Colin Sheridan: The impossible dilemma of Man City's polarising perfection

In the book Monsters; A Fans Dilemma, film critic Claire Dederer tackles the perennially challenging subject of whether or not it’s ok to love the art of a morally repugnant artist. To critique the question, Dederer looks at creative icons personal to her — Roman Polanski, Woody Allen and Pablo Picasso amongst them. These are not just talented, difficult men, prone to fits of petulant anger, these are “geniuses” accused of some pretty unforgivable things. Polanski fled America after being convicted of the statutory rape of a child, Allen married his adopted daughter, and Picasso allegedly abused his many, many lovers. They are, as the title of the book suggests, complex monsters who created incredibly affecting and influential art.

Dederer concludes, ultimately, that whether or not one can separate the dancer from the dance is an unanswerable question, and that these men can be judged as both geniuses and “monsters”. “I found I couldn't resolve the problem of Roman Polanski by thinking’, she writes. “The poet William Empson said life involves maintaining oneself between contradictions that can’t be solved by analysis. I found myself in the midst of one of those contradictions.”

And so now to the freshly crowned Premier League champions, Manchester City, who last week demolished Real Madrid with a display hailed by many as one of the greatest ever given by any English club in Europe. By any measure, it was a pulsating performance by a team and coach who were cultivating a reputation for bottling the biggest moments in pursuit of a Champions League, the one trophy they have yet to win since the Abu Dhabi United Group and Sheikh Mansour took over the club in 2008.

The day after they defeated Madrid, City officially lodged challenges against the Premier League’s 115 charges against them for alleged rule breaches, a retaliatory act that will likely slow the judicial process to a crawl, thereby making the charges against them largely ineffectual in the short term. The stark juxtaposition of the two acts - one a feat of near sporting perfection, the other a defiant middle finger to equity and fairness in football - was yet another example of how polarising a project Manchester City have become, and how ill-equipped football's governing bodies are at keeping them and others like them in check.

A friend, an Arsenal fan, commented that you can accuse Man City of many things - the above mentioned breaches, an overly sensitive fanbase, buying history! But, as a football team, not giving a f*ck is not one of them. He’s right, too. Their losses under Pep Guardiola are usually borne from crippling anxiety and gross overthink, not apathy or indifference. We are so used to seeing wealth and power breed petulance and indolence - especially in sports - that the sight of Jack Grealish et al playing with the hunger and enthusiasm they did against Madrid forces you to consider that this “thing”, this vanity footballing project, this grandiose OG of sportswashing - call it what you will - is, at the very least, a remarkable study in getting the best out of talent.

Buying the best is one thing, coaching them and keeping them hungry is another entirely. They are the least romantic enterprise in footballing history, yet they play with the fury of an underdog. City and Guardiola have done it well, too well, so well that their dominance and the conditions that led to it may end up breaking football as we know it.

It’s a shame, for many reasons, and chief amongst them is the art they now so routinely create will be forever caveated by a legacy of either proven or unproven allegations of malpractice. As Dederer argues in her book, both things can be true - Man City can be an incredible football team as well as being a nefariously contrived weapon of capitalistic excess. I guess the Medici’s backing of Michaelangelo surely annoyed his rival Raphael who must’ve longed for an oligarch backer, so this kind of thing is nothing new.

Unlike the art world, however, football is a game of opinions so divisive that it leaves little room for objectivity when it comes to prosecuting the virtues of Project City. It is possible to admire both Picasso and Cézanne, for example, but if you support literally any other team than Pep’s, the soapbox of sanctimony is yours to climb upon and bloviate from. Never have as many United fans been so aware of the alleged human rights abuses of Abu Dhabi. Never have Newcastle fans been so blind to the plight of the Yemani orphan. The many brave impartial journalists who regularly investigate City and others for potential misdeeds do so knowing their lives will be made a misery for it. The cycle continues, the facts blurred by bombastic barristers and brilliant, brilliant footballers.

Unless Football - with a capital F - can mirror the NFL and NBA model of salary caps and collective bargaining agreements, the erosion of whatever dubious moral code that so poorly regulates the game as it is now will continue to the point of eradication. Man City, a team full of hungry geniuses coached by the hungriest genius of them all, will finish their Sistine Chapel if they win the Champions League. It’s surely ok to simultaneously stand staring skyward in amazement, while prosecuting how exactly it came to be.

Victor the next big thing

Victor Wembanyama is seven feet five inches tall without shoes on. He has a wingspan of about eight feet. Only 19, next month the French teenager will likely be selected number one in the NBA draft.

Last Tuesday night, the privilege of that first overall selection went to the San Antonio Spurs, who won the draft lottery, which is essentially a raffle to see which of the league’s worst teams gets first pick.

Not since LeBron James entered the league in 2003 has a prospect been so highly anticipated. Those who know have commented that never before has a “big man” displayed such skills and dexterity as Wembanyama, whose ability to move and shoot off either hand and foot belies his gigantic frame.

It’s worth watching a video circulating on social media of Wembanyama recently running into Kylian Mbappe backstage at an event to better understand just how tall the teenager actually is. Mbappe, hardly lilliputian at six feet tall himself, is literally dwarfed by Wembanyama.

The hype will continue to grow as American sports media dissects every morsel of the Frenchmans character and basketball acumen to ascertain how much of an impact Wembanyama will have on a league already blessed with young generational talents such as Giannis Antetokounmp, Luka Dončić, and Ja Morant.

Old timers like James and Jimmy Butler, too, will be licking their lips at the prospect of softening the cough of the next very, very big thing.

Amis served an ace

For those looking for a suitable onramp to the works of literary giant Martin Amis who died on Saturday, I’d advise a slightly off-piste segue toward his writing on tennis.

“One time I topspin-lobbed a very good, very fit, and very tall opponent when he was standing on the service line. He didn’t jump, he didn’t even turn; he just clapped his hand against his racket. That’s what an average player’s career finally amounts to: The cherishing, in the memory, of perhaps a dozen shots. That angled drop half-volley, that topspin backhand down the line, that wrong footing drive that put the other guy flat on his arse”.

Well played, sir.

O’Gara fans the flames

The French accusing l’Irlandais of arrogance?!

Quelle ironie!

As a neutral observer, the edge that permeated through La Rochelle’s incredible comeback win against Leinster —before evolving into a proper post-match beef — was a welcome deviation from the all-too-polite comfort blanket that usually swaddles Irish rugby. Had it been a French coach that accused Leinster of disrespecting his team, we’d be offended by the very suggestion of bad manners.

The fact it was our own Ronan O’Gara who fanned the flames has ensured a rivalry that makes rugby a lot more interesting and relatable.