Colin Sheridan: Dressing rooms find Talent out in a way workplaces can’t

Talent; noun:

1. natural aptitude or skill.

2. a former weight and unit of currency, used especially by the ancient Romans and Greeks.

- From the Oxford English Dictionary

It’s been a mensis horribilis for Talent (with a capital T). So long a label one would die for, now, you’d be hard pressed to find anyone defining themselves as such in any Irish workplace, for the time being at least. “Talent? Me? No! I’m an ordinary forgettable plebeian, just like you!!!”

The current RTÉ debacle has thrust Talent into an unwanted limelight - a place you’d expect to be rather comfortable - and caused many to reassess what - and who - “Big T Talent" really is. Is it a tangible thing? Is it an invisible, ethereal concept that lingers around some people like an aura, and we - the plebeians - emotionally (and financially, it turns out) invest far too much in it, all in the vain hope its rising tide will lift all boats in our silly little lives?

Obviously, there are ways to measure actual talent. Individual sports like golf and tennis and athletics suffer little or no fools when it comes to rewarding those at the top of their respective fields. You rarely hear of sportswriters or fans swooning over a golfer languishing 267th in the world rankings, sighing “he’s soooo talented”, unless, of course, it’s in lament to that talent being utterly wasted. McIlroy. Koepka. Rahm. They have all earned the perks that go with being actually better than those they compete with. The LIV experiment is, naturally, an outlier in this regard, offering the type of short-cut to financial reward a normal sporting meritocracy does not. What sets LIV apart in this regard? Team.

Teams, by their very existence, create hierarchies. Hierarchies, by their very creation, illicit resentment. Players subjectively regarded as better than their peers inevitably receive better treatment, from the dinner lady to the board of directors. Agents amplify talent, removing the ickiness of financial conversations from those they represent, allowing them to shrug their talented shoulders at their subjectively less talented co-workers as they go about their business in a talenty way.

In the team scenario, be it an office or dressing room, the economy and inevitable inflation of talent is in constant flow. A junior Gaelic football team is guaranteed to have a favoured son or daughter whose preferential treatment is often not earned by virtue of their actual abilities, but by nepotism or privilege or how much noise they make about themselves and how much self-promotion they can stir up down the local boozer. They can be talented, too, like actually talented, but the perks are usually earned through bombast rather than hard work.

Mystery and mythology play a big part, too. I recall when, living in the Middle East, the Talent could usually be categorised thus; the dreaded “Yemen Expert". This moniker was usually bestowed upon someone who “read” at Oxford, Cambridge, or an Ivy League school, and lived alone in an incredibly beautiful Beiruti apartment while appearing to do very little work at all. When they inevitably announced themselves late at parties you’d usually find them carrying a book which they’d performatively read rather than engage in conversation. They were invariably rude to the point of being boorish but, crucially, their difficult and aloof behaviour was always excused because they were “Yemen Experts”, ergo, “extremely talented”.

The cruel irony was that the very people in thrall to these Experts were honourable, hard-working journalists, getting paid a pittance for travelling to parts of ISIS-controlled Iraq you’d be scared to read about, never mind pay your own way to travel, all in the name of reportage of the most appalling and important things.

The Yemen Experts, meanwhile, sipped Aperol spritz, utterly detached, undoubtedly intellectually occupied by the state of play in Al Mukalla, but possibly more consumed by whether they should switch to a dirty martini. Yes, if I could come back as anything, it would be as a Yemen Expert, thousand-yard staring my days away while pretending to read Knausgård in coffee shops, while my underpaid and undervalued colleagues dirty their untalented hands in the trenches.

Dressing rooms usually find Talent out in a way workplaces can’t. Perhaps it’s the opportunity to exert some physical punishment - the “worst” player on any team can lay out the perceived “best” with a fair shoulder or, whisper it, a sly dig, allowing a kind of street justice prevail, however fleetingly. Evoking Coventry, too, has proved an effective tool in isolating Talent when a team wants to point out the bleeding obvious - that they’re not pulling their weight, or their ego has eaten them alive.

Talent, my father used to tell us, is from the neck up. I know he meant talent with a lowercase ‘t’, that is, one's natural aptitude or skill. For the coming week, the “Big T Talent" will continue to dominate the discourse, causing a reactionary audit of how and why we value it. How long, I wonder, before the din quietens and the Yemen Experts re-emerge from the shadows, a copy of The Struggle tucked underneath their immaculately tanned elbows, sipping mid-afternoon negronis while their supposedly untalented peers - agentless - scrape for clues in the bloodied dirt?

Composure of steady Donegan

Imagine being Áine Donegan, 21 from Ennis, Co Clare, and playing in your first professional golf tournament. Televised to a worldwide audience. At Pebble Beach. In the Women's US Open. As an amateur. Imagine shooting three-under in your opening round, just one off the lead, ten shots better off than the world number one Jin Young Ko, and seven ahead of Lydia Ko. It happens, of course, especially in golf, that a young inexperienced player, unburned by legacy trauma and buoyed by innocence, will emerge to shoot the lights out on the opening day of a major before contemplating the magnitude of the challenge over supper, and inevitably collapsing the following day to miss the cut.

Not so Donegan. She easily made the cut and almost halfway into her third round, she lay fifth, showing all the seaside acumen she’s acquired over a childhood playing Lahinch to navigate her way around the iconic Pebble. Then, on the par four eighth, playing the hardest hole on the source, she carded a disastrous nine, watching consecutive fairway irons career off the rocks into the Pacific.

Credit to her - and her caddy and coach, Galwayman Gary Madden, an immensely popular figure in Irish golf circles - that Donegan composed herself with back-to-back pars on holes nine and ten, before a steady back nine saw her finish the day inside the top 20. At the other end of the leaderboard, former champions Annika Sorrenstam and Michelle Wie West bade an emotional farewell to the tournament, with Wie West draining a 30 foot putt on the 18th hole, her last as a professional golfer. Only a dozen years older than Donegan, Wie West’s journey is probably the greatest example of the importance of announcing yourself in a sport when you are ready, rather than being deemed so by others. Take note, Áine Donegan.

Galway riddled with doubt

They will of course point to their 2017 All-Ireland victory, and well they should, but Galway hurling supporters are coming close to rivalling Mayo as the most unfulfilled and frustrated in Gaelic Games. Their loss to Limerick Saturday night was a further twist of the knife into the torso of a team now riddled with doubt, and a bitter reminder of the monumental chance they missed by failing to delay the Treatymen's rise in 2018. Limerick's dominance may well have been an inevitability, but Galway missed their shot at greatness by winning a couple in a row. When you come at the King, you best not miss.

Goodbye Rosie

A farewell, then, to the iconic Rosie O’Gradys on Seventh Avenue in Manhattan, which this week closed its doors for the last time after 43 years. If you were in the Big Apple for any reason whatsoever, it was a refuge from the madness. A guaranteed spot to watch a game back home. A place where you may not leave with the job you desperately needed, but with the number of a guy who might get you one.