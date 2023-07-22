Enda McEvoy: Limerick time their countdown better than NASA

Plausible Scenario Number 1 tomorrow goes something like this.

There is, as you’ll see in a moment, a Plausible Scenario Number 2. There are not Plausible Scenarios numbered 3, 4 or 5. This is John Kiely’s Limerick. They do not inhabit myriad parallel dimensions.

So they’ll arrive in Croke Park on the big day ready to hurl for their lives, as they always do. And they’ll arrive there with petrol in the tank because Paul Kinnerk has made sure they’ve been driving within the speed limit, as he always does.

Semi-finals being occasions for planing rough edges, the 14 wides of the Galway game will be barbered to single figures. In any case the reader won’t have forgotten that even when the champions were under the cosh in the first half a fortnight ago Gearóid Hegarty and Tom Morrissey landed big points off the back foot and off their left side. The top golfers are the top golfers partly because they sink killer putts at heightened moments.

On the face of it, Limerick’s scoring returns this summer (1-18, 2-20, 0-25, 3-25, 1-23, 2-24) offer succour but from everything we know about them we can assume they’ve been pacing themselves. Tomorrow is the day they aim to shoot the lights out.

They soon establish a bridgehead at midfield. They hoist the crossfield diagonals early and often to Aaron Gillane who may not win the first balls, Huw Lawlor being very good indeed, but who has Seamus Flanagan and Peter Casey there to snaffle up the second balls. And the challengers encounter the same problem that Galway encountered in the third quarter: they simply cannot get the sliotar past the enemy half-back line. It is like playing handball off Mount Rushmore.

Unlike last year the holders will have more to show for their first-half dominance than a four-point lead. If not they’ll have more to show for their third-quarter activities. Either way, hit 2-30 and that’ll do. Should Kilkenny get anacondad in their coils to the extent Galway did then maybe even 1-27 will do.

Too big. Too strong. Too contoured. Too soundly structured. Too brilliantly coached. Too mean when they want to be, too subtle when they have to be. Too everything.

Too good.

The last thing Championship 2023 needed was Limerick to make a procession of it, trap to line. Fortunately for everyone, Limerick fans included, they didn’t. They staggered out of the box, were slow to the first bend, took their time about picking up down the back stretch and didn’t hit their stride until rounding the home turn.

In the words of the great contemporary existentialist Mr Silvio Dante of New Jersey, “You’re only as good as your last envelope.”

Limerick’s recent envelopes haven’t been overstuffed as generously as before. But they continue to make their payments and to make them on time.

And far from the summer getting out of control on them it went precisely (an apposite adverb for this team and all they do) the way they’d planned it, injuries apart. A series of four-minute miles in Munster, then a gear change in Croke Park. If Kinnerk doesn’t move to Switzerland to work on expensive watches he’ll surely be poached by NASA as one of their countdown guys.

This is not 60 years ago when a big, possibly slow team might be undone by smaller opponents coached to play rapid and rigorous ground hurling. Yet Plausible Scenario Number 2 is not complicated.

Limerick overdo the tactical fouling on TJ Reid, are pinged for a couple of early throws and thus remain within range. Eoin Murphy stops hailstones. Eoin Cody, who’s not facing Seán Finn, has a blinder. Billy Ryan does a Fergie Tuohy on it. The challengers need three goals and get them. Their subs combine to make a difference. In short, all the tangible intangibles that render Kilkenny Kilkenny move the dial.

And Limerick’s shooting is, for once, awry. And the stability provided by Finn and Declan Hannon is missing and missed. And everything combines to exact a toll in the closing stages.

Too much of a stretch? You decide. Unquestionably, though, nearly all of the above eventualities will be required to unfold for the underdogs to triumph, for – a la 12 months ago - a merely very good performance won’t cut it.

That Kilkenny will punch their weight is a given, that they’ll have to punch above it ditto. Derek Lyng learned more from his tenure as u20 manager in the years they weren’t successful than he did in the year the county won the All-Ireland. His priority on assuming the throne was to ensure the standards bequeathed by his immediate predecessor were maintained. Mission accomplished.

