Paul Rouse: Winning ain't what it used to be in this championship

In the new normal of the All-Ireland Football Championships, winning matches is not nearly as important as it used to be. This is – by any standards – an extraordinary change to the meaning of championship football.

It is clearly fitting that the GAA has taken to calling it the All-Ireland Series, rather than the All-Ireland championship.

The evidence of this new normal is clear. With the group stages now completed, we are now down to the last 12 teams in the contest for the Sam Maguire and none of those 12 teams left in it have won all of the ‘championship’ matches that they have played.

In fact, 10 of the 12 teams have lost matches, and while Dublin and Derry can say they have yet to lose, they have both drawn a match apiece.

Kerry are through to an All-Ireland quarter-final, despite having been demolished by Mayo in an abject loss. Armagh are also through to a quarter-final having topped their group despite a meek defeat to Tyrone.

Who would have ever imagined that the word ‘meek’ could be used to ever describe any match between Armagh and Tyrone?

In the Tailteann Cup, it is true that both Meath and Antrim have won all their matches in that competition before their meeting in this weekend’s semi-final. But in the final one of them will face the winners of Down and Laois, who have both lost matches.

Indeed, Laois won none of their group games in the Tailteann Cup, losing to Cavan, before drawing with Offaly and London. That London draw was secured with a point kicked in the last minute of injury time. They have subsequently won their two knockout matches.

In all of this it is clearly a factor that knockout football is different. That is a statement of the blindingly obvious; it is one that really matters.

And it is different because in knockout football everyone’s needs are the same. That is to say, the need to win is paramount. There is a fundamental difference between wanting to win and needing to win. It changes the meaning of a match when one or both teams know they have another day, regardless.

And once you change that meaning, it is very hard to make a clear judgment on the merits of a team as championship contenders. This matters, too, because it is also hard to then judge momentum.

For example, Kerry looked like they were building some when they demolished Clare in the Munster Final. Two weeks later against Mayo, the complete opposite appeared the case. What happened to Kerry’s momentum? And what has now happened to Mayo’s?

There has been a nagging sense that some teams are playing a longer game, that ‘championship’ matches have been played by teams who are holding something back, that they are not all-in, that they are really sharpening the blade for when it is really needed.

Again, this is something that is hard to get used to.

In a broader point, do we need now to get used to the idea that our champion teams are not always winners? There is a really interesting thing about American sports and it is the extent to which teams who win championships in any given year, lose regularly on the way. Earlier this month, the Denver Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat to win the NBA championship. From a long way out, they looked the best team in the competition, winning 59 matches in the regular season. But they also lost 29 matches in the middle of those wins – basically one-third of all the games they played.

Perhaps a better comparison may be made with the NFL. The champion team in that competition is the Kansas City Chiefs, whose quarter-back Patrick Mahomes is one of the great stars of world sport. Mahomes was incredible in the Super Bowl, as his team pushed past the Philadelphia Eagles.

And yet, in the regular season, Kansas City matched their 14 wins with 3 losses. And when they lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in early December last, they did not look like a team that would win the Super Bowl. In fact, they looked a team in decline.

Are there lessons in this for GAA teams who are competing in a new structure where the meaning of championship football is different?

There is something else that needs to be considered here. Over the past 15 years – while the National Football Leagues were organised in the current format of four divisions – it grew into a truism that a good league was considered essential to a good championship. The argument was that, with almost no exceptions, spring begot summer when it came to success.

This year has also turned that logic on its head.

The teams that finished in the top three positions in the National League earlier this year – Mayo, Galway and Roscommon – all lost when it mattered last weekend and are now only in preliminary quarter-finals. Two of them finished third in their groups and must travel for away preliminary quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, in the Tailteann Cup, Meath are now favourites – despite having had a really poor league in which they flirted with relegation to Division 3.

For their part, neither Down nor Antrim could get promoted from Division 3 in the league. And Laois were still worse – they couldn’t get promoted from Division 4, losing key matches often late in the day.

Will the Football League soon become as irrelevant as the hurling one, notwithstanding its importance for a couple of teams who sit on the precipice between the Sam Maguire and the Tailteann Cup?

It might seem a little odd to be speculating about next year’s championships, when this year’s has only been put in the oven. But – if the same format of league and format is retained without tweaking – it will be fascinating to see what lessons counties are going to take from this season. This will not be straightforward – how will people distinguish between correlation and causation?

For example, there was a view that Mayo were well-served by exiting the Connacht championship after their loss to Roscommon. The theory was that the break would do them good after their exertions in the league. After the victory over Kerry, that theory looked very convincing. Three weeks later – having lost to Cork and struggled past Louth – it doesn’t look nearly so strong.

It may be that meeting Galway in Pearse Stadium will apply the jump-leads once more to Mayo’s season and that in 6 weeks’ time the long mid-season break will be proven to have been a godsend. But you wouldn’t be banking on it.

Conversely, Galway were consistent and impressive throughout the league, the Connacht championship and the first two rounds of the group stages of the Sam Maguire, only to disappoint against Armagh.

What is now absolutely clear is that it is extremely difficult to predict this All-Ireland. Those who speak without doubt on what will happen next are particularly unconvincing. Significant flaws are everywhere apparent. It cannot be said that the door is wide-open for any particular team; what there is instead is a gap through with someone must push.

Later, when we know the winners, the claim will be made that the team that won it was the team that timed its run the best. It will be as if they knew all along what they were doing. Inconvenient evidence will be discarded and a linear narrative of planning will be retrospectively imposed.

You’d have to say that it certainly doesn’t feel like that at the moment. Instead, it feels that just about anything could happen, that the year will be owned by the group of players that are most determined to bend it to their will.

Paul Rouse is professor of history at University College Dublin