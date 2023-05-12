Paul Rouse: GAAGO debate a populist stream of opportunism

There is something truly galling about the posturing that has characterised the political reaction to GAAGO this week.

As a confection of outrage rooted in ignorance and self-promoting populism, it has several contenders for the leading role.

There was Fine Gael, for example, putting out a press release from Alan Dillon TD, who said: “Over the last two weekends, two Munster hurling matches, both high-quality games, were broadcast live only on GAAGO. People were forced to pay for it or miss out. This is extremely unfair and goes against the ethos of the GAA as an inclusive, volunteer-led and community-based organisation.

“When games are behind a paywall – they not only exclude people financially, they exclude people technologically. We are only in the first year of the five-year deal which is due to last until 2027 and I believe it needs to be revisited at the next GAA congress and scrapped.”

Dillon then later played one of the great populist cards at the disposal of an Irish politician by calling for the €160 TV licence fee to be docked by €50 – his logic appeared to be that paying for GAAGO was a "licence fee increase by the backdoor".

For his part, Sinn Féin TD Chris Andrews criticised “keeping the big classic hurling and football games behind paywalls. The Government really can't discuss this serious issue as if it was a spectator at one of the matches. We don't really see any real action from Government to encourage the GAA to remove the paywall from the big matches.”

And then there was the Social Democrats’ TD Jennifer Whitmore who tweeted: “The GAA and RTÉ have essentially come together to privatise match viewing thru the #GAAGo app. This is severely impacting on older people and those living in rural communities, where access to the Internet is a barrier. #FreeToAir”.

Even Micheál Martin said that he believed all GAA games should be available free-to-air. There is no doubting the sincerity of Mícheál Martin’s interest in Gaelic games, and his previous opposition to the sale of GAA rights to Sky Sports at least allows him the right to a consistency of view.

But there is the issue of deeds as against words for all the politicians who have been out this week. For the last two decades there has been a clear and straightforward opportunity to do something practical to stop Gaelic games – and such other sports as people wish – from going behind a paywall.

On foot of an order dated 13 March 2003, following an EU directive, a list of designated sporting events which must be provided “Free to Air” on a live or a deferred basis was constructed in Ireland.

At that time — 2003 — the list constructed comprised of:

• The Summer Olympics

• The All-Ireland senior inter-county football and hurling finals

• Ireland’s home and away qualifying games in the European Football Championship & the FIFA World Cup Tournaments

• Ireland’s games in the European Football Championship Finals Tournament and the FIFA World Cup Finals Tournament

• The opening games, the semi-finals and final of the European Football Championship Finals and the FIFA World Cup Finals Tournament

• Ireland’s games in the Rugby World Cup Finals Tournament

• The Irish Grand National and the Irish Derby

• The Nations Cup at the Dublin Horse Show

• Ireland’s games in the Six Nations Rugby Football Championship (on a deferred rather than a live basis)

The GAA and Irish rugby were particularly successful in keeping their games off the list. They lobbied politicians again and again – and they were good at it.

Over the last decade the protected list has been reviewed every three years. For example, in 2014, the state undertook a review. There was no change to the list at that time.

A further review was undertaken in 2017 and this led to the All-Ireland senior ladies’ football and camogie finals being added. Nothing else changed.

In case some TDs wish to claim that the 2014 and 2017 reviews were before their time, perhaps they could release their contribution to the review and public consultation that was opened on the “Designation of Major Events” list in December 2020.

The consultation closed on 14 January 2021. Did those who are now so loud in calling for change now have anything to say at that time, or are they merely astride the bandwagon of popular clamour?

Did any politician in the country seek to put all (or even more) GAA games on free-to-air TV? Did any politician seek to shape policy to ensure that the list of sporting events placed on free-to-air TV has been robust and expansive?

Or are they just opportunists?

That 2020-2021 review was overseen by the Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin, and she received a report on which sporting and other events of national importance should remain free to air.

Obviously, it can be claimed that the pandemic derailed action – but nothing has happened.

And there was no political drive for any action from any quarter.

To put the tin hat on things in the past week, Mattie McGrath, the leader of the Rural Independent group, said senior Management of the GAA and RTÉ should be brought before the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Tourism, Culture, Arts, Sport and Media to account for what they are doing.

This issue has been before Oireachtas committees before. It turned into a parade of point-scoring by politicians who saw it as an easy device to curry favour with their constituents. What was most obvious was – with a few exceptions – how ill-informed they were about the subject, and how reactive and ill-considered their opinions were.

This appears to remain the case.

Here are a few facts: GAAGO – a streaming service owned in partnership by the GAA and RTÉ – was set up in 2014. It was designed as a subscription service which was only available outside Ireland. It meant that emigrants could pay an annual subscription to watch all GAA matches broadcast on television in Ireland.

This service enjoyed a steady increase in popularity and profits, until a transformational event occurred – Covid-19 and, in particular, the lockdowns – which meant the playing of GAA matches behind closed doors.

Even before the Covid crisis, there were clubs and organisations in various sports in Ireland live-streaming their own sporting events and trying to get people to buy passes online. But, as history reveals time and again, one of the things that crises do is accelerate change that is already underway.

So, in Covid, GAAGO became available in Ireland for the first time and was no longer restricted to people who lived outside the island.

This is because when inter-county GAA matches returned in autumn 2020, GAAGO was allowed for the first time to stream live National Football League matches within Ireland. This allowed for coverage of every match in every division – it was allowed because games were played behind closed doors.

When the provincial and All-Ireland championships started, GAAGO then streamed every match not shown live on television. It was the first time that every match could be seen live.

The cost of each match was €5. It meant that 35 championship matches were carried live on television before Christmas 2020; with the remaining 12 games broadcast on GAAGO.

This innovation built on a revolution in the broadcast of club matches that had taken place earlier in the summer of 2020, where county boards had worked with local providers to stream their club championships.

What the evidence of GAA broadcasting during the Covid-19 pandemic showed was that a mix of public service partners – RTÉ, TG4 and BBC NI – with GAAGO at national and international level, coupled with county boards working with local partners, offered the most comprehensive service.

The dramatic change in technologies, the digital revolution that is underway, the extraordinary transformation in media market that is ongoing suggests that for the foreseeable future the model of the biggest games (more than are currently shown) being on free-to-air TV and the remainder being streamed is the most viable.

There will be inevitable arguments about how many games should be shown live and which precisely are the biggest games, but those decisions will always be subjective and there will be mistakes. This is particularly the case at the moment given the revision to the playing calendar and the changed structures of competitions. It is clear that under the new structures, more games need to be moved to free-to-air TV. That is an easy fix.

There are also clear issues of cost and accessibility; at the very least the idea of working a significant discount into GAA membership can be built on what is already there. This will not solve everyone’s problem, but it would at least help some.

A final point: what was almost as dispiriting this week as the political posturing was the failure (again) of the men who run the GAA to step forward and explain what they are doing. Where were the Director General, the Commercial Director and the President all week?

The GAA statement that was eventually issued on Wednesday afternoon was too late and too weak.

It should not have been left to Declan McBennett (RTÉ Sport) and Noel Quinn (GAAGO) to explain what the GAA was trying to achieve with its broadcasts.

But the GAA leadership will soon get another chance: next weekend Kerry will play Mayo and Galway will play Tyrone. The games are on GAAGO.

Paul Rouse is professor of history at University College Dublin