There’s people on the pitch and they think it’s not over

Next Sunday, before 3pm, the Offaly senior hurling team that won the 1998 All-Ireland Final will be introduced to the crowd in Croke Park. It is a moment to celebrate a magnificent team of hurlers who played the game with genius. They were just different.

It means, also, of course, that this summer, it is 25 years since the most famous pitch invasion in the history of the GAA. The All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final between Offaly and Clare was mistakenly blown up five minutes early by the referee, Jimmy Cooney. At the time when the final whistle was blown Clare were leading by 1–16 to 2–10.

Offaly supporters were outraged by the decision; they had been watching the endgame secure in the knowledge that Offaly only ever won big matches in the last few minutes. There was never a need for Offaly players to do any more than was necessary.

In Offaly’s immediate past there had been Johnny Flaherty’s late goal in 1981 to beat Galway to win a first hurling final, Seamus Darby’s goal to beat Kerry in 1982 and, of course, the notorious deluge that was loosed upon Limerick in the dying moments of the 1994 All-Ireland hurling Final.

The first 65 minutes were, for us, just a glorified warm-up.

Of course, it’s understandable why Clare people can get a bit irritated by what happened. After all, they would most surely have beaten Kilkenny in the final, retained the All-Ireland for the first time in their history and claimed a third title in the decade.

Against that, there wouldn’t have been a replay if Clare hadn’t been thrown a handy free to get the draw the first day. Anyway, in general, if you take the games between Clare and Offaly of 1995 and 1998 in the round, then one All-Ireland each is the fairest divide.

For Offaly people, the fun that has flowed from the Day of the Invasion has been immense. It’s not just that it would have felt very wrong if that Offaly team had not won a second All-Ireland. It’s more that Offaly people loved that team, how skilful they were, the spirit with which they played, and their attitude.

And this moment built a still deeper bond.

The pitch invasion, of course, was well-established in the GAA’s history, by the time the Offaly fans took to Croke Park to protest.

Thomas F. O’Sullivan, the first historian of the GAA, described it brilliantly in his ‘Story of the GAA‘ (1916): “The hurling and football matches at first and indeed for some years after the establishment of the Association, led to exciting scenes, in which not only players but spectators frequently became participants. Physical violence between members of teams was not unknown; the encroachment of spectators on the playing ground often terminated a match abruptly, and the referee enjoyed no particular immunity from rough handling. His person was by no means sacrosanct.”

Spectators on the pitch, acting out, happened everywhere. A supporter of the Mooncoin hurlers in Kilkenny was reported for flourishing a white, cotton umbrella while he badgered a referee having come onto the field. Among the more extreme actions was the behaviour of the supporters of the Templemore club who pulled up the goalposts when a match was headed in a direction of which they not approve.

The stewards supposedly responsible for keeping order could also become caught up in events. At the Wicklow championships in Parnell’s lands at Avondale there were ‘stewards and spectators freely using ash saplings on one another’s heads in a manner worthy of the halcyon days of faction fighting.’ During the first Dublin championships in 1887, the stewards were much to blame for incursions onto the pitch, to the extent that the County Committee dispensed with their services because of the manner in which they crowded on the field of play.

This was slow to change. A report on the 1903 All-Ireland football final between Kerry and Kildare, played in Tipperary, said: “A crowd estimated between 12,000 and 15,000 swarmed round the pitch. There were no stands, no embankments. The primitive arrangements had hitherto been sufficient for the spectators but nobody had visualised a crowd of those proportions. A rope served as a paling between spectators and the playing pitch. This often bulged inward from the pressure of the spectators, who, at intervals surged in over the field.”

All of this was to have a vital impact in the outcome. Late in the game, Kildare were leading when the referee rules that the Kildare goalkeeper had carried the ball over his own line after catching the ball from a free taken by Dick Fitzgerald. What followed next was mayhem. Kildare supporters invaded the pitch and the match was abandoned. A replay was eventually ordered. That ended in a draw. After a second replay, Kerry won a first-ever All-Ireland senior football title, Dick Fitzgerald emerged as the first great star of Gaelic football and popular interest in the game surged.

The pitch invasion could also be a fruitful source of evidence when that other great staple of GAA controversies – the objection – was under consideration. This was something that could happen in big county matches, as well as in ordinary club games. For example, when Monaghan appealed against their defeat to Cavan in the 1915 Ulster final, they claimed: “The crowd had been on the pitch for the final ten minutes of the game… The goalposts were broken rendering it impossible for them to score… The umpire saved a certain Monaghan goal three minutes from the end.”

One of the most innovative invasions saw supporters of the two pipe bands take to the pitch to fight each other before a football match in West Clare during the 1940s. In ‘Over the Bar – A Personal Relationship with the GAA’, Breandán Ó hEithir recalled that “the row started between two bands as to which of them would have place of honour in the pre-match parade. One band seemed to have stronger political views than the other, for its members and supporters referred loudly to the others as “Free Staters”, “Blueshirts” and other low forms of Irish political life. At one stage the big drum was seized by a man who threatened to put it out of action with his boot.”

More prosaically, the pitch invasion was a tried and trusted tactic. In 1950, the poet Patrick Kavanagh, who played in goals for Inishkeen, wrote: “Of course we had our own methods. We never finished a game if towards the end we were a-batin’. We always found an excuse to rise a row and get the field invaded. Ah, them was the times.” But, of course, pitch invasions could also be joyous affairs. The imagery of men being carried shoulder-high from the field is one of the most evocative in the lore of the GAA. It is something that was captured in John McGahern’s short story ‘Love of the World’, where he tells the story of a woman who “spent every Sunday of that rainy summer travelling to football matches all over the country. She’d seen Harkin prostate on the field at Castlebar when Mayo lost in the Connacht Final, but everywhere else she attended was victory and triumph. She’d witnessed men and boys look long and deep into his face, lost in the circle and dram of his fame. She’d held her breath as she’d seen him ride the shoulders of running mobs bearing him in triumph from pitches.”

We started with an Offaly pitch invasion so we may as well finish with one. Back in 1924, Offaly defeated Dublin in the 1924 Leinster Junior Hurling Final. They did so helped by a late goal by Jim Regan, the great Cork hurler of the 1920s who played for Offaly while he was up teaching in Birr.

Regan may have been up to teach Offaly children, but he got something of an education in Offaly ways himself. Many years later, Tim Horgan interviewed him about his vital goal against Dublin. Regan told him: “What I remember most vividly was the reaction of the Offaly crowd. One supporter charged on to the field and offered me a swig out of a bottle. I thought it was water so I took a good swig. It turned out to be whiskey and I was tipsy even before I left the field that day.”

Paul Rouse is professor of history at University College Dublin.