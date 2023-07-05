Eimear Ryan: When it comes to equality, the GAA has some ground to make up

The blue plaque on the wall of the wine shop catches your eye as you cross the square in Dungarvan. DAN FRAHER, it reads. 1852–1929. Sportsman & scholar lived here. While you have said and typed the words ‘Fraher Field’ numerous times, you have never once given a thought to the man behind the name. A quick google reveals that not only did Fraher live on that corner of Grattan Square, but he owned a drapery there called the Gaelic Outfitting Store, which supplied gear to – among others – the West Waterford IRA during the War of Independence. A cursory google also supplies a great photo of Dan Fraher wearing striped pants, medals pinned to his chest, a Dungarvan GAA hat on his head.

How often do we mention the names of the men who our playing arenas are named after – and they are nearly always men, with the notable exception of Markievicz Park – without thinking of the person behind the name? It helps that a lot of the names are strong words in and of themselves: Croke, Semple, Ó Caoimh, MacHale, Casement, Nowlan, Cusack. Maybe that’s the best kind of afterlife – to transcend humanity and become a street, or a train station, or a playing field. To have your name spoken frequently.

Maybe nothing better demonstrates the power and prevalence of the GAA than its real estate. A pitch in every community, plus an imposing county grounds in each county – the cathedrals to the GAA clubs’ chapels. Even without a ball being pucked or kicked, the GAA has visibility, presence and clout.

I was chatting to a fellow writer recently who mentioned in passing that he was researching the history of St Tiernach’s Park in Clones. It was bought, he told me, in 1944 for £700. And look, £700 in the 1940s was a decent sum – about twenty-five grand in today’s money, according to the Bank of England’s inflation calculator. But still, relatively speaking, a bargain. It’s not unusual to hear of GAA pitches costing ten times that amount to develop these days.

Because of its many historical acquisitions, the GAA is rich in property in a way that its sister organisations, the LGFA and the Camogie Association, are not. Though the Camogie Association has been in existence since 1904, and the LGFA since 1974, it’s only in the last several decades that these sports have gathered funding, momentum and popular appeal. Some might argue that the solution to the pitches quandary is for the women to get their own, but in a modern context that’s easier said than done. In comparison to the GAA and its legacy property portfolio, the women’s organisations are like broke millennials trying to scrape together a deposit while simultaneously paying high rents.

It’s just over two weeks since representatives from every camogie and ladies football panel held a press conference to announce that they would be playing the remainder of the championship ‘under protest’. The issues they highlighted were the same ones they’ve been speaking about in the media for years – lack of expenses, and trouble accessing ordinary facilities like the gym, physio, and playing pitches – but gathering together to present their issues as a united front had a stronger impact than individual testimony. Even though integration is apparently underway, equitable conditions may not be in place in time to help the current crop of players. As their statement read, they are no longer willing to ‘patiently endure the treatment of second-class citizens’.

In the pending integration of the three Gaelic games organisations, the allocation of pitches and stadiums will be among the most hotly contested issues. I am lucky in that I plied my camogie trade in two counties, Tipperary and Cork, that had their own county camogie grounds. When it came to county training or the business end of club championship, the county boards didn’t need to go to the GAA for venues – they had their own premises. But this isn’t the case in every county. At grassroots level, GAA clubs have generally been excellent at sharing their spaces with women’s teams, but if push ever came to shove – i.e. if boys and girls were vying for the same timeslot on the same pitch – it generally broke the lads’ way. At club level, this tendency resulted in inconvenience and small slights to women’s teams; at intercounty level, under the media’s gaze, it could be a hot mess, as with the LGFA All-Ireland semi-final debacle of 2020.

It’s a fairly unique set of circumstances that have brought us to this point. Despite its presence in every community in Ireland, the GAA always has been, and for now remains, a fraternal organisation. It didn’t occur to the lads in 1884 that women might want to play Gaelic games; maybe it didn’t even occur to them that women would be capable. So they made no provision for women to play. Maybe that can be understood in the context of the time, but what’s more surprising is that the GAA made it 140 years before starting the process to formally bring the women’s codes under its auspices. When it comes to equality, the GAA has some ground to make up.

The statement released by the GPA on Tuesday, signed by the 68 male intercounty captains in support of their female colleagues, was as impressive a sign of solidarity as we’ve seen since the WGPA and GPA merged in December 2020. The signatories fully put it up to the leadership of the GAA, invoking the principles that they hold dear: ‘Community is at the heart of our Association … if our neighbour is struggling or requires help, the local GAA club steps up to provide it … Are you going to live that value of community, or will you allow this opportunity for positive change to pass us by?’

The GAA makes much of its diversity and inclusion. Where we all belong, as the tagline goes. It’s time for the GAA to fully earn that slogan.