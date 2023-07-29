Enda McEvoy: Limerick pushing on to create a dynasty where others failed

Why Limerick?

Why, instead of having the decency to be one-hit wonders (an outcome at which not a single native of Shannonside would have dreamed of complaining), did they become the ones who created an empire instead, where the Galway of 2017 didn’t and innumerable Tipperary teams didn’t and even the Cork of the mid-noughties made it two in a row but no more?

What an elaborate set-up for a joke: 45 years. What a devastating punchline: four in a row, five in six and still counting.

Is there any more to the answer than the blindingly obvious? The unforeseen but divine conjunction of a wonderful manager, an “absolute genius” (to quote Cian Lynch) of a coach and a generational group of players?

As for JP’s largesse, well, maybe the best way of putting it is to hold that it provides the kind of added value that allows Kiely’s Limerick to increase their pre-existing superiority over the rest. After that it’s up to the reader to decide, based on provenance and partiality, how significant the degree of added value and/or how yawning the degree of superiority.

And so last Sunday brought what by rights hurling ought to have been waiting another 40 years or more for. The coronation of the century’s second four in a row champions.

It is the same cohort of players that began the run in 2018. It is an utterly different team, and not only because the 2018 iteration drove 20 wides in the All-Ireland final and this one drove seven. Planed, sanded, buffed and waxed to a sheen that takes the eye out of the viewer’s head.

Injuries are turned into advantages that promote creative tension, desirable instability and ceaseless lateral thinking. Kyle Hayes retreaded at number seven one year, back to centre-forward the next, back again the other way the season after that. Barry Nash taken into the workshop, embedded with new circuitry and unleashed as the first attacking left-corner back in the history of the sport.

Declan Hannon, the captain and one of the pole stars, injured? No biggie, we’ll shift Will O’Donoghue there and instruct him how to play the position.

And hey, Cian Lynch is fit again so he’ll slot in at midfield for O’Donoghue, and should Richie Reid be dictating matters we’ll put Cian in on top of him, in the position he just happened to be Hurler of the Year a couple of seasons ago. He’ll probably cope… Limerick play a superb game; they intellectualise an outstanding game. They have not merely controlled the controllables but tamed them, armed them and turned them into weaponry of their own. Be sure they were onto the Met Office last weekend to discover the estimated rainfall for Sunday and the hours when the breeze would be at its strongest.

To update a point made here in late May that was picked up on by Will O’Donoghue in recent days and to double down on it, 13 of the winners’ starters had featured versus Galway in 2018. It should – it ordinarily would - have been too many. Nine survivors and six newcomers, say, would represent a reasonable, even necessary, evolution.

Players get injured. Players lose form. Thanks to good coaching some reach new heights for a season or two before regressing to the mean. Rust sets in. A constant diet of pheasant eventually palls. Continued success demands new faces, fresh legs, different backroom staff, perpetual churn. Ask Brian Cody. Ask Alex Ferguson.

But not with this crowd, who ceased being an ordinary team quite some time ago. Limerick keep playing the same hand and it remains full of court cards, yet stasis is never allowed to intrude. The players are generational because they’ve been enabled to become generational. And we reckoned Jim Gavin’s Dublin had sophisticated underpinnings?

One upshot of the displays against Galway and Kilkenny, incidentally, is the slight reappraisal of the 2023 Munster championship necessitated. A little of the gloss has been removed now that it's clear it took place at Limerick’s pleasure. They calculated they could win it at three-quarter pace. They were, as usual, correct.

If hurling has never had enough newcomers dining at the top table and never will, it is always good to see ancient and noble houses reclaim their heritage. It is now 27 years since Wexford triumphed and far too many since Waterford did. Ugh.

By the winter of 1940 Limerick had won six All Irelands to the 12 of Kilkenny and Tipperary and Cork’s 11. They were joint fourth on the roll of honour with Dublin, a distance ahead of Galway and Wexford. Offaly and Waterford weren’t mapped.

When John Kiely was appointed the county had won seven All Irelands to Kilkenny’s 36, Cork’s 30 and Tipperary’s 27. Outright fourth on the roll of honour but miles off the medal positions and only barely ahead of the pack. Now they’re on 12 titles; out on their own in fourth place, nobody within hailing distance.

And if those two paragraphs are rather too nerdish for your taste, rather too much the kind of thing an 11 year old boy would revel in, think of it this way instead. Limerick are a successful hurling county once more as opposed to being a county with a great hurling tradition.

Having been fortunate to finish within two points of their conquerors last year Kilkenny were perhaps a little hard done by in finishing nine adrift here. Swings and roundy things. It came as a mild surprise afterwards to realise that there was still only two points in the difference in the 59th minute, upon which the outcome that had been on the cards from five minutes into the second half came to pass. The roof fell in.

If Kiely gets an A++ for the season Derek Lyng merits an A- for making his hand go so far. Ponder this by way of context.

Back in 1979 Kilkenny carried off the silverware with what was ever afterwards damned as the county’s weakest MacCarthy Cup winning XV of modern times. The front eight on that benighted combination read as follows: Joe Hennessy, Frank Cummins, Ger Fennelly, Billy Fitzpatrick, Liam O’Brien, Mick Brennan, Mick Crotty, Matt Ruth. Dreadful, huh..? Six of them would have got their places last Sunday, no questions asked.

The worry for Lyng is what happens next, specifically that through no fault of his own matters may get worse before they get better. Kilkenny are well on their way to becoming the new Cork. Ancient and noble houses can mislay their heritage too.

Some other observations.

The news that a slightly elongated summer awaits in 2024 cannot be welcomed strongly enough. The championship remains too tightly wound, the third Sunday of July absurdly early for the All-Ireland hurling final.

The hurling and football deciders are not just any other matches. They’re the showpieces, the omega, the crowning glory of the season. They need, and deserve, the time and space to breathe.

At the risk of ruining Davy Fitz’s weekend by praising him he was the author of the single most impressive performance in Munster, guiding a side shorn of the services of Tadhg De Burca, Jamie Barron and Austin Gleeson, and with a converted goalkeeper acting as a sweeper, to do a job on Tipp.

For Tipp and Cork the summer was by turn encouraging, disappointing and frustrating in pretty similar measure. Cork finished the provincial championship with a points difference of +7, Tipperary with one of -1, and that only because of Clare’s goalkeeping travails in Ennis.

While these are trifling statistics it’s scarcely a leap to suggest that Cork may have given Pat Ryan greater reasons for optimism than Tipp did Liam Cahill. Top of Cahill’s To Do list between now and 2024 will be to find a way of ensuring that, unlike last season and this, his charges are primed to bring the noise every day they take the field in the championship. Not just the early ones.

As Limerick will be. We can already visualise how the furniture will be shifted again, the deadlines redrawn.

No need to worry about the National League this time around; keep the powder dry instead for the early rounds in Munster and get three wins on the board asap in order to avoid the final-day anxiety of two months ago. A sixth provincial crown on the trot, a month’s rest and recuperation, then back to Croke Park in July and off she goes. And Seán Finn will be the proverbial Like A New Signing returnee.

In their Dreams. And every chance in reality too.