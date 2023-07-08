Enda McEvoy: Why there's a reasonable chance we get a Galway-Kilkenny final

Let’s begin with the conclusion and work backwards. To wit: there’s a reasonable chance – substantially greater than the bookies estimate – of this repeat of last year’s semi-finals throwing up an all-Leinster showpiece. The evidence of our eyes tells us the following...

Limerick are not as good as they were then. Galway are better than they were then.

Kilkenny are much of a muchness but, as evidenced in the Leinster final, they retain their Kilkennyness and, also as evidenced in the Leinster final, sometimes that can be enough. Clare’s body of work, quite apart from their injuries, simply doesn’t justify 4/5 favouritism.

Agree? Good. Disagree? Grand.

There can be no excuses for the losers. Everyone has their own discrete grounds for optimism. Galway have momentum; Limerick have been tested and rested. Gauging the gap from provincial decider to All Ireland semi-final has long been second nature to Kilkenny; Clare are now acquainted with the hazards of the hiatus.

Were the pairings a four-runner horse race we’d be looking at the prospect of a multiple dead heat: a handicapper’s delight. Well matched teams make for well balanced championships and the summer of 2023 has been that in abundance, the sole outlier being Tipperary’s success in Ennis. It was clear at the time the outcome was due in large measure to Clare’s defensive woes. It is beyond argument now.

Here’s one for the actuarial folk. Can Galway keep losing to Limerick in white-knuckle All-Ireland semi-finals by a puck of a ball? Scarcely. And can Limerick keep winning white-knuckle championship matches by a point?

We don’t need the services of the actuarial folk to answer that second one. Limerick - Kiely’s Limerick – can. Kiely’s Limerick can do almost anything. In any case it’s not as though they’ve been scraping through via last-minute goals or injury-time Hail Marys. They haven’t left themselves needing to.

It’s almost too easy to visualise how the evening will unfold. An unlovely arm wrestle, low on total points, borderline negligible in total goals. (One? None?) Try picturing the hurling equivalent of five sets of power tennis that reach 5-5 in the fifth before one player or the other throws caution to the wind and goes for broke.

The more the injuries stack up, the more the Limerick of 2023 have come to resemble the Kilkenny of 1973. Yet they’ve managed to keep the balls in the air, they’ve got fresh oxygen into their lungs and today they return to one of their happy places. Eight championship victories in nine outings there under John Kiely, plus a league title: they have made Croke Park their own like no Munster team ever before them.

The boss’s latest labour entails attempting to adequately replace Declan Hannon. Were he, say, Ger Loughnane a quarter of a century ago attempting to replace peak Seánie McMahon the job could be faced head on. It wouldn’t be easy – don’t be silly, no team could ever properly replace Seánie McMahon - but it would be straightforward in the sense that all Loughnane would have to do is scour the place for the nearest thing to a traditional stand-up centre-back, sound under the dropping ball and happy when clearing it. Bingo.

Being altogether more nebulous, Hannon’s role demands an understudy with top-class communication and interpretational skills. Linking with his fellow defenders and midfielders; realising when to stand off and let them do the running; knowing when to stay put and hold the centre; sensing when to choose his moment to hit the line and sally forth for a pot from distance.

But Kyle Hayes will play the position without trying to make a name for himself, while the concomitant switch of Gearoid Hegarty to the half-back line constitutes no downgrade. Meet the new wing-back battering ram. Same as the old wing-back battering ram.

So Tipp had feck all under the bonnet in the end, the foremost charge on the rap sheet being what happened - or didn’t happen - at the death this day fortnight. When Rhys Shelly took the last free it was a Galway player who rose unchallenged for the sliotar: bad enough. When it ran loose it was a Galway player who nipped in unchallenged for the break: unforgivable.

The winners’ flexibility in changing the calculus from their approach in the Leinster final (“these guys will score goals against us if we let them - so we won’t let them”) still wouldn’t have mattered had Cathal Mannion not made the sweeper role look so simple. For Conor Whelan’s goal alone he deserved a medal of some kind.

