Paul Rouse: Savage hunger - no accounting for taste when it comes to sport

Competitive Eating is a sport unknown to many. But it cannot be lightly dismissed.

It reveals a commitment to excellence that is Olympian.

The sport is run in America by Major League Eating as part of the International Federation of Competitive Eating, “the governing body of all stomach-centric sports.” As you may have gathered already, its approach to sport more than a little tongue-in-cheek.

The showcase event in the calendar is Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest on Coney Island, held every year on the Fourth of July, at Nathan’s restaurant on Surf Street. It features some of the world’s greatest competitive eaters. Competitors come from across the United States, and from England, Australia, South Korea and Japan.

This year’s contest was held this week and there were contests for men and for women and it is considered enough of a spectacle to be broadcast on the sports TV network, ESPN. There is no information on the viewing figures.

This year, the winner of the women’s event was Miki Sudo. She ate 39 hotdogs in ten minutes.

The winner of the men’s event was Joey Chestnut, who ate 62 hotdogs, also in ten minutes.

They received $10,000 dollars apiece (as well as a Mustard Yellow International Belt) for their endeavours which happened in front of a large crowd who braved the heavy rain to witness the spectacle.

For both winners, their success was no flash in the pan – they were both defending champions.

Somewhat disappointingly, neither Sudo nor Chestnut were at the top of their game: Chestnut’s world record for ten minutes is 76 hotdogs while Sudo’s is 48.5.

Nonetheless, an online profile sets out the scale of Chestnut’s life achievements: “Joey Chestnut is the greatest eater in history. That is not empty editorializing or bloviating. That is empirical fact. Members of the media and members of the scientific community are warmly invited to conduct their own independent analysis; MLE is confident that you will come to the same conclusions. These days Joey Chestnut is truly an American hero and a national treasure. His appetite is legendary and he shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.“

And Chestnut is indeed a multi-discipline champion, holding 55 World Records. For example, he holds the world record for Chicken Wings (Long form), having eaten 182 chicken wings in 30 minutes and has also eaten 53 soft beef tacos (from Taco Bell) in 10 minutes – although that was back in 2011.

In a brilliant article on the contest in the New York Times, Liam Stack noted: “For those of you who may be curious, scientists (scientists!) have determined that the human body is capable of eating — at most — 83 hot dogs in 10 minutes, according to a study published in 2020 that was based on 39 years’ worth of data from the contest. According to that paper, the most elite human competitive eaters in the world could go toe-to-toe with a grizzly bear in terms of the amount of food eaten per unit of time. Bears can eat about eight hot dogs per minute, and Mr. Chestnut can eat about 7.5 hot dogs per minute. But the bears usually tap out around six minutes, while Mr. Chestnut can scarf hot dogs for a solid 10 minutes straight.”

As in almost all of sport, Competitive Eating has a deep commercial aspect. Indeed, the International Federation of Competitive Eating says it has as part of its mission “to help sponsors to develop, publicize and execute world-class eating events in all varieties of food disciplines".

And when you look at those sponsors you can see exactly what they mean: among their number are Hostess, Hooters, Heinz Ketchup, Pizza Hut, 7-Eleven, Taco Bell and Wingstop. And among some 70 events which are organised every year is the National Buffalo Wing Festival.

In the supposed history of Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, it is said that the competition was first held in 1916 and – fittingly enough for the year that was in it – was won by an Irishman called Jim Mullen who won with 13 hot dogs and buns.

This story was most likely an invention to fit the fact that 1916 was the year in which ‘Nathan’s Famous’ first opened on Surf Avenue in Coney Island. In all of this it’s probably as big a spoof as the claim that William Webb Ellis invented rugby in 1823.

This imagined history of hotdog eating also wraps into it claims of violence and patriotism. For example, in terms of patriotism, it is said that the 1941 event was “cancelled as a protest to the war in Europe.”

As for the supposed violence, it reared its ugly head when Stan Libnitz from Queens and Andrew Rudman from Brooklyn, alternates victories for eight years in the 1920s, before Rudman finally despatched Libnitz into retirement with a half-a-hotdog victory. This victory was marred by allegations that Rudman only won after he elbowed Libnitz in the gut during the competition.

All of this is intended in good fun and to assist people making a few dollars in the process, but nonetheless, Major League Eating is obviously conscious of the age in which we live: “Safety is the first consideration in any sport, and MLE insists that all sanctioned competitive eating matches take place in a controlled environment with proper safety measures in place.

MLE will not sanction or promote any events that do not adhere to proper safety regulations and the league believes that speed eating is only suitable for those 18 years of age or older and only in a controlled environment with appropriate rules and with an emergency medical technician present.

MLE strongly opposes and discourages home training of any kind. MLE also strongly discourages younger individuals from eating for speed or quantity under any circumstances. MLE urges all interested parties to become involved in sanctioned events — do not try speed eating at home.”

And it further seeks to emphasise its charitable element, through its partnership with ‘Feeding America’, the largest charity working to end hunger in the United States.

Working out what to say about Competitive Eating is quite the challenge. It clearly bears all the trappings of modern sport – a defined set of rules, star performers, TV coverage, performance records, a national championship, and so on. It also has a good laugh at itself and certainly doesn’t take itself too seriously.

Against that, there is something that feels wrong about the scale of gluttony involved, the (mis)use of food and manner in which it cannot be at all good for you to consume food in this manner.

But, in the end, it should be said that there are many other sports that are much more dangerous, more injurious to health, more obviously commercialised, more ridiculous and less fun.

It’s the kind of thing that used to prosper in universities during Rag Week before it was decided that students needed to be infantilised and could not be left to grow up in their own way, acting the goat.

And, anyway, when it comes to sport, you can’t account for taste.

*Paul Rouse is professor of history at University College Dublin