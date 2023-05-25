Duncan Casey: Getting their scrum right will be crucial factor in Munster’s Cape crusade

Ronan Keating’s lyrics don’t find their way onto the sports pages that often, but his debut solo effort, ‘Life is a Rollercoaster’ - number one in seven countries, by the way - would make a good backing track to a montage of the Irish provinces’ fortunes this season.

It’s rare that a season is linear for any side, but the topsy-turvy levels have been particularly high for all four teams over the last nine months. Connacht gave a typically valiant showing, inconsistency in key matches killing them and ultimately seeing them fall short of qualifying for next year’s Champions Cup.

Putting Ulster to the sword in the URC quarter-final will be the highlight and will instil a huge amount of confidence in Galway ahead of what promises to be an exciting next season out west. In many ways, that quarter-final summed up a hugely frustrating year for Ulster – so much promise, stymied by an inability to deliver.

Having flown out of the traps in the early part of the season to secure five bonus point wins in their opening seven matches, the Ulster men experienced a half-time implosion at the RDS in December and went on to lose seven games on the trot. Poor old CEO Jonny Petrie was the lightning rod for much ire online and was probably regretting his admirable commitment to being so accessible to the Ravenhill faithful on Twitter at times.

Leinster’s season was the steadiest, of course. Until it really mattered. The men in blue hardly put a foot wrong all year, winning 20 out of 22 ordinary season games despite having to make do without a full team of internationals at various points. They cantered to the business end of the season and arguably, this was part of the problem.

Being capable of beating 90% of your opponents in all competitions without moving out of third gear sounds great in theory but ultimately, means you arrive at the final stages without the time in the trenches that every Top 14 side, including La Rochelle, has in abundance.

Leinster threw the Champions Cup final away and were caught on the hop a week earlier by a Munster side that has not been at their level for some time. By a distance, their camp will be most disappointed by how this season has panned out.

Which brings us to last men standing and flying the flag for the provincial system this year. Munster’s season has been the most volatile and it’s a pleasant surprise to many of us that the lads are now just 80 minutes away from lifting their first trophy in 12 years.

Even the most pessimistic Munster fans could scarcely have imagined the start to the season could be so grim. With just 12 points from their opening seven games, they had lost to all three provinces and had a points difference of -7, something unheard of for Munster at that time of year.

The naysayers were starting to circle. In November, I said in these pages that patience was needed, that the mood in camp was fantastic (despite the results) and that these coaches were the right men for the job. The last six months have – despite a short blip that saw them concede 118 points in three games – has proven me right, it seems.

When a coaching ticket changes, it takes time to cement the levels of cohesion and familiarity required to execute a new strategy effectively on both sides of the ball. It took a while for things to get going but once we got a glimpse of what the finished article might look like, we have been licking our lips ever since.

The win against Leinster was the culmination of nearly a full year of work. Granted, their opponents weren’t at full strength, but there have been plenty of examples of Leinster winning without a full-strength side in the derby over the years. The ferocity, composure and self-belief on show was at a level I haven’t seen in a clash with the arch rivals for some time.

Regardless of what happens on Saturday in Cape Town, it genuinely feels like the shift that is occurring has the potential to lead somewhere special. We can’t look past Saturday just yet, however. Having performed so well in South Africa just a few weeks ago, Munster will be brimming with confidence after nearly a full week of acclimatisation in the Western Cape.

The Stormers team sheet isn’t as star-studded as the Sharks, but as they have proven enough times in the last two years, they are a powerful, clinical outfit who grind opponents down physically before squeezing the life out of them to keep them at bay.

Munster are a match for the Cape Town side on both sides of the ball. Their success in this final will be dictated by how well they manage the Stormers set piece. The scrum has been Munster’s Achilles’ heel against larger packs this season and has handed their opponents territory, points and a psychological upper hand on too many occasions.

The Stormers front row of Kitshoff, Dweba and Malherbe are penalty machines (in the good way) and will see the scrum as a clear way to gain the physical and mental advantage over the Munster pack. If Munster can achieve parity at scrum time and remove the threat of penalties from the equation, they will be in a good place.

Psychology as a forward in rugby is quite unique. A scrum is just a scrum, but the belief – or disbelief – scrum penalties can cultivate in you can leak into every facet of the game. The breakdown, the carry, the tackle; whatever it might be, you can suddenly feel invincible if you get the upper hand or, if you’re on the wrong side of it, like you can’t do anything to neutralise the onslaught.

Playing a final in front of 55,000 people in South Africa will be no walk in the park. Thankfully, the weather is due to be quite mild, so heat won’t be a factor on Saturday. This is the best chance Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray, Keith Earls, Stephen Archer and a few more will have to win another trophy before they hang up their boots for good, you would imagine.