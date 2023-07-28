Paul Rouse: changing game - how the tactics of Gaelic football evolved

There are some people who would have you believe that tactics in Gaelic football is just a recent development. This is nonsense. Here are a just a few examples – from the many – which allude to the tactical evolution of Gaelic football over the decades.

Alongside the application of tactics, there was a similar evolution in physical preparation and in skills coaching. These worked together to change the game, although it is only tactical aspects that are considered here:

1887

From a vantage point in the 1930s, an observer of Gaelic football wrote: “In those days positional play was not in vogue, as we know it today, except at the goal and point posts. Invariably, therefore, Captain Jim Foley’s instructions to his men before taking the field were brief and simple: “Follie the ball, men,” he would say, and follie it they did like Foley’s beagles at a fox chase.”

1891

In the 1891 All-Ireland Football final (played in 1892), Dublin defeated Cork by 2-1 to 1-9. It was a hugely controversial win. At the time, a goal was worth more than any number of points. When Dublin scored two goals in the first half, their captain John Kennedy ordered every one of his players to retreat in front of their goals for the second half. As it turned out Cork scored one goal and also scored 9 points, but were not able to secure a second goal (although they believed they were wrongly denied one, and the Cork newspapers regarded it as another outrage perpetrated on a perennially mistreated people and their way of life). Dublin didn’t register a score in the second half but were duly crowned All-Ireland champions by virtue of their two goals to the one scored by Cork. In the aftermath of the match, as well as being condemned for their defensive tactics, the Dublin team were also denounced for “rough, treacherous and unmanly play”, including throwing Corkmen on the ground and sitting on them. The tactics used in pursuit of victory forced the GAA to act. Over the coming months and years, the GAA changed its rules. The value of a goal was reduced to five points and then to three, and the number of players on the field continued to fall, from 21 down to 17 and then to 15.

1905

When the 1903 All-Ireland Football Final was played (in 1905), distinctive styles of play were emerging. The most celebrated journalist covering those years of football was P.D. Mehigan who wrote under the pseudonym of ‘Carbery’: “Gaelic football was in a parlous state when Kildare and Kerry first met in an All-Ireland final. These counties had built up two very distinct styles, though both favoured the open games as distinct from combined centre-field rushes goalwards with the ball at their toes – typical of the earlier champions.

"The Kingdom meant brought thoughtful, accurate kicking alternatively to wing and centre with brainy shooting within range. Kildare, handling as soundly as their Dublin mentors, introduced well-conceived passing by hand and foot in attack and weaving movements in unison around goal.”

1914

In 1914, the great Kerry footballer Dick Fitzgerald wrote a book entitled ‘How to Play Gaelic football’. He observed: “Gaelic Football of the present day is a scientific game. It is necessary to lay this down at the very beginning, because some people have got an idea into their heads that the game is unscientific, and they have no scruple about saying so.”

In the midst of the book, Fitzgerald offered tactical advice to players in every position. For the full backs he wrote: “Obviously, what is expected from a full-back is that he should clear his lines every time. He may possibly go a step further and endeavour to open up an attacking movement. That would, however, be exceptional.”

1923

Sean Lavin from Kiltimagh was playing for Mayo when he developed a style of kicking the ball to himself as he ran. In doing this he was drawing on his immense speed – he was to represent Ireland in two Olympic Games. So it was that the solo run is seen as his invention, although the nature of these things is that a single point of origin for such a development is ordinarily too simplistic an explanation. Nonetheless, it is a reminder of how players can change the tactical approach to a game.

Lavin’s solo run tactics found no immediate favour with the ‘ Freeman’s Journal’ newspaper whose report on the delayed 1921 All-Ireland final, which was played in June 1923 read: “Lavin showed his great speed on every possible occasion, but was too prone to hang on to the ball. He had better kicked and followed up.”

It was to be years before the solo run became ubiquitous, as catch and kick, or handpassing, continued to predominate.

1946

In the years after World War II, the leading Gaelic football teams went into camps before the biggest matches, spending several weeks in full-time training. This had actually been happening from the time of World War I, but it gathered momentum in the 1940s. The following guidelines for the training undertaken before the 1946 All-Ireland Final was published in the Irish Independent:

8.30am – Rise; 9.30am – Breakfast; 10.30am – Walk; 12.45pm – Spongeing and towelling; 1.30pm – Dinner; 3.30pm – To St. Colman’s Park for limbering, free exercises, hurdling, sprinting: place kicking and general practice: tactics; 5.30pm – Baths and attention to injuries; 6.30pm – Tea; 8pm – Short walk; 9.45pm – Supper; 10-30pm - Bed

1958

In 1958, Eamon O’Sullivan – drawing on 30 years training Kerry county teams, published ‘The Art and Science of Gaelic Football’. In this book he set out his belief that it is “a principle of play that all forwards and centre-field players are expected to occupy their respective sectors during the progress of the game. These sectors, however, are of a generally arbitrary nature and the principle limiting respective players to their sectors does not postulate rigid acceptance. For obvious reasons, these players may have to leave their sectors, when in full possession of, or in the course of playing the ball. There is, however, no justification for a left or right forward to wander into his respective opposite wing, or even to the half-back line. His action is in complete opposition to all the established reasons governing this principle.”

