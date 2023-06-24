Enda McEvoy: Liam Cahill's jigsaw taking shape, Clare can remount

Seven days ago, following the Men Who Come from the Fair at Shinrone local derby in Tullamore, the Offaly manager Johnny Kelly gave the most frank and insightful post-match interview of this or any other season. Of the myriad excellent points he made, two may detain us for the moment.

The first was the big-picture argument. The problem that led to Saturday’s rout wasn’t the deficiencies in the championship structure, Kelly posited, but the deficiencies in the National League structure. The likes of Offaly weren’t meeting the likes of Tipperary in springtime, so how could they possibly be steeled for them in high summer?

It prompts the thought that Davy Fitz’s most enduring achievement with Wexford was not the Leinster title won in the third year but rather the promotion obtained straight off the bat. He got them up at the first time of asking. Thereafter he got them hardened to top-flight hurling. There they’ve remained.

(As a further aside, one might wonder whether Wexford seeing off Limerick to claim that Division 1B title in 2017 delayed John Kiely’s plans for world domination by 12 months or whether it allowed him the time and space to hone his vision and methodology, decide which players would and wouldn’t remain on the bus and thereby render 2018 the year of deliverance instead. Some day Kiely may let us know.)

Another of Johnny Kelly’s notable observations, the micro one, went as follows. A number of Tipperary’s goals in Tullamore came from their ability to drift into space at speed. The Offaly lads were, he said, “watching the ball that bit long instead of tracking the man”.

All very understandable. This was a contest, as it could not but be, between a middleweight and a heavyweight where the heavyweight not only possessed by far the heftier punch but also superior strength and conditioning, faster footwork, speedier hand-eye coordination, more sophisticated ringcraft, the lot.

MacCarthy Cup contenders facing opponents labouring up from the thicker air of the Joe McDonagh Cup will also inevitably have the upper hand when it comes to – and here’s a phrase that 20 years ago would have been unimaginable on the hurling pages of this or any other newspaper - clearing out the rucks. The bulkier team are quicker to excavate the sliotar and instantly the overlap is on.

Upon which Jake Morris, Mark Kehoe et al are the last opponents anyone wants bearing down on them in acres of rolling pampas. Yes, even more so than the Limerick lads. The Limerick lads will pop over their points and be content.

Thus shrewd punters, plus your columnist, who filled their boots with total points, total goals, Tipp on the handicap, Tipp’s winning margin, the whole shebang, had an afternoon of afternoons. That Liam Cahill’s troops scored goals they wouldn’t have scored, and didn’t score, in Munster is neither here nor there. The minor detail of Offaly’s three green flags may be here or there.

If most of the considerable good that Galway did at Croke Park a fortnight ago was in the circumstances overlooked, the sight of Conor Whelan cutting loose should not have obscured the reality that this was no one-man show. The losers compiled 2-18 from play, of which 0-12 accrued from starting forwards not from Kinvara. The load was shared, which hasn’t always been the case.

In any event the denouement was the kind of thing that’s been happening against Kilkenny, or that at any rate they’ve convinced themselves has been happening against Kilkenny, for the past 80 years. After the 1979 All-Ireland final, an occasion of spectacular Galway self-harm, Breandán Ó hEithir heard the old laments once more, this time in the pubs around Finsbury Park in London. What was it about the black and amber stripes that seemed to mesmerise Galway, even when they seemed to have the upper hand?

No such hang-ups exist when the blue and gold hoves into view. Do Galway concede Cillian Buckley’s goal against Tipperary? Surely not. Do they allow themselves to? Surely not. Does some kind of tacit animus enter the equation, some unspoken race memory dating back to - oooh let’s take a wild guess and say 1989, when it’s Tipp rather than Kilkenny who stand before them? We’d love to know.

On Saturday Galway will be required to cope with not one but two deep-lying creators in Noel McGrath and Jason Forde. Detailing their half-forwards and midfielders to cover back is one thing, ensuring they don’t fall asleep on the job another. And while ordinarily the notion of a converted defender rebooted as a forward sets a klaxon blaring on the basis that he’s hardly going to turn into Eamonn Cregan at this hour of his life, the energy and huskiness Seamus Kennedy brings to his new role are ideal qualities for the physical demands of an encounter with Galway.

Last year Henry Shefflin’s charges performed badly in the Leinster final and not much better in the All-Ireland quarter-final. On the latter afternoon Cork fashioned three solid goalscoring chances in the opening 20 minutes and took none of them, a period in which Galway contrived two goals from one goalscoring chance.

Do we really need to assert that Tipperary will not leave behind them the scores that Cork did? We do not.

Cahill’s team could yet be formidable. The outline of the jigsaw is on the table. One or two of the pieces in the middle remain to be fitted in the right way.

Even a narrow victory will propel them into the All-Ireland semi-final with a following wind against vulnerable champions.

The margins Saturday evening are almost painfully fine. Perhaps Tipp.

Clare’s Munster final postmortem was not an elaborate affair. There was very little to postmortem.

They lost it in the closing five minutes of the first half, when they didn’t score enough, and in the opening ten minutes of the second half, when they barely scored at all. Though Limerick’s shooting late on was no great shakes either, maybe Clare tired first; their shooting at the death lacked conviction as well as accuracy and their opponents’ restarts were sharper.

Call it another of the advantages of having Nickie Quaid in goal. William Tell splitting some piece of fruit or Quaid, with his laser-guided missiles and muscle memory, picking out one of his receivers at a crunch moment? No contest.

Not to overdo the pop psychology but here’s another maybe. Maybe what happened at the Gaelic Grounds was nothing more than something that’s been happening across the breadth of team sport since time immemorial. The team used to winning finals won another final; the team not used to winning finals lost a final. There’s a reason truisms are truisms.

The late misses were a killer, naturally, particularly with Limerick well past the stage of being flathúlach with their own scoring opportunities. Had Clare known beforehand they’d hit 12 wides they might as well have stayed at home. Against teams like Limerick or Ballyhale Shamrocks, brilliant and generational outfits who in the clutch moments think slowly and act quickly, doing the simple thing and the correct thing over and over again, eight wides constitute about as much as wannabe regicides can afford. Six would be preferable. Double figures kill.

After all of which the challengers came up short by our old friend that most GAAesque of phenomena, the single point, to a team who specialise in winning by a single point. Yes, it sucked in the there and then, but these things only become a big deal if they’re allowed to fester. Good management teams administer antibiotics. Metaphorically, obviously.

It can be argued that it’s not a huge leap for their opponents Saturday to reach an All-Ireland quarter-final. The fact is that most years they don’t. Micheál Donoghue has kept up his end of the bargain. It is hard to assess Dublin without sounding patronising. It usually is. But their season has been a quiet success – again, most years it isn’t – and they’ll be a trickier proposition for fetching up via the preliminary quarter-final rather than being obliged to lift themselves after a defeat in the Leinster final.

The Carlow game could have been sticky and it was for a long way; two points separated the sides eight minutes from time. An element of the favourites subconsciously keeping their powder dry, regardless of how much they’ll have tried to convince themselves otherwise, goes without saying.

Donal Burke didn’t score from play in Dr Cullen Park. That won’t be the case here. Also goes without saying.

This day last year Clare, having been through the wringer against Limerick in the Munster final, had the heart put crossways in them by Wexford, who led by six points midway through the second half. Brian Lohan’s lads got there nonetheless. They’re a little more bruised now, a little more careworn, but not so battered as to be prevented from remounting.

Returning to Croke Park and this time remembering to turn up is all the incentive they’ll need.