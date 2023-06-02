There is a very modern conversation beginning around horse racing

Between 2012 and 2022 1,060 horses died from injuries sustained at Irish racetracks. In the past two years, alone, there were 107 fatalities in 2022 and 113 in 2021.

These figures were provided by the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board to RTÉ’s 'This Week' programme.

Horse racing is central to Irish culture, is beloved of many people in every corner of Ireland, and is a massive industry.

But when that many horses die around racing, it will inevitably provoke serious questions about the sport.

A few years ago, the brilliant Irish-American writer William Finnegan wrote an article in The New Yorker magazine entitled “Can horse racing survive?”. In promoting the article the magazine noted that “in a time of changing sensitivities, an ancient sport struggles to justify itself.” Finnegan wrote that just a few decades ago, horse racing was the most popular spectator sport in America, but that it was now in decline and that its opponents in America “seemed increasingly confident that it would soon go the way of circus elephants, dolphin shows, dog racing, all the discredited animal entertainments.”

Finnegan noted, in particular, the “terrible parade of dead horses”. He was talking about the instances of death at the famous Santa Anita Park near Los Angeles. It is there that The Breeders’ Cup Classic, a mile-and-a-quarter race with s multi-million-dollar purse, is staged.

During 2019 some three dozen horses had died while racing at Santa Anita Park. The impact of the use of drugs on horses was speculated as being central to this number but necropsies showed nothing untoward.

Others speculated it was the changing nature of the track – in 2019, there had been heavy rains after nearly a decade of drought.

Either way, protests led to Gavin Newsom, California’s governor, saying that unless there was serious reform then horse racing’s “time is up”. On top of that, Dianne Feinstein, a senator for the state of California had also raced serious concerns about the future of horseracing.

Since then, abolitionists have gathered momentum and campaign relentlessly, not least on social media.

It is the latest turn in the history of a sport that extends across the length of the history of this island. Indeed, horseracing as a sport in Ireland extends beyond history and back into myth: Irish mythology is run through with stories of people racing horses.

Over the past 2000 years, there is abundant evidence of the centrality of horseracing to Irish life. Across the petty kingdoms of Early Christian Ireland, there were green spaces where horseracing was staged. Later, in Medieval and Early Modern Ireland, on fair days and pattern days and holydays, horse racing was part of the great joy of play.

In the 1600s, for example, there was horseracing on Carrickfergus Strand in 1622, and in Belfast in 1668. On The Curragh in Co. Kildare Lord Digby and the Earl of Ormond raced horses against each other over four miles in 1634, a race – surely like most others – attended by gambling. The Curragh was already by then becoming the most noted venue in Ireland for horseracing.

Then, during the 1700s, there was a big increase in the number of horse race meetings taking place across Ireland. Increasingly, such meetings could extend across five or six days of a racing festival.

This expanding world of horseracing was documented in Irish newspapers from the 1710s onwards, with increasing space devoted to advertising meetings and reporting results.

As the history of the country was changed by new inventions, horse racing adapted and thrived. For example, the spread of the railways in Ireland had a hugely positive impact.

The potential of a mutually beneficial relationship was apparent from the outset. In June 1844 the Dublin and Drogheda Rail Company sponsored a race at the Bellewstown meeting and a month later the same happened at Lusk; this was a process repeated all around the country.

Putting money into a race was easily recaptured through receipts of people travelling to meetings.

On Tuesday, 13 October 1846, the first-ever Irish ‘Racing Special’ excursion train was run from Kingsbridge Station in Dublin to the newly-built Curragh Railway Station.

The expanding rail network provided organised racing with the means to become a truly national sport. Rail companies gave free passage to horses travelling to-and-from racetracks and also gave free passage to the increasing number of journalists who began to report the sport.

As Fergus D’Arcy has written in his history of horse racing in Ireland, trains connected Dublin with Carlow by 1846; with Thurles and Limerick Junction by 1848; with Mallow, Cork and Dundalk by 1851; with Galway by 1851; with Killarney by 1853; with Roscommon, Claremorris and Sligo by the 1860s. As D’Arcy wrote: “The roll-call of railway stations was like a roll-call of contemporary racecourses.”

Now, in a new millennium, horse racing in Ireland receives enormous financial support from the state. In Budget 2023, government funding was increased by €2.4 million to €72.8m. Some 80% of that funding goes as prize money on various races.

In the wake of criticism of that funding, Horse Racing Ireland – the commercial semi-state company which is responsible for the governance and development of horse racing in the country – commissioned a report from Deloitte entitled “The Social and Economic Impact of Irish Thoroughbred Breeding and Racing” and it was published this month.

This report claims that the horse racing industry was worth €2.46 billion to the Irish economy in 2022, that there was €538m in bloodstock sales by Irish vendors in the year. that it supported more than 30,000 direct and indirect jobs, and that it catered for 1.2 million racing attendees.

The report notes that horse racing is Ireland’s second most popular sport after Gaelic games) in terms of attendances. In its consideration of the future, the report notes that “maintaining its position in the sports and leisure market is an ever-present challenge for the industry”, although this is “a common issue for many sports, which are having to increasingly compete not only with each other but also other forms of entertainment (e.g. social media, streaming platforms, esports etc.).”

To drive interest among a younger generation, Horse Racing Ireland run a ‘Racing Juniors’ schools’ programme to give primary education children “an insight into the industry.” And to attract younger racegoers to race meetings, discounted college student days are organised. These are “usually well attended, with various entertainment off the track including live music.” Bearing in mind the number of deaths on Irish tracks – and the words of William Finnegan about California – it will be fascinating to watch how these initiatives develop.

There is a very modern conversation beginning around horse racing. For example, this year, the Students’ Union of University College Cork voted to ban the facilitation of the promotion of horse racing events or the sale of tickets for student race days as it “promotes animal rights abuse and gambling.” This intersection between traditional forms of sport and shifting sensibilities suggests that horse racing in Ireland will soon find itself in a serious debate about how the sport operates and how it will operate in the future.

It would be naïve to imagine otherwise.

To stand on The Curragh in Co. Kildare and watch racehorses gallop in silhouette against the morning sun is to bear witness to something timeless and majestic where past and present stand as one.

But having a past is no guarantee of any future: The colosseum in Rome once hosted lions, Christians and gladiators. And the bullrings of Drogheda and Wexford are now ordinary urban streets, with only the name surviving as evidence of their use as sporting venues.

The essential point is that there is nothing inevitable about the future of horseracing.

Paul Rouse is professor of history at University College Dublin