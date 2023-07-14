In 1958, Derry stunned Kerry— can history repeat itself?

Sixty-five years ago Derry beat Kerry by a point in an All-Ireland semi-final. It was a landmark moment in the history of the GAA in the county. It loosed the sort of childhood memories and dreams of sporting success that are rarely forgotten – even if they cannot all be exactly fulfilled.

Back in 2008, when he was manager of the Irish soccer team, Martin O’Neill, was invited to Áras an Uachtarán by President Mary McAleese to give a lecture on what it meant to be Irish. It was a fascinating talk, where O’Neill gave a wonderful insight into the twists and turns of his life. From the stories of his childhood in an Irish working-class family in County Derry through to his emergence as a famous soccer star, he recounted how his family – like most of the nationalist families in his area – were deeply embedded in the GAA. This involvement in the GAA was a badge of Irishness and a matter of considerable pride to family and community. His father was actually a founder-member of the Kilrea Pearses GAA club and O’Neill, himself, loved to play Gaelic football. His older brothers played football for Derry and this was something which he, too, aspired to do.

In his lecture, O’Neill recalled how many of his earliest memories revolved around travelling to Gaelic football matches. One such match – and the highlight of his memories – was the journey down to Dublin for that 1958 All-Ireland Football Final. He was just six years old and was brought to the game by his mother. The fact that his brothers, Gerry and Leo, were part of the Derry team only added to the lustre of the occasion. This was the sort of pilgrimage that shines like a beacon from every childhood, a defining moment. The journey to Croke Park in Dublin that September was, he remembered, their ‘Holy Grail’, the thing they had dreamed of and were now able to live.

The family left at 5:30am to drive the six hours to Dublin. The journey was shortened (despite stopping to take Mass on the way) by giving a lift to two young women who were hitching to Dublin for the match. The women, he remembered, were truly marvellous singers who sang the song of each county they passed through. They began with the Mountains of Pomeroy when they reached Tyrone and continued in a similar vein as they rolled across Armagh, Down, Louth and, finally, into Dublin.

In the end, Dublin defeated Derry and ultimately O’Neill’s dream of playing for Derry was displaced by dreams of soccer and of playing in the great stadiums of England which were beamed into Irish homes with the spread of television through the 1960s. Nonetheless, he continued to play Gaelic football through his schooldays and was a star of the St Malachy’s college team whom he played for after the family moved to Belfast.

He was equally a brilliant soccer player who was making a name for himself with Distillery soccer club. With the ban on GAA members playing soccer then in place, O’Neill’s profile made controversy somewhat inevitable. When St Malachy’s were due to play a colleges’ match in Casement Park, the GAA deemed that the match should not be played there. O’Neill saw it as a challenge to his Irishness and it left a foul taste in his mouth (and in his father’s). Ultimately, O’Neill pursued a career in professional soccer in England and became the first Catholic to captain Northern Ireland, helping Northern Ireland reach the quarter-final of the 1982 World Cup in Spain. Nonetheless, he retained vivid memories of his Gaelic past.

The GAA in Derry has always existed side by side with a strong tradition of soccer; this is particularly true of Derry city. The establishment of the GAA occurred in tandem with dramatic expansion of the population in the city. Between 1881 and 1911 the population of Derry doubled to more than 40,000, making it the fourth-largest city in the country. The expansion was driven by the development of the shirt-making industry. This was an industry that was low-wage and dominated by women, many of whom were out-workers in rural Derry and Donegal. The economic expansion of Derry created a Catholic majority in city and county, and it was this majority who embraced Gaelic games after 1884 with the establishment of GAA clubs.

In the early years of the 20th century, the GAA in Derry was part of a broad range of nationalist organisations such as the Gaelic League, the United Irish League and the Ancient Order of Hibernians. This was a world of football matches and feiseanna, Irish language and literature classes. But, for all that there was passion for Gaelic games in Derry, the reality was that the GAA struggled to establish itself with the same level of organisation as elsewhere in Ireland.

For example, county championships in football and hurling were only sporadically played up until the mid-1930s. No hurling championship was played between 1906 and 1930, and only nine football championships were played between 1914 and 1932. During this period, soccer began to thrive in Derry city and by 1929 the GAA was ‘all but dead in the city.’ The great problem was that the establishment of an enduring structure centred on a county board proved impossible. Several times boards were brought into existence only to wither away within a couple of years. Only in 1933 was the Derry county board permanently constituted. Almost immediately the GAA flourished in south Derry with the formal establishment of clubs in Ballinascreen, Dersertmartin, Lavey and Magherafelt in 1933 and 1934.

Against that, the GAA essentially collapsed in Derry city. The immediate explanation for this collapse and the long-term difficulties which the GAA experienced in the city is a matter of considerable debate. One factor was certainly the ban. Interestingly, counties in Ulster had initially opposed the introduction of these rules, imagining that their enforcement would impede the development of the GAA in areas where soccer and rugby were strong. The story of Gaelic games in Derry city in the 1920s seemed to offer at least partial proof of this. The foundation of Derry City Football Club in 1928 and its entry into the Irish League in 1929 offered a sporting counterpoint to the nationalist majority who lived in Derry city. Based at the Brandywell Stadium, Derry City enjoyed extensive, enduring support from the very people who would most usually have been expected to involve themselves with the GAA.

In 1950, led by the burgeoning talents of men such as the brilliant Jim McKeever, Derry claimed the Ulster junior title. An innovative approach to training saw the county board recruit Frank McGreevy, whose expertise lay in training Newry Town Football Club, to take training sessions. Jim McKeever remembered: “He was an endearing man, approaching 60 years of age at that time, who knew very little about Gaelic football, indeed scarcely enough to referee a practice match. His specialism was doing drill exercises. But his presence focused us for the match.”

McKeever himself told a brilliant story about Derry club football, where he remembered playing in a match for Ballymaguigan against Coleraine: “The pitch wasn’t very well marked. The crossbar was only a rope, and there weren’t any nets. The ball was bobbing around and somebody pulled on it. One umpire gave a goal, the other a point. Our umpire gave the decision against his own team. Likewise with the other. One of our best players, the late Michael Young, did not want to play as he had hay ready for bailing and the weather forecast was not very good. However, he was persuaded to play. When the controversy emerged, Young went up to the referee and told him to hurry up and make the decision, as he had to be home to bale the hay! The referee split the difference and awarded two points.”

The sense that momentum was building in Derry football was enhanced by victory in the 1954 McKenna Cup and by reaching the final of the 1954 Ulster Championship. There was to be no immediate breakthrough, however. Cavan were still a powerful force and Armagh had emerged as a vital presence in the early 1950s. Finding a way past these two was complicated by the rise of Tyrone who broke a cycle of defeat to win the Ulster championship in 1956 and 1957.

Seeing their neighbours win championships pushed Derry to greater heights. Derry had been trained in 1957 by Paul Russell, the great Kerry footballer who introduced the methods used by the legendary Eamonn O’Sullivan to bring decades of success to Kerry. Now, in 1958 the de facto trainer and manager of the team was their injured star, Roddy Gribben. Gribben was assisted by Jim McKeever, a P.E. instructor who was one of the new generation of northern footballers who had reaped the benefits of the expansion of second- and third-level education in the years after World War Two.

They met Kerry in the semi-final on a famously wet day. So brutal was the rain that the pre-match parade was abandoned. Kerry missed a succession of chances and were shocked by Derry who claimed a one-point victory, with Sean O’Connell outstanding. Is it an omen?

Paul Rouse is professor of history at University College Dublin