The Big Interview: Gormley wants coaches incentivised to play more aggressive, attractive game

In recent years Enda Gormley has found himself feeling increasingly conflicted. The more competitive the county that he has given so much to have become, the harder the sport that he loves has been to watch.

“Listen, I want to see Derry win. But do I like the style of play? No. I hate it. I hated it when Donegal were at it so there’s no point in being a hypocrite in saying I enjoy it now just because Derry are winning.

“I do appreciate some of the skill level and the quality of forwards to manage to get such good scores away in such tight spaces but overall I do think it’s boring the way the game has gone. The GAA definitely need to do something.”

The question is: what? What will Jarlath Burns’ playing rules committee come up with after they’re appointed next February?

Joe Brolly has campaigned to serve on that committee but the incoming president could do worse than consider the other corner forward from that Derry team of ’93 with two All Stars and the lateral, progressive thinking he could bring.

For Gormley it’s a matter of incentivising coaches to play a style of football that would be more appealing to watch. And he is a coach: one of the best, if unheralded, in Ulster. Most of the Glen team that won last year’s senior provincial title were mentored by Gormley; he and his old county and clubmate Fergal McCusker took a glut of them at U14 and moulded them into the most dominant minor team Ulster has known, winning four consecutive provincial titles in that grade. Conor Glass still mentions him as one of the biggest influences on his career.

Gormley has also served as a coach or selector to Derry teams from U15s right up to U21. He’s coached extensively on the club scene in Tyrone and Down. For the guts of 15 years the game and coaching consumed him, triggering him to regularly commute from Belfast where he works with AIB to Maghera where his native club Glen hail from. But it has also tormented him, compromised him.

“With a couple of teams the last few years I would have resorted to something I hate: putting 15 men behind the ball. Sure when you play against teams who are doing the same it’s impossible to play with the old-fashioned structure. Now, I would have tried to get a balance. We would have put on a really aggressive press between the two 45s. But if you just went orthodox you’d be hit on the counterattack and leave yourself open to the birds. You just weren’t going to compete.”

So that’s the prism he thinks any rule-makers and rule-changers should view this through. Incentivise coaches to play a more aggressive, attractive game.

“The vast majority of rule changes I’ve heard so far are looking it at from the wrong point of view. For instance, I see Colm O’Rourke this week in the papers saying that you should not be allowed to pass the ball back into your own half of the field once you enter the opposite half. But as a coach that’s actually going to encourage me to bring all my players back because once we have the opposition in our half of the field they can’t get out of there; we now have them in a small space.

“There’s a very simple rule change that I think would encourage coaches to keep more players up the field and be easy to referee at all levels: you’re not allowed to pass the ball backwards in your own half of the field, or at least your own 65 or 45. Or at least not hand-pass the ball back, whatever about passing back by the foot.

“That will incentivise coaches to press up because the opposition can’t turn around and go backwards. And it encourages the team in possession to get the ball up the field as quickly as possible.

“People moan about hand-passing. Well, hand-passing is not that bad when it’s going forward and it’s direct and it’s done at speed. And this would also encourage kicking because you’ll have people up the field to kick it to.

“I don’t see a downside to it. We already have something like it in Sevens football. And it ticks that old chestnut of something that can be refereed in a junior B championship game.

“I’m not saying it’s the definitive rule change but it is representative of a mindset that the new rules committee needs to have. How do we encourage coaches to press up as opposed to draw men back? As a sport we have to change our thinking.”

He’s seen how another slumbering giant finally awoke and changed its thinking. Only four years ago a county that have again made it to the last four of the All Ireland were operating in Division Four.

“Our structures weren’t good enough. There was a period there either side of 2010 when we went seven years without winning an Ulster minor championship game whereas we’ve been in seven of the last nine Ulster finals, have appeared in three All Ireland finals and won two of them.

“In the noughties our county board put most of their focus into facilities, developing [the centre of excellence in] Owenbeg and the like. Now, you could say we’re reaping the benefits of that now but I still feel our investment was too lop-sided at the time and not enough was being put into coaching and our structures and supporting our teams. Even our minor and U21s were well off the level, let alone our development squads.

“I remember when I was involved with the U21s trying to get a strength and conditioning coach and all the county chairman at the time wanted to know was what would it cost. All he could see in his head was the price, never the benefits. I was banging my head against a wall.

“We eventually got a full-time S&C coach appointed in Derry several years later. But by then we were playing catch-up. During my time with the 21s I believe our talent was as good as anyone’s but physically we were nowhere near the level of the Dublin and Mayo's and Donegal's. Whenever we’d push our players they kept breaking down because that foundation wasn’t there.

“Just something small like even getting gear for them would be an issue. They literally weren’t getting a T-shirt, something to help make them feel they were playing for some cause special. So you had players thinking why push ourselves for the county when we’re being treated better in our clubs? And you had clubs asking why are we sending players into development squads when the coaching is better in the club? They’re only learning bad habits in there. Now, whether that was a valid criticism or not, that was the mindset in the county towards the county.”

Over time though the penny-pinching stopped, making it more attractive for coaches and players to get involved. And there’ve been changes to competition structures and schedules, some initiated by Derry, some by higher powers.

“The split season has been massive for Derry. Traditionally Derry clubs would have expected their county men to play for their clubs in the middle of the Ulster championship because your club championship status depended on how you went in the league. So Derry managers were operating with one hand behind their back when other managers were getting a clean run at it. That held Derry back.

