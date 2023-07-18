Kieran Shannon: Derry and Clare veterans should be encouraged to take One More Shot

This past weekend, just to get away from it all and process it all before going back full steam ahead with their clubs, the Clare hurlers headed away to Croatia for a few days.

Regrets, they must have a few, but resolve they must have in spades from that break and those few beers together by the Adriatic. The fact they’re not a serial champion team like the Chicago Bulls of 1998 or the Dublin footballers of 2023 may prevent any upcoming campaign of theirs perhaps being billed as The Last Dance but the sentiment within the group has to be similar. Hold off on any retirements. Even come out of retirement if needs be. Let’s give this One More Go. Let’s give this One Last Shot.

As it is, Clare GAA will experience drastic change in 2024. With Colm Collins stepping down as senior football team manager, up to seven of his most loyal foot soldiers who saw regular game-time for him again this summer are likely to retire or take a year out; while winning a Tailteann Cup or promotion to Division Two remains a tangible goal for whoever succeeds Collins and whoever plays for them, the days of contesting All Ireland quarter-finals or dreaming of emulating the men of ’92 are gone for some time.

In 2025 it is easy to envisage a similar turnover of management and players in the hurling camp.

Brian Lohan is the sort of pragmatic, unforgiving character that wouldn’t want to stay on outside of winning Munster or reaching an All-Ireland in 2024 while a majority of the men of 2013, now all in their 30s, would likely retire happy having reached the sport’s summit again.

But until then there is still a championship window open. There is still a championship to win. Lohan needs to come back with a new selector or coach to freshen up how the team plays and trains but indisputably Clare need him to come back. And with him as many of the men of 2013 as possible – Conlon, McInerney, Flanagan, Kelly, O’Donnell. A couple of them would have viewed 2023 as their last shot and might need persuading to fire another but persuaded they should. It is still there for them and for Clare if they’re still there.

The hope is that the Derry footballers, including Chrissy McKaigue, come to a similar realisation. While 2023 could indeed prove to be as good a shot as they’ll ever get at reaching an All-Ireland, it does not represent their last shot. That they weren’t far away is proof that they’re not far away.

Like Lohan and Clare, Derry made strides during the covid-afflicted seasons of 2020 and 2021 before taking a quantum leap in 2022 and improving considerably again in 2023. For the past two years they have each contested the final of the most cherished provincial championship in their sport (only Derry got over the line each time after extra-time, Clare didn’t). They have each reached the All-Ireland semi-finals in consecutive seasons, losing tamely enough in 2022 before failing again but failing much better in 2023.

If anything Derry have more scope to improve.

There used to be a maxim not so long ago that you had to be a Division One team to contest an All Ireland, let alone win one. In 2021 Mayo disproved that by reaching a second consecutive covid All-Ireland, while Dublin this year have similarly followed up their brief stint in Division Two with making it to the last two of the All-Ireland itself. What adage does still apply though is that you need to have played Division One football to reach an All-Ireland.

This year is the first time any current Dublin footballer bar Stephen Cluxton has played his league football outside of Division One, just as Cluxton is the only one of them who knows what it is like for his season to finish before an All-Ireland semi-final. The last time Derry played in Division One was back in 2015; McKaigue was their only starter last Sunday who was playing for them back then. While the league may not in future be as relevant as it was this past decade, and while this Derry team has won a lot of tight, big games in Ulster this past two years, they still do not have the experience of the Dublins and Kerrys and Mayos of playing at the altitude of last Sunday, largely because they’re not accustomed or acclimatised to routinely playing the likes of Kerry and Mayo as well as Dublin.

It was striking after the game to find out just how confident Ciaran Meenagh and Derry had been before the game. They genuinely thought they were good enough to win the game. Now they know, just as Donegal did after losing agonisingly to Dublin in 2011.

Kerry and Dublin remain ahead of the rest of the pack now that Mayo definitely have come back to the rest. But not in almost an age has there been so many on the heels of those leaders. For a decade there was a Big Four: Dublin, Kerry, Mayo and take your pick of Donegal or Tyrone; August was their preserve only. Now up to 12 teams can realistically target an All-Ireland semi-final next year, with a Derry reasonably looking to go one better and a Galway one better again.

In 2000 Armagh similarly almost beat Kerry in an All Ireland semi-final, their second consecutive year falling short at the last-four stage having won Ulster. The Tyrone team that finally broke through in 2021 also lost multiple semi-finals.

Just because some semi-final defeats are heart-breaking doesn’t mean they have to break you. One More Shot can lead to the greatest and most joyous of dances.