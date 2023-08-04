Paul Rouse: Ó Muircheartaigh said 'I came to see the great Kathleen Mills'

The most extraordinary single collection of medals held in the GAA Museum in Croke Park is something to behold. The core of the collection consists of 15 All-Ireland senior championships, 20 Leinster senior championships, four inter-provincial championships, and six Dublin senior championships.

The medals were won by the incomparable Kathleen Mills – known to her friends as Kay. The medals were won between the 1940 and the 1960s, and her life as a pioneering sportswoman is evocative of life in a different era – mid-20th century Dublin.

Kathleen was born in Inchicore 100 years ago – on 8 October 1923. She was just 18 months old when her mother died and she (along with her three older siblings) was then raised by her maternal grandmother, Charlotte Wills in Inchicore.

A plaque on the house where the family lived reads: “'Lithe and graceful, a superb midfield player with neat wrist work, quick to lift and strike at full speed. She could score from any angle.”

Kathleen went to school at Goldenbridge Convent, before going to work in the nearby Lamb's jam factory at the age of 14. By then she was already developing a prodigious sporting talent. Her father Thomas was the defining sporting influence in her early life. Thomas – originally from Glanmire in Cork – worked with the Great Southern Railways (this company was later absorbed into Córas Iompair Éireann on its foundation in 1945).

Thomas was active in the Great Southern Railways’ sports club, where workers and their families had access to excellent sporting facilities. It was here that Kathleen Mills excelled as an athlete and a gymnast, and learned to play games such as table tennis.

But it was camogie that was her first and truest love. She first played the game when she was five years old and by the age of 14 she was a stalwart of the Great South Railway (later CIÉ) senior team. The club first fielded a camogie team in 1931, wearing a wine tunic, green blouse, and a white sash.

By the age of 18 she was playing at midfield for the Dublin senior camogie team; she held that position for almost every moment of the next 20 years.

Her initial foray into competitive camogie actually ended in defeat in the 1941 All-Ireland senior final when Dublin were defeated by Cork. It appeared that a similar result was on the way in 1942, but Dublin forced a draw against Cork in the All-Ireland final and duly won the replay.

Kathleen played brilliantly in these matches, scoring a superb goal and generally excelling in the general play where her skills were marked as being the finest on view.

Dublin won again in 1942 and 1943, with Kathleen now having grown into a star on the team. It was a team with many excellent players – notably Idé O'Kiely, Úna O'Connor and Annette Corrigan – but Mills was the one who lasted the longest and won the most. And as Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh was later to say of his trips to All-Ireland camogie finals during those years: “I saw the great Kathleen Mills. I came to see her rather than to see a camogie game first because her name was all over the country.”

By the end of the 1940s, she had won four All-Ireland medals and then in the 1950s, Dublin took over the All-Ireland championship.

The greatest camogie team in the history of the game won six All-Irelands in a row between 1950 and 1956. Their run of success was broken by Antrim in 1957, but Dublin then came back and won ten All-Irelands in a row.

Kathleen Mills played in all of the six in a row and in the first five of the ten in a row. The highlight of this sequence was her captaincy of the team in 1958.

It is noteworthy that more people saw her lift the cup than would ordinarily be present at All-Ireland senior camogie finals of the era. At that point, crowds only rarely passed 5,000 at the finals, played in Croke Park.

But in 1958, when Kathleen Mills led Dublin to defeat Tipperary, the game was played before the All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final when Tipperary beat Kilkenny by five points. Some 53,000 spectators paid in on that day to see 19-year-old Jimmy Doyle run amok, scoring 1-8 of his team’s winning total of 1-13. And they also saw Kathleen Mills take home the O’Duffy Cup.

After winning the All-Ireland in 1961 she was carried shoulder high from the field by her teammates after they had defeated Galway by 7-2 to 4-1 and she duly retired.

What happens to a sports star when they retire? For Kathleen, the answer lay in her marriage, in 1947. They had no children but worked together for the rest of their lives. As Mary Moran explained in her fine biography in the ‘Dictionary of Irish Biography’: “They ran the Red Seal Handbag Company, which was located close to Phibsboro church on the North Circular Road, and later on Hill Street. George cut out the bags while Kathleen put on the frames and sewed the bags. With Kathleen's drive and entrepreneurship, the business grew. They were kind and caring employers.”

This was just a first career together, however. Several years later, they took over and ran the Seventh Lock public house on the Grand Canal in Ballyfermot.”

She died in August 1996 and is commemorated by the All-Ireland junior championship cup which is named in her honour.

George lived into his 90s and only passed away in 2014. In the almost two decades after Kathleen’s death, he honoured her memory in many ways. The captain of the All-Ireland senior champions now also receives a replica of the O’Duffy Cup (awarded to the senior champions), from a bequest made by George.

He also supported the idea that her name should be put on the new bridge across the River Liffey between Marlborough Street and Hawkins Street. Kathleen’s name made the final shortlist of five, alongside Dracula author Bram Stoker, the founder of the Legion of Mary Frank Duff, the labour activist Rosie Hackett and Willie Birmingham, the founder of ALONE. Ultimately, the bridge was named after Rosie Hackett.

*The author is Professor of history at UCD