O’Sullivan’s dislike of players wandering free-range around the pitch stemmed from a fear of ‘bunching’ and that such “bunching of forwards leads to disorganised effort and generally creates a phalanx of players in front of goal, which makes scoring an impossibility.”

Finally, he concluded: “There are many tactical manoeuvres that can be devised in advance to deal with differing situations occurring during the course of a particular game.”

1961

When Down won the championship in 1960, it was the first of three All-Irelands they won that decade. One of their players, Joe Lennon, published books such as ‘Coaching Gaelic Football for Champions’ (1964) and ‘Fitness for Gaelic Football’ (1968). Lennon wrote in his 1964 book: “There is a need to think about the game … not in the way we have been thinking for the past 60 years but in a way that is in keeping with the tenor of mid-20th century life. It is only by keeping the game up with the progress of social, educational and scientific reform that we can hope to make it acceptable to the age in which we live.”

Lennon included a chapter entitled ‘Team Tactics’. It is full of wisdom and ideas. For example, foreshadowing the millennial revolution, he wrote: “In Gaelic footballer, the goalkeeper should have more to say and do than is at present recognised….. Goalkeepers should spend much more time learning to kick out ‘dead’ balls. Even a light player can kick 50 or 60 yards once his technique is correct.”

1974

One of Down’s tactics was to try and crowd out the great Kerry midfielder Mick O’Connell and to break the ball away from him. This was done with great impact in the 1968 final when Colm McAlarney jumped with O’Connell and broke the ball repeatedly. In his 1974 book, ‘A Kerry Footballer’, O’Connell reflected on Down’s approach in a nuanced way: “There was a lot of criticism of the Down style of play in that it introduced spoiling tactics such as the breaking of the ball and crowding the midfield area. I would agree that it did inhibit open play but it was spoiling only to the opposition. That a Downman more often got the break was not accidental, this came about by intelligent positioning and their superior fitness accounted for the extra man. If any criticism of their play was justified it was relative to fouling, especially the pull-down. All over the field they employed this tactic and it proved profitable because it stopped any movement before it got underway.”

1978

It’s the 1978 All-Ireland football final. Dublin have won three of the previous four finals. The lone break in what would have been a four-in-a-row team was success for a young Kerry team in the 1975 final. Now, though, in 1978, the manager of that team, Mick O’Dwyer, is under immense pressure after losses to Dublin in successive years and people are seriously questioning whether his young players are ever going to fulfil the promise revealed in that 1975 victory. In the 1978 final, Kerry destroy Dublin. It is a success that hinges on a tactical masterclass from O’Dwyer: “We had concluded beforehand that their last line of defence was now beginning to lose an amount of pace. My plan was to draw out their backs. The Dublin defence fell for it and moved out. They left space behind. Our probing attack was only barely held. Then John Egan got the vital goal and I knew we had them.

“Tony Hanahoe when he was at his peak relied on the tactics of drawing our centre back away to the corners to create the space so that Dublin could funnel attacks through the centre. It paid off for them in 1976 but we countered that later by bringing back one of our midfielders to provide extra cover. It was from the defeats of 1976 and 1977 that we learned and this was one of the greatest aspects of those Dublin v Kerry encounters – the cut and thrust of tactics and always the creative approach by both sides.”

2004

Kevin Heffernan, the Dublin football manager who changed the way the game was played in the 1970s and 1980s (having previously changed it as a player with his roaming tactics from full-forward in the 1950s), considers Tyrone’s new swarm tackling: "There's a part of me that would like to have the energy and the platform to try it. If you see a team sending in half a dozen players to swamp the man in possession as Tyrone and Armagh do you have to think that it changes your view of possession. If half a dozen players arrive they have to be leaving that space behind them, so what would happen if instead of taking those steps and solo runs the player kicked to space straight away, if instead of even trying to catch he fisted the ball into the space What would happen if you made the instant transfer of possession the basis of your game instead of possession itself. Would they take the risk of sending in the posse?”

2011

From 2011, when Jim McGuinness, took over as manager of Donegal, the county appeared in nine of the following ten Ulster finals. It was the most successful era in the county’s history. The team used an incredible defensive formation in a notorious 2011 semi-final against Dublin, before adding a potent attacking game in the years that followed. It revolutionised Gaelic football in its defensive structures. One of the defenders on the team, Eamonn McGee said later: “Jim McGuinness didn’t ruin the game. A lot of shite coaches tried to copy and paste what Jim McGuinness was about but without understanding the dynamic of the thing. What made him great was the way he was able to build that belief into you without going down the road of taking 30 men into a room and chatting sports psychology waffle. He was able to do it as part of the training session. The fact that he had a vision and was able to sell that vision to us is where a lot of coaches fall down – they can’t communicate that across to the team, how they want their team to play and what they’re about.”

Paul Rouse is professor of history at University College Dublin