Paul Rouse: Seeing the future is the greatest gift in sport

BEING able to see the future is a gift that can help in any project. It is not that you are then guaranteed to succeed, more that it improves your prospects.

And in seeing the future, it is not necessarily the case that you need to be able to discern every last detail; sometimes it is enough to get the broad outline of what will come to be.

The problem, however, is that every walk of like is full of people who think they can see the future. All of them are guessing.

Some guesses may be more informed than others, but guesses they are nonetheless.

The pretence of some is obvious. Take the case of astrologers. Most people understand that astrology is just a load of guff, but some people take it seriously.

Among the many glorious examples of the limitations of astrologers, one of the finest was from the editor of the Modern Astrology — Alan Leo — who published in March 1915 “a scientific prediction” that the Great War would end during 1915.

In an article entitled “When the war will end”, he based his study on “scientific astrological study”, that after grim battles in France and Flanders during 1915, peace would follow later in the year. Alan Leo had taken his interest in astrology from a herbalist in Nottingham when he was 18 and soon after he immersed himself in ideas around reincarnation and karma.

He was — of course — catastrophically wrong and the war did not end until late 1918.

By then, Alan Leo was dead. He had suffered a brain haemorrhage in the summer of 1917, just weeks after he had been charged and found guilty of fortune-telling under the Vagrancy Act of 1824 which forbade “pretending or professing to tell Fortunes”.

Nonetheless, more than anyone else he had by then done enough to be regarded as the father of modern astrology — something which his biographer Patrick Curry beautifully described as “a kind of middle-class magic.”

And a thing that is rooted in the desire of people for prediction of the future.

Another branch of the futures business that cloaks its work in the language of science and rigour is that of the world’s economists.

At the very top of the economists’ tree, sits a group of highly paid men and women who have risen through their labours to positions of standing.

So it seems reasonable to hope that they might offer some clarity on the trajectory of the global economy.

But this week, the World Economic Forum published its ‘Chief Economists Outlook’ bulletin. In the course of this bulletin, the chief economists in the world were asked whether they thought a global recession was likely this year.

There was a beautiful symmetry to their responses — 45% thought there would be a recession before next Christmas and 45% thought there wouldn’t be one.

By the way, the remainder of those surveyed considered a recession “neither likely nor unlikely”.

All over the world of sport, there are people who think they can tell the future.

Indeed, one of the most enjoyable things when you are playing or managing is trying to shape the game as it unfolds. This is something that demands that you understand what is happening in front of you and what has been happening in front of you.

That is to say, you must be able to read the patterns of play, in order to be able to remake them in your favour.

And it is in the decisions that are made in such moments in attempting to remake games that entire legends are created.

For example, the goal scored by the substitute Teddy Sheringham which drew Manchester United level with Bayern Munich as the 1999 Champions League final moved through its first minute of injury time is presented as a classic example of the type of nous and insight that defined a significant part of Alex Ferguson’s greatness.

As the TV commentator Ian Darke said in live coverage at the time: “The get out of jail card has been played!” When a second substitute Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scored the winner two minutes later, Ferguson’s reputation as a game-changer was further enhanced.

Sheringham had come on with 23 minutes remaining in the match and Solskjaer with only nine minutes left.

How did Ferguson know if and when to put them on? Or was he just guessing?

The thing is that Ferguson’s gamble on the future had actually begun much earlier than that. Solskjaer had been bought from Norwegian club Molde in 1996 for £1.5m (€1.7m). He was untried in any major league — it was a huge gamble.

The purchase of Sheringham from Spurs for a fee of £3.5m (€4m) a year later was less of a gamble. He was a proven English international, after scoring eight times in 30 appearances for Spurs the previous campaign.

But he was by then 31 and had never won anything.

On what basis did Ferguson decide that Sheringham was still going to be able to deliver?

Sheringham later said: “The manager told me a couple of times he signed me because he looked at my Dad, and he didn’t have any extra weight, so he thought I’d be OK for a few years.”

Obviously, Ferguson didn’t sign Sheringham just because he looked at his father and saw a slim man.

But — as with buying Solskjaer — he was trying to look into the future. And it turned out he was right.

But he also looked into the future when he bought Massimo Taibi, Eric Djemba-Djemba, David Bellion, Juan Sebastian Veron, Gabriel Obertan, and Ralph Milne.

And it turned out he was wrong.

There is no doubt an enormous skill involved in being able to discern potential in players, in looking down the years that are coming and seeing what might be.

But it is not a science.

The statistical modelling now being done by clubs before they buy players is an understandable attempt to put some “science” into the process. There are men with impossible haircuts and remarkable glasses sitting in front of computers and making profound judgements on who is the future and who is not.

The thing is: Sometimes they are right and sometimes they are not.

Just like astrologers and economists.

Paul Rouse is professor of history at University College Dublin.