Duncan Casey: The three critical ingredients for a consistent successful Munster

Ahead of the URC final, I wondered what my knee jerk reaction to a Munster win might be. Happiness of course, but would there be a tinge of jealousy? A dose of melancholy about what might have been? In fact, here was nothing of the sort. Just pure elation. I was at a weekend-long work meeting so didn’t see the game live. I had to rely on the familiar voice of Michael Corcoran to describe the closing stages for me in his uniquely dramatic style.

The punch of the air and roar when he confirmed the job was done left my Canadian roommate in no doubt as to how important this game was to me. What a performance. What a final. What a season. If videos flying around social media are anything to go by, the lads have gone on an almighty thrash, as they should. I hope they savour every second of this feeling because so many of them have toiled for so long in the hope of tasting it.

In the decade leading up to the last hoisting of silverware – the 2011 Magners League – the province had won five trophies (two Heineken Cups, three leagues) and were runners-up another five times. Few would have predicted how barren a period the next 12 years would be, with comprehensive defeats in three league finals the closest Munster came to adding to the list of honours.

With that in mind, it’s important that the organisation does not look at this as the culmination of a long journey to success. Rather, it has to be treated as the beginning of what needs to be a fruitful period for the club. I have been guilty of jumping on certain occasions in recent years and declaring them to be turning points in the side’s fortunes: the stunning comeback against Clermont in 2020; a decimated side full of young blood beating Wasps a year later; losing out on penalty kicks to defending champions Toulouse in 2022.

While these were all admirable and memorable performances in their own right, ultimately, the only things that really prove a revival is happening for Munster are consistency over multiple seasons and silverware. You can achieve the former without managing the latter - just look at Leinster - but not the other way around. This is the first time in a long time that Munster have looked capable of ticking both boxes over an extended period and there is plenty to be excited about.

Jack O'Donoghue carries the URC trophy out into Thomond Park.

Clinching the URC title isn’t the final piece of the puzzle – far from it – and this should simply be seen as the first step on the road back to the top of European rugby. Now that the domestic challenge has been overcome, what do Munster need to kick on further and compete with the likes of Leinster, Saracens, La Rochelle and Toulouse on a consistent basis? For me, there are three critical ingredients: a world class coaching ticket, a pipeline of home-grown talent, and a backbone of seasoned internationals.

The quality of Rowntree’s coaching team can’t be disputed at this point. For years, I speculated with former team-mates that Mike Prendergast’s return from France, if it ever happened, would be the catalyst for something special in Munster’s attack. Despite a rickety start to the season, the expertise he has brought to the role has become apparent to anyone watching.

It’s one thing having a scrum-half or out-half on board with a game plan. When you have tighthead props saying how much they enjoy the new attacking shape – as Stephen Archer did a couple of weeks ago – you know the buy-in is real across the board. It takes that buy-in to keep the ball alive and pull rabbits out of a hat at season-defining moments, like John Hodnett’s try last weekend, or Jack Crowley’s drop goal two weeks earlier.

One notable feature of this coaching team is how ruthless they have been with selection. Plenty of hugely experienced guys felt the wrath of this no-nonsense, black and white approach this season. Conor Murray, David Kilcoyne, Jack O’Donoghue and Joey Carbery all found themselves left out of the matchday squad completely at various points, some more often and for longer than others. And while you may agree or disagree with some of the calls (particularly if you’re one of the players missing out), this is the kind of cold-hearted approach that so many coaches pretend to be committed to but in reality, are not.

The pipeline of talent is harder to nail down. Munster’s lack of success has, at least anecdotally, been compounded by the good fortunes of Limerick’s hurlers. I have spoken to plenty of rugby-mad parents whose sons are focusing their energy on trying to play Harty Cup with Ardscoil Rís, for example, rather than making the cut for Munster Schools. Of the matchday 23 last weekend, only four were Limerick men, and two of them were aged 34 and 35.

Read More Prendergast hopeful Earls might stay on with Munster

Thankfully, Munster have managed to start drawing from previously untapped resources, with west Cork now the source of some of the side’s highest profile talent. Gavin Coombes, Jack Crowley and John Hodnett, for example, were three of the standout performers at the business end of the season. While this bodes well for Munster’s capacity to broaden their professional playing base, they need to take steps to ensure the traditional heart and soul of the club continues to supply them with quality.

Successful sides at European level can all boast an abundance of players with experience in the test match arena. This is a bit of a chicken and egg scenario for Munster; the more successful you are at domestic level, the more likely you are to get picked for Ireland; but the more players a province has in the national side, the more success they have traditionally been likely to find at club level.

Only three of last weekend’s starting side – Conor Murray, Tadgh Beirne and Peter O’Mahony – have been regulars with Ireland during their careers. Murray and O’Mahony have signed one-year extensions but their futures beyond that point are unclear. As such, there is a risk of a dearth of test experience appearing in the coming years.

We can reasonably expect Jack Crowley, Gavin Coombes, John Hodnett, Antoine Frisch and a few more to get plenty of opportunity in green during the next World Cup cycle and that could well give Munster the battle-hardiness that comes with playing against the very best in the world on a frequent basis. When that will happen, however, remains unclear.

While there is much work to do and this Munster side are only at the start of that journey, I hope they are all looking forward to a nice, long rest, basking in the satisfaction of coming out on top after one of the most volatile seasons the club has experienced on the pitch. Enjoy these moments lads, because history has taught us you don't know how long until they come around again.