Kieran Shannon: Was Eoin Murphy's the best save hurling has known?

Of all the thoughts we had leaving Croke Park last Sunday, probably the foremost was that of all the team sports there are on the planet, few at the moment can be in such a healthy state between its lines as hurling is right now.

Beyond those lines it has obvious issues and limitations: only a few counties, let alone countries, compete at it. But as a game in itself, what a joy and a wonder it is. Seven days earlier we had shuffled out of Dublin 3 wondering what sins we had committed to be subjected to the purgatory that was Cork-Derry. Clare-Kilkenny left us praising the heavens. Hallelujah, we have been saved! Hallelujah, what a save from Eoin Murphy!

Was it the best save the sport has known? In a way it was fitting that Brendan Cummins was on the Sunday Game evening panel to give an insight into just how brilliant and difficult Murphy’s save was. In another though the Tipperary man’s appearance was unfortunate. As self-confident as Cummins remains, modesty was always going to prevent him from bringing up the best save this writer had ever seen prior to last Sunday.

Back in 2004 in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on one of those scorching days that old bowl by the Lee seemed to constantly attract, Waterford’s Paul O’Brien in a Munster semi-final let fly a shot at the Tipperary goal which Cummins batted away and up in the air but only to Paul Flynn 12 yards out from his goal. Flynn doubled on it, much like Peter Duggan last Sunday, except Flynn’s bullet was heading straight for the top corner only for Cummins to dive full length and somehow get a hurley to it and push it out for a ’65.

It was such a remarkable save not only did a disbelieving Flynn put his heads on his helmet: the Waterford fans behind the goal afforded Cummins an ovation. Waterford went on to win by a point but even afterwards in the victorious dressing room, back when the press had access to such an area, John Mullane was raving about Cummins’ save. “If he was pulling off saves like that in the Premier [League], he’d be a legend forever.” In our eyes he still is, or at least his save remains legendary. Put it this way: Murphy’s save is the best we’ve since Cummins’ on Flynn in 2004. We can’t go so far as to say it was even better than Cummins in 2004.

The previous evening Donal Óg Cusack also lauded the other goalkeeper that had won through to another All-Ireland final, proclaiming Nickie Quaid, like Murphy, one of the finest goalkeepers in the history of the game. It was the highest praise, considering it came from another member of the position’s golden generation, and also completely warranted. Yet mention of Quaid does raise the fact that for all the takeaways we have from the weekend’s action, some don’t reflect all that positively on some parties, including the sport itself. It still has some issues between those lines, such as who enters them, and when.

When Evan Niland struck a free to put Galway six points up, Quaid did not even look up to see if it had gone over the bar. Instead he went down, unclipping his helmet. It was essentially his way of calling a timeout – only in his sport you’re not allowed a timeout, or even a water break. Whatever the nature of Quaid's issue, the intervention halted the play and stalled Galway's momentum.

It was just the latest and most spectacular example of a behaviour that has become endemic in both hurling and football. The more psychologically and tactically astute players and teams have become, the more prevalent it has become.

Hurling and football, or certainly at least the GAA, still has difficulty in acknowledging we’re now living in a tactical era. In recent years the maor foirne role has been severely restricted, while most of the masses and certainly officialdom were glad to see the water break go the way of covid, scorning the idea that a Paul Kinnerk and John Kiely would produce a tactics board during such intervals.

But just as Latour proclaimed in 1991 that people are still having sex, teams like Limerick in 2023 are still doing in-game tactics. It’s just a matter of how they roll it out. There needs to be an adult conversation about that fact of life and to help uphold the integrity of the game rather than compromise it and that of team medics and players and management.

Without such a grown-up discussion we’re left with the current charade in which team medics, who have to be about the most conscientious group of people in Gaeldom with all the ethics and charters that their professional field demands, are compromised and reduced to partaking in a sham: some will even be asked to pass on tactical messages while they’re ‘treating’ players feigning injury.

One of the charms of hurling and football through the years is that it has been more free-flowing than other high-scoring sports like basketball and American football with their regular timeouts. But the Quaid scenario highlights how there is now a case to allow teams call one timeout per half. Or to restore the waterbreak which would reduce those timeouts by half (Quaid’s 24th-minute intervention would hardly have been as necessary had Limerick a waterbreak six minutes earlier). Or give the maor foirne their old powers back. Much better and honest to have a Kinnerk running onto the field offering instructions, or in a huddle with his board, rather than some team medic coming onto the field so the necessary tactical adjustments can be relayed.

Even better, allow subs to interchange as they do at juvenile level or in a sport like basketball with any player who requires medical attention having to leave the field of play and be replaced.

Either way, the barrage of stoppages has to stop. It isn’t just slowing down the game, it’s polluting its natural spirit.

Quaid and Limerick are the best of hurling and the best of sport which is why last Saturday jarred with so many of us. The sport has a duty of care to them as well as itself to ensure they only honour it.