The first touch to spot the sliotar up for himself, the second to plant it deep into enemy territory: it was everything a self-sufficient forward could have asked for and Mannion repeated the dose when setting up Cianán Fahy for what should have been the clinching goal. Remember what that chap from Gowran used to say? “When you’re a forward, the only bad ball is the one that doesn’t come.” Victory ensured that Henry Shefflin’s team didn’t take a step backwards in Year Two, which was not the case under many a previous Galway manager, of whom Noel Lane was the most unjustly maligned. He declared immediately afterwards the quarter-final that his charges were “still missing a spark”. Okay, except they’ve now put on two performances of visible championship standard, regardless of the variety in texture, and that’s the kind of thing conducive to conflagration. And in Mannion they’ll have the more creative spare man here.

One suspects too an element of the players not daring to let down their manager. It is not so much that Shefflin possesses an aura, which undeniably he does, but rather that his troops know they possess the confidence of a man with 10 All-Ireland medals. Intangible stuff, granted, but intangibles can move the dial, if only slightly. And only slightly could suffice tonight.

Yet assuming Galway start with a seventh defender, when do they decide to push up? The headline finding in Munster was the interesting ramifications that spin off from opponents getting stuck into Limerick’s full-back line. And common sense ordains that a full-back line containing a converted forward and a redeployed number three be interrogated till the cows come home.

Galway will ensure Barry Nash is kept occupied and Mike Casey becomes the loose man, as was the case last year. Whelan landed two points that afternoon. It’s difficult to imagine that a similar contribution this evening will propel his team over the line.

+++

Back on the eve of the championship we expressed two wishes for the summer. One was for referees to penalise throwing, the other for Brian Lohan’s troops to return to Croke Park for an All-Ireland semi-final “and succeed in showing who they really are”.

They’ve returned, which is a tús maith, and unlike last season they didn’t have to reach into their very marrow in the quarter-final to extract a result, damaging vital organs in the process.

Tomorrow they won’t be wrung out by their exertions of the past month; they may be without John Conlon but his loss is not the 11th-hour gut punch it was a year ago; and it can safely be assumed they won’t wind up driving 24 wides again. Even more of a start.

Defeat in last season’s Munster final weighed on them in the closing stages against the same opponents at the Gaelic Grounds four weeks ago. The only way their defeat in last season’s All Ireland semi-final should weigh on them now against the same opponents is by sparking them into providing a true account of themselves. Besides, if Clare create the chances they created in the closing stages against Limerick they’ll take them because tomorrow they won’t be overthinking. These are not green jerseys they’re facing.

The same kind of holes that can be picked in Galway’s win over Tipp can be picked in Clare’s win against Dublin, clearly. But sometimes we make the mistake of fixating on the paucity of the challenge a team overcame last time out instead of speculating on the extent to which the result may serve as a stepping stone for them to up it next time out.

After the month Kilkenny have spent on the training field the contest will demonstrate the efficacy or otherwise of Derek Lyng’s coaching regime and throw light on the breadth of his strategic imagination. An opening gambit of sticking TJ on the edge of the square and raining down fire will be about as surprising as the recent, ahem, revelation that Cork people think Cork is a great place to live.

But what other tactical accessories will the Leinster champions bring? If and when Tony Kelly takes Mikey Butler for a wander, have they the defensive legs to fill the holes Clare sluiced through against Dublin? And was the difference the old guard made when introduced against Galway a one-off or is it repeatable?

Tonight will be one for the connoisseurs and the analysts, tomorrow one for the man on the Clarecastle and the Comer omnibus. Tonight more heat than light, tomorrow more light than heat. Tonight big hits and closed doors, tomorrow gaps and goals. Tonight soundtracked by someone stodgy and airless like Muse or Nickelback, tomorrow three minutes of pure, instantly disposable, pop.

And after all of that, the percentage option twice. Kilkenny because, whatever their weaknesses at any point in time, they remain good at getting a given job done. Limerick because they give us no option but to stick with them until such time as they’re no longer All Ireland champions.