“Now you have the split season. And in Derry now your championship status is not affected by your league position. This year we have a very good championship structure whereby you have two groups of seven, so every team gets six games before it enters the quarter-final stages. That’s good for everyone. People say the county season is too short but why would we go back to just rushing off the club championships? This way players get a clean run at it with the county and they get plenty of time back with the club as well.”

Whisper it too, the scene was also galvanised by who was appointed county manager in the autumn of 2019. Patently Rory Gallagher could no longer remain at the helm following all the headlines and potential distractions that arose in the lead up to this year’s Ulster final but for a while there Derry needed someone with the decisiveness the Fermanagh man possessed.

“I’m amazed by how far the team has come in just four years. From talking to the players, the tactical nous of the management was at a completely different level to what they had encountered before. And he [Gallagher] laid down very clearly the marker that he wanted to reduce the turnover of players which had been huge before his appointment. If you opted out in his time you weren’t just opting out for the rest of the season; you were out for the remainder of his management. And he kept to that. The only exception has been Ciaran McFaul and even then Ciaran had flagged at the start of [2022] he’d be away for the championship so he [Gallagher] let him play in the league. Anybody else who has left, there’s been no way back for them.”

Gormley has seen before how a management can transform a county. Eamon Coleman is now dead longer than he lived after ’93 but his legacy and the fondness and reverence his foot soldiers have for him remains.

“If you had told me when I was at 18 that I would be lucky enough to play for Derry for 15 years and win three national leagues and three Ulster championships and an All Ireland, I would have bitten the hand off you; I had been reared on seeing Ulster and Connacht teams get trounced by Munster and Leinster teams every August.

“When you look back on your career, naturally you’ll sometimes think of a game and championship that got away. I’d have serious regrets about the sacking of Eamon (after the 1994 championship). Well I have no regrets because it wasn’t our decision but it saddens me because of how it set Derry football back. We would definitely have been far stronger in the championship for the following two or three years if that hadn’t happened.

“We were never the same after that. It wasn’t that Eamon was a tactician or a coach; we’d hate when Mickey Moran would miss a training session because that meant Eamon would have to take it. But Eamon was the best man manager, the best psychologist, you could ever come across. Because he knew what you needed even though you might not have wanted it.

“In 1992 we played Monaghan in the first round of the championship. The Friday before the game I was at a wedding. Eamon knew I hadn’t been drinking at it. He even had given me the national league trophy to bring to it. The morning of the game when I got on the bus he was laughing and joking about what I had got up to at the wedding.

“I went on to play well that day. At halftime we were nine points up. But then Monaghan got three goals in seven minutes and we needed a late Declan Bateson goal to force a replay. In the dressing room afterwards Coleman spotted me and went through me. In front of everyone. About how I disgusted him. How I was too nice, too soft, too unfocused, out at a wedding a couple of nights before a championship game. The following Tuesday night he went at me again. I was ready to reach for him.

“The following Sunday we beat Monaghan well. And I played very well. When we got into the dressing room I was still fuming with him and then he started grinning at me and the rest of the dressing room except me started laughing with him. Then I realised: the wee bollix only did it to rise me.”

That’s one of the reasons why he has never had any issue with Niall Cahalane either; as Tony Scullion once put it, when the Cork man infamously struck him in the 1993 All Ireland final minutes before halftime – and the makeup call that was Tony Davis’s sending off – it woke Gormley up.

“For a moment I was very cross. All sorts of stupid things went through my head. Was retaliation one of them? Yeah, it was. But I suppose I had been enough of those situations with the club to know to settle down and the best way to get your own back was to retaliate on the scoreboard.”

Gormley would go on to kick two marvellous scores from play that evening, along with nailing every subsequent free. A couple of years later he would share a dressing room with Cahalane up at the Kilmacud Sevens, just as they had playing in America a couple of years earlier. For a couple of bystanders it was initially awkward but not to Gormley. “Sure if you were to be sore with everyone you had word with on a football pitch you’d be in a bad way.”

Over the years on All Ireland final weekend he’d often fall into the company of Cahalane and other Cork comrades of his in various Dublin drinking holes. They’re even partly responsible for Gormley catching the coaching bug.

“There’d be a big Nemo contingent when I’d meet up with them: Billy Morgan, Stephen Calnan, Shay Fahy, Jimmy Kerrigan, Steven O’Brien. One Saturday night Steven wasn’t with them. I bumped him into on the Sunday night and asked where he had been. He said he had been at a club U21 game, how in Nemo you were never asked to manage a team, you were just expected to help out. That struck with me. I was living in Belfast, still playing some club football with Bredagh, but was possibly using that as an excuse for not getting involved with any teams back home. So I just thought, right, it’s my time to give something back.”

He began by giving Fergal McCusker a hand out with the U14s. Casual at first. But then he found himself driving – wanting to be – back there three, four times a week. They won a Féile. Then they won those four Ulster minors. Then he took them at senior, helping them get out of the intermediate ranks, the John the Baptist to the Messiah that was Malachy O’Rourke. “The last few years, seeing the boys get over the line, we’ve been living the dream.”

Now a couple of them – Glass, Ethan Doherty, All Star prospects – return to Croker with the county. Another dream – even if at times it can be hard to watch.