Enda McEvoy: Limerick strain against the loudening drumbeat of their own mortality 

The late, great spy novelist John Le Carré was asked in an interview a few years back for the secret of writing good fiction. “Jeopardy on every page,” he replied. “The reader has to know what’s at stake.” As his millions of sales attest, Le Carré did jeopardy superbly. To digress not very wildly, his maxim by implication makes the Day of the Jackal, in which a hitman attempts to assassinate Charles De Gaulle, the finest thriller of them all.

The reader already knows that – spoiler alert! – De Gaulle didn’t get offed, yet Frederick Forsyth keeps us riveted till the final page. Befitting the director of High Noon, and thus a man who knew something about the art of creating and maintaining tension, Fred Zinnemann’s film version of the book cannot be recommended strongly enough either.

All of which brings us neatly, and not too circuitously, to the conclusion of the provincial round robins.

We expected jeopardy in Munster and we got it in spades. We complained about the laughable absence of jeopardy in Leinster and last Sunday we were blindsided.

If the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday is huge, Wexford Park is monstrous, the prospect of Limerick departing the championship no longer the biggest potential news line of the afternoon. That sufficient jeopardy for ya?

The sight of Cork, Kilkenny or Tipperary fighting to stay in the MacCarthy Cup might well reduce the reader, depending on his or her provenance, to uncontrollable laughter. The sight of Wexford, the county of the Rackards and Tony Doran and Larry O’Gorman and Dancing at the Crossroads, doing likewise cannot.

Sure, we knew they’d struggle in 2023. That they lost to Dublin was not even a mild surprise. That they overcame Antrim may have been. But this...? That the blame for their plight is wholly their own is for the moment neither here nor there.

Determination and commitment will only get them so far on Sunday, not least because what is a doomsday scenario for one side is not free of consequences for the other side, or at any rate not for their manager. Kilkenny’s guaranteed berth in the Leinster final is irrelevant; Derek Lyng is obliged to ensure that his troops carry out a clinical, pitiless job, the more so seeing that they’re playing for their places in a fortnight’s time.

WWCD? What Would Cody Do? Exactly.

It’s both unfortunate and irritating that RTÉ are televising the Dublin/Galway fixture as scheduled when they should have been nimble enough to reassess the situation during the week, get their news values correct and head to Slaneyside. Call it an unforced error.

There were plenty of those at Semple Stadium six days ago and they all came from the team in green.

Ever wonder what it would be like to see metal fatigue attacking a vehicle before one’s eyes? Wonder no longer. That’s what happened here.

Granted, an inordinate quota of block-downs in a game says something about how sharp an edge the blockers-down had been brought to on the training field, in this case by Michael Bevans. But Limerick have spent the past five years not being blocked down. Their first touch was always velvet and the sliotar always sang off the bas of the hurley and when it was despatched up the field it always stuck.

Not here. Diarmaid Byrnes wide with two of his first three pots from distance; Nickie Quaid, after his temporary indisposition, spilling the ball and forced to lie on it; Gearóid Hegarty overthinking a gimme of a point and scuttering his effort wide on the ground. The marginal gains that Limerick copyrighted over the past three years becoming marginal losses. All one-offs, all small things, but small things add up and sometimes they multiply.

A bigger single issue was Cian Lynch, no longer turning the key that starts the car. Ditto the absence of Seán Finn, with Mike Casey’s travails against Jake Morris a reminder that full-back and corner-back are positions requiring substantially different skillsets. Not that Casey can be blamed for his inability to replicate Finn. Who could?

To return to a point made here on the eve of the championship and one of the very few reasons for caution as regards Limerick making it four in a row: the fine line, and getting finer, between stability and stasis.

Sixteen of the 20 who featured against Tipperary, 13 of them starters, had featured against Galway in the 2018 All-Ireland final half a decade ago. Too many. Far too many.

Compare, just for the sake of it, with the Cork of 2004; eight of the 1999 guys started the final five years later. Compare too with the Kilkenny of 2007 and their seven survivors from 2002. The exercise underlines both how big the Limerick carryover is and how well John Kiely has finessed the same hand of cards.

And against Tipp he had Tom Morrissey in the form of his life, and Will O’Donoghue continuing to be the team’s heartbeat, and Peter Casey and Graeme Mulcahy to spring from the bench. Limerick reached into themselves and brought out their champion-ness and Kiely had every right to be thrilled.

Still, not until half-time on Sunday will we be sure about what it represented. An episode that brought the holders on by a few lengths or one that consumed their last few puffs? Young and speedy, albeit still without Robbie O’Flynn, Cork are nightmare opponents for Limerick as they’re currently constituted. The 3/1 about them is absurdly generous.

Even in victory the champions’ problems will not be done with, given they’ll almost certainly be entering the All-Ireland series by a route they had planned to avoid. It was fine for the Limerick of 2018 to fetch up in Dr Cullen Park for a preliminary quarter-final and sample the fleshpots of Carlow. It will not be fine for the Limerick of 2023 to do so.

Imagine Cork producing a fourth 7 out of 10 display this summer, losing narrowly and exiting stage left. It is easily done. Would that represent progress? Pat Ryan could point out, with perfect justification, that Tipperary’s renaissance – from no points last season to a putative six points this time around – made life a good deal tougher. Would the Cork public buy it?

Among Limerick’s myriad achievements being the diligence with which they’ve maintained a carapace around Declan Hannon, handing Darragh Fitzgibbon the number 11 shirt is a statement of intent and an ambitious one. It won’t work if Fitzgibbon can’t start his runs from farther back and receive possession on the front foot.

Tipp didn’t find the net last Sunday, an oversight that is unlikely to be repeated against Waterford. This could get very gnarly indeed.

That said, Davy has had a fortnight to purge the Clare defeat from the system. At the end of a campaign that turned very bad very quickly the minimum Waterford folk are entitled to demand is that their lads will be difficult to break down and will die hard.

Which or whether, Wexford’s plight will have produced shivers in the Déise. It is not a leap to fast forward a few seasons to a Munster championship that contains Kerry and that finishes with the two counties facing off to avoid relegation.

Some other observations.

Thirteen years and a slew of injuries after 2010, not to mention a decade since your correspondent confidently asserted the chap’s stickwork limitations would mean a limited intercounty shelf life, Bonner Maher is still scurrying around like a mad clockwork mouse, still winning frees, still truckin’. What a man.

Croke Park is no penalty kick for Galway. The hosts have been involved in a draw and a two-point game and will be tempered. Against Kilkenny they were forceful and competitive and utterly lacking in stardust. In other words, Dublin remain Dublin.

But the simple fact that defeat will bar Galway from the Leinster final means that Henry Shefflin, unlike Lyng, won’t have to fret about his team’s motivation. Lose and they don’t get there. That will concentrate minds sufficiently.

The Day of the Jackal, in both its literary and cinematic iterations, is about a race against the tick of the clock. As Sunday will be for different people in different places.

Limerick straining against the loudening drumbeat of their own mortality. Waterford straining to remain part of a conversation in which they’ve become progressively less relevant. Wexford straining to stave off Armageddon and relying on Westmeath to help them do so.

Reader, you know what’s at stake.