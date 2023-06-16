A match in a country town is the carnival bedrock of the GAA

This has not been a good football championship so far; there is little point arguing otherwise. The lack of quality, high-intensity matches in undeniable.

But there is something about the new format of the All-Ireland football championships that is brilliant. It is the playing of home and away matches when the weather is good. The fixing of games for neutral venues around the country is similarly a cause for celebration.

Armagh and Galway may have preferred to play in Croke Park – but there will be a proper and unique atmosphere guaranteed by the fact that they are meeting in Carrick-on-Shannon.

A lot of what is unique about the GAA is the atmosphere in country towns on the days of big matches. The more the world changes, the more this stands as an inherited truth. Partly this is a matter of routine: visiting the usual pubs, seeing the same old faces, abusing the local pipe band.

There is nothing quite like the atmosphere in a tight ground. If you put 10,000 or 15,000 people around a pitch in Tullamore or Cavan or Roscommon, there is a fine chance of a carnival atmosphere.

A similar crowd in Croke Park has all the atmosphere of a morgue.

The bottom line is that there is a genuine sense of occasion when a big inter-county match is fixed for a country town. This sense of occasion is rooted in the pleasures of a local rivalry being played out in the locality, with neighbours standing beside each other on a terrace, getting burned in the sun and sneering each other.

Colm Parkinson made this point brilliantly on his podcast recently when he was talking about watching Laois and Offaly play out a Tailteann Cup in O’Moore Park. It was fixed for 7pm on a Saturday evening and there was plenty of noise in the ground.

He recalled how as Laois led by six points in the 67th minute he was severely tempted to say to the Offaly people around him that no matter how bad Laois were they could always beat Offaly!

It is exactly the sort of fun that makes for a great occasion. He was fortunate he didn’t say that after Offaly scored 1-3 in quick order to level the match and secure an unlikely draw.

Either way, it was a lovely occasion in a fine ground; a great example of the potential of the new structure to build on old rivalries and to create new ones.

And it is a reminder of the lucky escape of seven years when the Leinster GAA Provincial Council proposed to build a new 40,000 stadium on the edge of the M50 in Dublin; this, it said, was ‘a priority’. Explaining the Leinster Council’s thinking, its then chairman John Horan said: “If you ever go out the M50, there’s a Junction 7 and a Junction 9, but there’s no Junction 8. Junction 8 was meant to be obviously between 7 and 9, and if you go out there and look on the right-hand side, outside the M50, there’s a big land bank in there and some people speculated, put in Junction 8 and put in a stadium in there on that land bank.

“You won’t be a million miles away from the Luas line. You’ll have the infrastructure of the motorway and you won’t be bringing everyone straight into the traffic nest that’s in Dublin, that if people are travelling to it that you’re not going to cause congestion and then, in turn, you’ll have a 40,000-seater stadium where you probably won’t get residential complaints about concerts.”

It did not seem to dawn on the Leinster Council that the prospect of going to a soulless, off-the-shelf sports stadium on the edge of Dublin was a complete failure of the imagination.

This is not a simple matter of romance, however – it is also a matter of economics.

Rural towns have for more than 100 years benefitted from the influx of commerce that big-day matches bring. And the goodwill of local businesses in country towns is essential to the position of the GAA and its local fundraising.

Ultimately, there was nothing about a stadium built on a land bank beside a motorway that stirred the soul – playing at ‘Páirc Junction 8’ was not the stuff of childhood dreams.

There is nothing like the drama of a championship match in a country town to create memories that endure in children – and in adults.

It has been this way throughout the history of the GAA. Having a place to play sits at the heart of the very existence of every sporting organisation. Without such a place, no sport can exist.

When the modern sporting world was being made in the late 19th century, newly-minted sports clubs – and then their governing bodies – sought to make for themselves a place to call their own. The making of these grounds changed the aspect of Irish towns and cities, as the great craze for organised sport swept Ireland – just as it was sweeping Britain and America.

In the first instance, grounds were rented. The thirst for land in post-Famine Ireland meant that landowners who leased land to GAA clubs were unwilling to sell the land – and even had they been willing, clubs and county boards did not have the resources to complete the purchase.

It was like this for much of the first 50 years of the GAA.

The triumph of the GAA presence in country towns – and the construction of enduring traditions – came when counties began to own and develop their own grounds in their main towns. Having a substantial ground was more than just a matter of a place to play matches, for a town or city, it also became an emblem of civic pride. Such grounds have proven a mecca which has drawn business to a town and demonstrates its prosperity (even if only for a few hours).

The role of Paddy O’Keeffe as General Secretary of the GAA from 1929 to 1964 was central to this process. Paddy O’Keeffe was, of course, the Pádraig Ó Caoimh. After whom Páirc Uí Chaoimh was named.

Under his direction, a grounds-building programme was initiated which saw county stadiums built all around Ireland. There were, for example, the openings of MacHale Park in Castlebar in 1931, the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick in 1934, Cusack Park in Ennis, the Fitzgerald Memorial Park in Killarney in 1935, Celtic Park in Derry in 1943, and Pearse Stadium in Galway in 1957.

In that year – 1957 - Pádraig Ó Caoimh told the Annual Congress of the GAA: “The Gaelic Athletic Association has met with unprecedented success in the past quarter of a century, which success has been reflected in the ever-growing club strength and popularity of our games and consequent big increase in revenue, but what has been conveniently overlooked by our critics is that the vast bulk of that revenue has been and is being utilised to improve the hundreds of club, county and Provincial grounds throughout the country.”

This investment in the construction of a necklace of facilities that bejewel the country is the basis of the GAA’s infrastructural presence on the island.

The current push to develop and redevelop grounds in Louth, Kildare and Waterford – for example – is the type of renewal that is only possible when a sporting organisation is progressive and thriving.

There will be an endless rolling debate about structures and calendars. That feels inevitable. But what must be central to whatever system is put in place is the playing of as many matches as possible in country towns.

Paul Rouse is professor of history in University College Dublin