He drained the bench against Clare and drained it in good time instead of standing gawking. But most of the subs who made an impression have their best days behind them. It’s for this reason that Lyng will not have a stronger panel during his term of office.

He has two all-time greats to call on, one of them the most scintillating ciotóg since Hendrix; three top-class performers in Lawlor, Adrian Mullen and Eoin Cody; a brace of highly promising youngsters in Mikey Butler, the funnest Kilkenny player to watch since the original Tommy Walsh, and David Blanchfield; and a tail of good triers, some of whom Limerick will attempt to nail in possession.

In an average year, against average opponents, it would suffice.

Kilkenny are facing their fourth consecutive All-Ireland defeat. Now your correspondent may, as regular readers know, be a diligent devotee of the law of averages in hurling but as long as they’re the inferior team, as they patently were in 2016, ’19 and ’22, the ball is not going to bounce for them.

It has not been a Hallelujah Chorus of a championship – not one match came close to epic status – but it has been an immensely satisfying one, assisted by the drop in scoring level.

Three seasons ago Clare posted 1-23 in the provincial quarter-final and lost by ten points to a Limerick team posting 0-36. It was sanitised, it was sterile, it was enacted at long range and it was awful.

Stuff for vegans. AI hurling as its most unappealing. (Artificial as in intelligence. Not the other kind.) This year Clare posted 1-24 and 1-22 in their meetings with the same county and it was real hurling. For which may the Lord make us truly thankful.

Some other observations.

We’ve had more than enough of Official Ireland in recent weeks. Tomorrow we get the Real Ireland. For which may the Lord make us equally thankful.

Wet weather suits the team with the better first touch.

If John Kiely ever writes a book it’ll be read all over the country. If Paul Kinnerk ever writes a book – an academic text on the subject of upskilling players across the breadth of disciplines – it’ll be read far beyond these shores.

Three Munster teams in the All-Ireland series was an adequate quota, you’ll agree now. The degree of depth down south made for a cracking provincial competition. But exciting, closely contested games are never to be confused with classics.

If Mike Casey’s stop from Brian Concannon a fortnight ago was the turning point of the semi-final it was the least turning-pointy thing in the history of turning-pointy things. It delayed Limerick seizing the steering wheel, nothing more.

The Kilkenny subs will almost certainly be obliged to engineer some match-turning feat. The Limerick subs will almost certainly be obliged to do no more than play their position. Walter Walsh proved of considerable nuisance value when introduced 12 months ago but not for much longer than a quarter of an hour.

All of that said, if it’s up for grabs with five minutes left it’s no given Limerick will win. They’ll do the right thing under pressure and keep doing it. Of course they will. But here they’re facing a crowd who’ve been grandmasters of the endgame for a century.

The champions have gone back a little in 12 months; the challengers may have advanced a little. But only a little in both cases and it goes without saying that the scores Kilkenny got from turnovers against Clare will not be obtained here. It similarly goes without saying that they cannot end up chasing a lead in the closing stages and forced to short-pass their way through a phalanx of green jerseys on the 50-metre line.

Are we being a little unfair on Lyng’s charges or underestimating them? Looking at the scoring output of their half-forward line, probably not.

And again, look who they’re facing.

Serial champions in sport break fresh ground. Some of them even upend the way the sport is played. Limerick’s USP has been to hybridise the directness of Cody’s Kilkenny with the possessional patience and poise of Guardiola’s Barcelona and the fearsome athleticism of Jim Gavin’s Dublin.

Last year they won by two points when they could as easily have won by nine. Get it right tomorrow and the margin may be closer to nine.

One tiny caveat. May we, perfectly understandably, be reading too much into their performance against Galway?

Victory here would constitute their single most towering achievement under Kiely. All the obstacles, all the injuries, but iron focus and unbreakable will throughout. First bend, down the back, into the straight.

The afternoon will come when Limerick, like many a great team before them, grow old together and die. But that is not this day.