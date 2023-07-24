Enda McEvoy: Greatness. Immortality. And still breaking new ground

Fifty years ago at Croke Park it lashed rain and Limerick won a famous All-Ireland, their first for 33 years and one that would be spoken about for decades to come.

Not exclusively for the right reasons, mind. It was also their last for 45 years and in time people couldn’t stop harking back to it and harping on about it and eventually it all became boring and tiresome.

Half a century on it lashed rain at Croke Park and Limerick won a famous All-Ireland, one that will be spoken about for decades to come. Exclusively for the right reasons this time and all of them obvious ones.

Their greatness was already undoubted. Now their immortality is assured.

Kiely’s Limerick ceased surprising us quite some time ago. That doesn’t mean they don’t still possess the capacity to astonish us every now and then and in the second half here that’s precisely what they did.

Shortly after the resumption Seamus Flanagan drove a wide. Turned out they were clearing their throats. Here’s what happened next.

Diarmaid Byrnes two frees. Five points in a row from Peter Casey, Barry Nash, Gearóid Hegarty, Byrnes another free and Aaron Gillane a beauty from the left after Kilkenny had been pressing and the champions swarmed downfield.

A TJ free at the other end, then another uninterrupted necklace from Byrnes (free), Darragh O’Donovan after Byrnes won a puckout and Cian Lynch provided the assist, Gillane a free, Byrnes from play and a free.

Not until the 61st minute, when Eoin Murphy hauled down a Casey effort that dropped short, did they fail to find the target. Fifteen shots in the space of 24 minutes and 15 points. It was almost inhuman.

And talking of inhuman… Know the way Kilkenny 2006-09 were Schwarzenegger as the Terminator, with what at the time seemed like a load of fancy, eye-opening technological mod cons? These guys are Arnie as T2 or even T3. The bringers of next-generation warfare.

After their jump in scoring — four points; not huge but still noteworthy — between the Munster final and the All-Ireland semi-final it was reasonable to anticipate Limerick’s graph continuing to trend upwards. But 0-30 in the rain? Whoa.

Five years ago, against Galway in their first All-Ireland final together, they kept shooting and kept missing, but in the end they got off so many shots that the wides didn’t matter. On Sunday they kept shooting and kept scoring.

The same group of players as 2018 but an entirely different team. Try and imagine all the hours of enlightened analysis, of practice, of coaching, of honing of shooting technique, that have gone into the journey from there to here.

Yet again Paul Kinnerk got them to the big stage with petrol in the tank. And that, basically, was that.

You were told here on Saturday that the winning margin might be closer to nine points than to last year’s two points. Et voila.

Had a coroner been on the scene he or she would have identified not one but two causes of death. First the deceased party was crushed insensible by the coils of the killer. Then the deceased party was pricked into oblivion. Twenty-one incisions in a period between the hours of 4.20pm and 5pm. The suspects are believed to have worn green tops.

The qualms about the Kilkenny half-forward line came to pass. In spades. They didn’t score anything near enough, although Tom Phelan produced a diligent if uneven performance that few saw coming, and in the second half, facing the wind, they simply couldn’t get the sliotar past the opposition half-back line a la Galway two weeks ago. Handball off Mount Rushmore, right?

Talking of Phelan, by the by, compare his body shape with that of Byrnes or Kyle Hayes. It will not be an arduous exercise. Not only did Kilkenny spend the second half of the last decade taking their eye off the ball in terms of under-age coaching, they spent it behind the curve as regards advancements in strength and conditioning too.

As is ever the case, the underdogs needed much more to go right for them than did the favourites.

They needed Eoin Cody to net the shot he slashed across Nickie Quaid’s bows shortly before half-time. They needed Phelan to find a colleague from the runs he made in the second half. They needed the unawarded 65’ that resulted in a two-point swing to the winners entering the closing quarter.

They needed far, far too much.

Cody did what was required in the first half but they couldn’t get the ball to him thereafter. Adrian Mullen never got to the pitch of the game. And Limerick had the good sense not to give Murphy the opportunity to make a name for himself yet again.

Bottom line, sometimes having good triers isn’t enough. And certainly not against Kiely’s lads.

For the second year in a row Kilkenny finished the best of the rest. It may or may not constitute a consolation.

The problem for Derek Lyng from here is not that they lost to generational opponents with an emerging bunch who have their best days ahead of them. That would be fine or at any rate it would be acceptable, a bitter pill that has to be swallowed with the comforting knowledge of jam tomorrow.

This, however, is not an emerging team and there’s no reason to hold that they’ll be any greater a threat next time around.

Some other observations.

Cian Lynch. Back in full flight and reminding us of the elevating subtleties he brings to the collective. Finding possession and floating away into space before deciding on his next move. Gathering the threads and paying them back out. Making the simple passes. Providing the assists. Being Cian Lynch.

Peter Casey had a second half to complement the first half he’d had against Cork two years ago. RTÉ should institute a one-off Man of the Match award of some kind for him.

It wasn’t so much a case of Kilkenny needing goals and getting them as of Kilkenny getting goals and needing them. The little Dutch boy who put his fingers in the dyke would have empathised.

One can’t visualise any other team even daring to try and convince themselves, never mind convince anyone else, they’d have fared any better than the losers on Sunday.

As a review of any All-Ireland final should conclude with a nod to the following season, because the following season is now the only one that matters, here’s a thought to warm the hearts of Limerick folk – as though it were necessary - and chill everyone else.

When Kilkenny completed the four in a row they did so by falling over the line against exciting, progressive young opponents who’d put the heart crossways in them and were patently going to be an even bigger threat in 2010. As they were.

Limerick completed the four in a row by pulling away from opponents who are neither young nor progressive and who’ll be no better in 2024. On the evidence of the past fortnight the pack is farther back than it was a year ago.

Four in a row. Five in six. Greatness. Immortality. And still breaking new ground.

Where they’re going they don’t need roads.