicking a point on the run as the hooter sounded, it was a masterful team display.

That last passage of play was fitting for more reasons than one.

First, that Rowe even took on the shot instead of opting to just hold onto the ball and run down the clock like an NBA player dribbling a game out: by continuing to attack to the very last second the Dublin captain was being true to both her own game and nature and Dublin’s mindset on the day.

Secondly, that her shot – by no means a gimme – prompted the umpires to reach for the flag rather than it drifting wide or dropping short. Like Brian Corcoran’s point from his knees at the end of the 2004 men’s hurling final, it was both academic, as the outcome of the game was already assured, and art, a moment to crown a special day. Such a peak performance deserved to finish on such a high.

It was Dublin’s 18th score of the day; only once has a team scored more often in the 50 years of All-Ireland ladies senior finals. No team has scored more points in a final.

There have been more important All-Ireland wins for Dublin. Winning their first in 2010 (when they ran up 3-16 on a Tyrone team that had shocked Cork). Winning in 2017 against Mayo after losing three straight finals to Cork. Then finally beating Cork themselves in 2018 before doing it again in 2020. But this seems to be the sweetest, not just because, like their men’s team, it came after a two-year dip, but because it was so unexpected at the start of the season and they delivered such an optimal performance at the end of it.

For Kerry it was the opposite. Yet again they didn’t do themselves justice on the last day of the year. If you take the year as a whole it does not flatter Kerry that they finished within five points of Dublin, closer than anyone else. On the day itself though they were lucky it was even that close.

The natural instinct is to say they’ll be back, stronger and better, just as they were in 2023. Carla Rowe in her acceptance speech was being sincere and not just empathetic when she mentioned that she knew what it’s like to lose consecutive All-Irelands. But Dublin lost those three finals between 2014 and 2016 to Cork by just a cumulative total of four points. As heart-breaking as it was to be so close and yet so far, they knew they were so close. Kerry have lost their last two finals by a combined 14 points.

And before all that heartache there were a lot more bruising defeats. In 2017, 2018 and 2019 they were dumped out of the championship by Bohan’s rampant Dubs by an average of 16 points each time. In the couple of years before that they were beaten by Cork by 13 and by Monaghan by 16.

The likes of Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh and Lorraine Scanlon have shown remarkable resilience to keep going in the face of such painful defeats, out of a love for a game and a county. That resilience was again evident on Sunday. After missing a straight-forward free with 10 minutes to go that seemed indicative of how off her game she was, Ní Mhuircheartaigh still made that run to get a fist to that pass from Amy Harrington and raise a green flag and briefly Kerry hopes.

This defeat though could be the toughest to come back from. Darragh Long and Declan Quill have been there for four years now, and hinted after the game that they wouldn’t be back for a fifth. They’ve done a splendid job, transforming Kerry from also-rans to genuine contenders, but will know it will take some job and energy to close the gap between them and Dublin.

Can anyone close it? Dublin have had more star power and scoring power in previous years but athletically this is as impressive a front six as they’ve ever had, a factor that informed and emboldened Bohan to press so aggressively on the Kerry kickout. Jennifer Dunne has become the Brian Fenton of the women’s game: so long as she returns from Australia, Dublin have the outstanding midfielder in the land.

On paper Galway seem to have the most talent to seriously challenge Dublin, but they’ve had difficulty translating that onto grass.

Dublin are not producing minor All Ireland winning teams like they did in the past, but the promotion and performance of the likes of Niamh Crowley and Niamh Donlon shows they’re still producing players for Bohan to hone into gems.

There is a sentiment in Dublin that Bohan should be elevated to a full-time performance director for the county, coaching the coaches to produce more players like Rowe and indeed coaches like him. Either way, so long as he’s leading Dublin in some way, they’re back leading the way.