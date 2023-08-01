Kieran Shannon: Ability to win tight games enhances Dublin's greatness

A few days out from their 2018 All-Ireland final against Tyrone, back when James McCarthy, Mick Fitzsimons and Stephen Cluxton were on only the five All-Ireland medals apiece, Mick O’Dwyer offered a vision as to how far their greatness could extend but also a qualifier as to the extent of their greatness.

The Jim Gavin team then closing in on a fourth consecutive All-Ireland title were “exceptionally good”, “playing wonderful football”, “certainly the best team I’ve seen for quite a long while”.

“There’s no doubt about it,” he’d say at a civic reception in Tralee in his honour, “it looks like very much like they will do the five-in-a-row – and maybe six in a row.” For him though there was a box they’d to tick to be considered a truly great side in the mode of the Kerry one he himself led to eight All Irelands.

“They’ve only won All-Irelands by single points against Mayo. Until they hammer a team in an All-Ireland final by seven or eight, ten points, [I can’t] say they’re a really great team.”

That final against Tyrone presented an optimum opportunity to fulfil that criteria. In 2016 and 2017 Mickey Harte’s team had been fancied to rattle Dublin and an All-Ireland but not in 2018 after how they had flattered to deceive in those previous two campaigns.

By half-time in that 2018 decider Dublin were seven points up and cruising, and midway through the second half had gone ahead by eight. They subsequently experienced some turbulence through a Peter Harte penalty and a John Small sending off but nothing to perturb Jim Gavin and his crew; with a few minutes to go Michael Darragh Macauley came off a bench so loaded it hadn’t even room for Bernard Brogan and he duly set up a point and fisted over one himself to seal a six-point win.

That’s as much as they’ve ever won an All-Ireland final by. For all the hammerings they’ve routinely dished out over the years – in Leinster, in the league, to even Tyrone and Mayo in All-Ireland semi-finals – they’ve never inflicted one on the last day of the year.

All their finals have been still in the balance entering the last 10 minutes and in all those finals they have never been the ones to lose their balance or at least lose the game. The men whose finals invariably go down to the wire have remained as eerily composed and as focused as the man on wire. “Life should be lived on the edge,” Philippe Petit himself once said after famously walking that tightrope between New York’s twin towers. Dublin similarly seem most at home at such altitude.

Even O’Dwyer would now have to concede that it is a measure of Dublin’s greatness rather than a knock against it that all nine of their All-Ireland wins have been decided by only a kick or two of the ball. That it is a virtue rather than a flaw that they’ve never had the luxury or knowledge of blowing a team away on All-Ireland final day a la Heffo’s army against Armagh in ’77, O’Dwyer’s team against the Dubs in ’79 or Jack O’Connor's teams against Mayo in both ’04 and ’06. About the highest praise you can give our respective reigning All-Ireland champions is that Kiely’s Limerick have won so many All-Irelands the way the Dubs have so many Leinster finals and Dublin have won so many All-Irelands the way Limerick have won so many Munster finals.

When Dean Rock pointed the last free of Sunday’s game – and possibly his inter-county career – it brought Dublin’s cumulative winning total over those nine finals – or rather 11 when you throw in the drawn finals against Mayo (2016) and Kerry (2019) – to 27 points. It took Limerick just the first two finals of their current four-in-a-row to rack up such a cumulative winning total, beating Waterford by 11 in 2020 and demolishing Cork by 16 a year later. On average Limerick’s winning margin in All-Ireland finals is 7.8 points, almost identical to Micko’s Kerry (7.9) over the eight finals they won. Dublin’s over their 11 finals drawn or won is just 2.5 points.

In a way it is a tribute to both Kerry and Mayo and indeed the championship itself for all the changes and flaws in its format that Dublin have had to invariably encounter a worthy opponent on the last day of the year: Tyrone 2018 apart, all their other finals have been against the greatest generation of players Mayo has known since ’51 or against Kerry teams gallantly upholding the tradition of the greatest footballing county of the lot.

It will occasionally haunt Jack O’Connor and thousands of other Kerry folk in the coming days and months how they gave up a winning position last Sunday, just as many other winters in Mayo and Kerry over the past dozen years have been ruined by the recurring memory of how leads were coughed up in the last quarter against Dublin.

We’ve all seen this film multiple times. Mayo as the Joker, only to be foiled by Gotham City’s finest by the end (in 2013 a four-point first-half lead ending up in a one-point loss; in a 2015 semi-final replay, Mayo being four points up entering the last quarter only for a James McCarthy long-range point to initiate a 3-4 to 0-2 power-play; and most famously in the 2017 final Mayo being two points up with 10 minutes to go only to be outscored 0-4 to 0-1; even in 2020 Mayo were only a point behind before being outscored by four points in the last quarter). Or Kerry in the role of the Penguin, only to be similarly denied before the closing credits roll, regardless of whether it’s Meredith or DeVito or O’Connor, Keane or Fitzmaurice playing it.

In the 2011 final Kerry were ahead by four points after 62 minutes; in the 2013 semi-final by a point after 69 minutes; by three points after 62 minutes in the 2016 semi-final; by a point after 70 minutes in the 2019 drawn final; and by three points at the three-quarter mark last Sunday. And yet each time they did not carry the day. Each time they were outscored down the stretch: 1-3 to 0-1, 2-2 to 0-0, 0-6 to 0-1, 0-1 to 0-0, 0-7 to 0-2, not to mention how they were outscored by three points in the last quarter of the 2019 final replay to lose by six.

By this stage we maybe have to realise such turnarounds have been less of a Kerry thing and a Mayo thing as simply a Dublin thing; that like Batman, it’s been more down to their superpowers than the limitations of their adversaries. They’ve been the common denominator in all these dramas.

For a couple of years even they seemed to get bored with the storyline. Superheroes can. There’s a scene in Superman III where the protagonist, uncharacteristically complacent and even corrupted, prolongs a visit to Lana, a childhood friend of Clark Kent’s. Her phone rings to inform her and her illustrious visitor that a tank truck filled with acid has overturned on a local bridge. But instead of flying off, he wants to finish his coffee and chat with Lana. “Hey,” he remarks, “don’t I always get there in time?” By the time he realises he “better get going” and arrives on the scene, it’s too late: the bridge and tanker have collapsed.

Dublin for a while similarly lost their powers and their way. In extra-time in the 2021 semi-final against Mayo McCarthy’s mood became as dark as Superman’s temporarily did in 1983; that incident would have been foremost in his mind when he told Damian Lawlor after the game on Sunday how he would have been disappointed how the team had carried themselves at times over the past two years., Even in 2022 when they rallied from two points down late on to draw level with Kerry they were pipped in the end, the otherworldly exploits this time coming courtesy of Seánie O’Shea kicking a point from another planet. They hadn’t got there in time.

This year a humble, refocused hero returned, empowered by an Avengers-style reunion and cast. It took every one of them – Cluxton, Mannion, McCaffrey, Gilroy, even Basquel – and it took everything they had to turn a one-point loss to Kerry last year into a two-point win this year.

In the aftermath you got the impression that they’d have savoured this All-Ireland more than most others even if they’d won it like they won it in 2018, dismissing if not quite demolishing a Galway or Tyrone.

But to do it the way they did, beating the two counties that beat them the past two years, and to beat them as they did – blitzing Mayo after half-time like they did in 2019, then edging Kerry like they have so often over the past dozen years – must have made it all the sweeter. Indeed, the sweetest.

After this there does not need to be anymore sequels or remakes, as much as we wouldn’t rule another out. They proved their point. They still had it. They could still get there in time.