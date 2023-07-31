Colin Sheridan: At what cost should Croke Park continue to grow?

AS the curtain fell on this year’s hurling championship, RTÉ fulfilled its annual ritual of laying to rest the season with a bumper edition of the jewel in its GAA crown, The Sunday Game. A veritable chowder of big personalities and strong fashion statements assembled to deconstruct the four-in-a-row brilliance of Limerick, and meditate on who, if anybody, can catch them next year.

Among them was Portumna’s Joe Canning, one of the finest to ever puck a sliotar. When asked by presenter Jacqui Hurley to give his hurling moment of the year, Canning struck an angry tone. The GAA’s refusal to allow Tipperary and Limerick to wear jerseys adorned with the logo of the Dillon Quirke foundation, he said, was “a bit of a disgrace”.

It was an uncomfortable moment on what was otherwise a celebratory night, but Canning was clearly exercised by an emotive issue, and adamant to speak on it. Much has happened since that Tipp-Limerick clash, so it’s worth remembering the genesis of the issue. The Dillon Quirke Foundation was founded following the shock death of the Tipperary hurler in August last year, after he collapsed while playing a county senior hurling championship match for Clonoulty-Rossmore at Semple Stadium.

Ahead of the championship opener against Limerick, the foundation sought permission to have their logo worn by both teams in an effort to spread awareness of the cause, despite GAA Central Council making a decision two months earlier to “prohibit the promotion of charities, campaigns etc on playing gear”.

Croke Park later clarified that charity logos would only be allowed on jerseys if they are registered as a designated shirt sponsor at the start of the year. The timing of that decision in March coincided with Mayo GAA plans to put rainbow numbers on its jerseys in support of the LGBTQ community.

Whether he meant to or not, Canning touched on something far greater than just a populist narrative that “Croke Park: Bad, Grassroots: Good”, which is the underlying existential muddle the organisation finds itself in, its very own climate crisis.

Although it never communicated the specific reason why it prohibited the use of charities on jerseys (which admittedly only amplified the problem), one could only assume much of it had to do with how that desire to promote any charity or cause — though well-intentioned — might affect individual shirt sponsorship deals for counties, a source of revenue county boards could ill afford to go without.

On the face of it, I’m with Canning, and have myself used this column to question the ethical dilemma of a community-based sports organisation, with its lored amateur ethos, hopping into bed with multinational companies of sometimes dubious repute. It sits uncomfortably with me, as I know it does with many, but, as I have written those critiques, I’ve also reflected as to how the hell any county team pays for anything — and by anything I mean the bare minimum: The buses and the physios and the strength and conditioning gurus and the meals and medical bills.

Shirt sponsorship is likely the single largest legitimate source of income county executives can actually rely upon once deals are negotiated and signed off on, and while no big business like AIG would in their right mind object to a one-off use of rainbow numbers in support of LBGTQ or any charitable logos replacing their own for a single match, such a precedent would likely make them think twice when it comes to renewing that sponsorship deal.

Even with revamped championship structures, the window for sponsors to get their logos on jerseys for high-profile, televised games is tighter than an arrow slit on a castle wall. Big businesses don’t lend their names to jerseys for fun, it’s hardly a secret that it’s a very lucrative promotional strategy for them, and an absolute necessity for county executives in order to survive, whatever about thrive.

The more you grow something, the more you have to feed it, and this is a paradox the GAA and its members have yet to figure out. “Growing the game” has become a catchy phrase that easily rolls off the tongue, but at what cost should Croke Park continue to grow, when its nuclear family is struggling to feed itself?

In some respects, the fact that its games are still amateur is truly remarkable, especially in the capitalist democracy — itself a problematic oxymoron — that Ireland has become. We, the media, fans, and customers, are part of the problem. We want more of everything, and if Croke Park is to continue providing it, then I think we are about a decade away from the Amazon Aztecs from Kerry playing the Saudi Aramco Bedouins of Dublin in an All-Ireland final at the Viagra Stadium on Jones Road. It may sound preposterous, but how else are counties supposed to keep funding teams with costs running in excess of €1.5m per year… and growing?

I used to think Croke Park was to blame, but that’s too easy. Like global warming, it’s on all of us, and we need to understand the problem before we can fix it.

Retiring Broad steals limelight

There are many ways to drop a microphone and leave the stage, and, beloved though he is, there were plenty on Saturday that questioned England fast bowler Stuart Broad’s decision to announce his retirement from Test cricket in the middle of a Test match, and not just any Test match, but the Ashes.

As he emerged with his bowling partner Jimmy Anderson to take a guard of honour from his Australian opponents yesterday morning, all existing tensions between the two sides gave way to an atmosphere of mutual respect.

Whatever his justification for announcing when he did, his final act with a bat in hand silenced all critics one last time as he smashed a six off Mitchell Starc.

It brought The Oval to its feet and more than a few tears dampened the already inebriated faces of the Barmy Army.

What promised to be a fairly routine day’s play, with the Ashes already destined to return Down Under, was transformed by Broad’s announcement into a sporting version of the Proms, a celebration not just of his brilliant cricketing career, but of all things English.

Broad has played a remarkable 167 Test matches and has taken over 600 wickets since making his debut in 2007; he looked as cherubic yesterday as he did then.

The timing of his retirement announcement tallies with his form as a competitor, the ultimate Ashes performer, adept as he was at antagonising opponents and electrifying home crowds.

He was the ultimate cricketing showman.

All eyes were on his bowling brother Anderson this series, as many wondered if this was one Test too far. Instead, it was Broad who gazzumped him, stealing the limelight, and leaving the crease with the same style with which he played.

Wiffen another one to watch

Add the name of swimmer Daniel Wiffen to your “ones to watch” list for next year’s summer Olympics in Paris, as the Down man finished fourth in the 1500m freestyle at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

The 22-year-old Wiffen set a European record in coming fourth in the 800m freestyle final on Wednesday, and had hoped to medal at his preferred longer distance yesterday.

His steady progression in the pool is another reason to be hopeful of an Irish medal in 2024.

End of road for Pauw?

A sorry case of history repeating itself, as embattled Irish manager Vera Pauw has spent the last days of Ireland’s Women’s World Cup campaign answering hard questions about selection decisions and her team’s tactical shortcomings, while coming out swinging over her employer’s reluctance to engage in contract extension talks.

Her paranoia may be warranted. The FAI’s silence on the matter — combined with an apparent deliberate reluctance on the part of senior players to publicly back her — has the whiff of a relationship gone stale.