Kieran Shannon: Even Kerry v Dublin won't save this football year

All credit to Roy Keane, as one of his best-known mimics might have him say. For all the jibes that can be thrown at anyone who watches Gaelic football, and especially anyone who follows the Cork footballers, there he was again on Sunday, watching John Cleary’s men in the flesh, just as he took in their All-Ireland quarter-final last year as well.

It’s not like Keane just reserves his presence until the team reaches Croke Park either and there’s a corporate box in which he can nibble on something else other than prawn sandwiches. For Cork’s opening game of last year’s championship, against Kerry down in Páirc Uí Rinn, Keane and a few of his mates were spotted by the Sky Sports cameras laughing and watching on from the terraces like a bunch of young lads.

That’s because following the Cork footballers as well as hurlers was something he used to do as a young lad and as a young man. Larry Tompkins has written and spoken about how when Keane was starting out with Nottingham Forest, Keane when he was back home in Cork would regularly call into Tompkins’ bar across from Kent Station and quiz him forensically about all those battles Tompkins and his teammates had against Meath and Kerry and how he would prepare for them.

Even when he was playing for Manchester United he’d keep an eye out for how Cork teams were going. In August 2002, just weeks after Saipan and extracts from his book on his tackle on Alf Inge Haaland were going viral, Keane was in Croke Park to watch the Cork footballers lose two men to red cards and by 15 points to Kerry. “Maybe that’s where I get it from,” he’d quip to David Walsh of The Sunday Times.

He was there too when Cork finally got back over the line in 2010, flying over to Dublin after the Ipswich Town team he was managing at the time had beaten Cardiff City the day before. “It was a great day, a great experience,” he’d later say about the day his county beat Down. “The All-Ireland final will beat any World Cup final or European final, trust me. Gaelic football in Ireland is different.”

In the minutes and hours after his face flashed up on the Croke Park – and television – screens last Sunday though, I suspect I couldn’t have been the only person in the big house wondering what Keane was making of the fare that was being offered up as both teams, especially his own, were forced or opted to take up to three minutes in possession before attempting a shot.

Were those friends from home or the UK that were with him? What were they making of it and what was he saying to them? Did they stick around for Dublin-Mayo, at least for the first 40 minutes, and get some idea of what made that rivalry for a decade so great and flashes of what can make the sport itself at times still great? We have no idea but we suspect at some stage the word ‘hurling’ might have arisen and that football might not have compared that favourably.

Last autumn Keane’s regard for the small ball and one Jimmy Barry-Murphy went viral (though his reverence for the latter possibly stemmed from JBM’s prowess at the big ball as well). If Keane had to choose one sporting occasion to attend, again it wouldn’t be a Champions League final or a World Cup final or a Super Bowl. “I do have to say that the hurling All-Ireland final is hard to beat,” he’d say on a Monday Football show on Sky last October.

As we know from his 2010 comments, a Gaelic football final would go close to it. But leave an occasion like an All-Ireland out of it. What about the sports themselves? Earlier this summer Keane brought Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville around Cork and then up to Croke Park for the Sky TV and roadshow The Overlap. On the train to Dublin and before they’d go pucking a ball in Croke Park under the tutelage of TJ Reid and JBM, he asked Carragher, “Have you ever seen a game of hurling, Jamie? I’m telling you now if you watch a live game, this is one of the best live sports you can watch. It’s 15 against 15. These lads are literally full-time players but….” Would and could Keane similarly rave about football?

Of course it’ll be argued by some that it’s ridiculous to compare football to hurling or any other sport to another. That they’re completely different. That there is no onus on Gaelic football itself, let alone its coaches or players, to be entertaining. And that Keane’s own sport is hardly gripping from start to finish. When teams retain possession for minutes at a time in soccer it is applauded; why in Gaelic is it bemoaned?

There’s one obvious reason for starters why Davy Burke’s Roscommon are hardly Pep’s Barca. While I would – and still – rail when that finest of scribes and soccer snobs, Declan Lynch, would dismiss Gaelic football as the inferior and easier game to play on account of all its participants being able to use their hands, that critical distinction between the sports does explain why it is far more challenging and impressive to play keep-ball in one sport than it is in the other.

Basketball is another exceptionally skilled sport in which the players can use their hands. But retaining the ball for minutes at a time is not allowed, let alone admired. As this column and plenty of others have highlighted, the shot clock was introduced in that sport in the mid-1950s so, as its inventor put it, teams “didn’t screw around and stall”.

Last month a colleague of Lynch’s, the brilliant Vincent Hogan, upon his retirement from the Independent stable, extolled the virtues of hurling as a spectacle and occasion in a wonderful interview with Off the Ball’s Joe Molloy. You could keep any of the six Olympics he covered; give him Clare and Tipp in the Páirc or Cork and Waterford in Thurles or Kilkenny and Tipp in Croker. This year’s Munster Championship had just underlined for him the majesty of the sport.

Their conversation then turned to football and the last game Hogan covered in it: Mayo-Louth in Castlebar where the visitors brought every player back inside the 45. Hogan understood why Mickey Harte did so, especially after how they were dismantled by Dublin, but by making Louth hard to beat such tactics made the game hard to watch. And that was typical of the summer.

Hogan did hold out some hope. The last round of group games had been good. We were now entering pure knockout football. “I suspect the games will be much better now.” Here we are now though, the All-Ireland quarter-final weekend come and gone. And yes, we had that moment of magic from David Clifford, some clutch plays from Rian O’Neill and Conor McManus and those rip-roaring first 40 minutes when we were reminded of Dublin and Mayo in the rare auld times, but still we all felt short-changed.

I’ve been at an All-Ireland quarter-final every year since they came into being in 2001. For many of those years, it was in a working capacity or at least on a busman’s holiday. For the last five years or so I go to most games as a spectator with my son. Last year we made a full weekend of the All-Ireland quarter-finals. On Saturday my native Cork and his native Clare were both playing. Then on Sunday, his mother’s Mayo were playing Kerry. All three of the sides we were rooting for were well beaten. And yet we had no regrets about paying top dollar to stay in a three-star Dublin hotel for the Saturday night. Armagh-Galway alone had been worth it.

This year, though Armagh offered up more extra-time and penalties drama, we’re glad we didn’t go up on Saturday. More Sundays like this past one and I’m not sure if I’ll have the heart or inclination for us to go either day.

Kerry-Dublin cannot save the sport or year. For almost a decade that pairing and Mayo-Dublin and Kerry-Mayo did that but were only papering over the sport’s cracks. There are just too many games where there’s too much screwing around and stalling. Tony Davis last week spoke about how in the middle of a passage of Roscommon keep-ball in their recent visit to Cork, a bystander hit him in the back – “Jesus, Tony, something has to be done about this” – and that bystander was from Roscommon.

Something does. It can’t be left to the coaches to save the day and intervene – their obligation is to compete, win, not to entertain. It is up to the rule-makers. Because football and any sport should strive to be a spectacle. It should have a Keane asking a Carragher and everyone else has he ever seen a game of Gaelic football, that he should as it’s one of the best live sports you can watch. It’s 15 against 15….

Instead, he’s probably like us, wondering if he’ll bring anyone or even himself to next year’s quarter-final. That it’d be better to bring them to just the hurling instead.