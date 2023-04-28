Paul Rouse: If we discard the provincial championships what's left?

It is very easy to dismiss the provincial football championships. Indeed, the notion has taken – or is taking – hold that as the GAA shifts deeper into tiered All-Ireland football championships, that the provincial championships are being left to rot into history.

That is to say, between the League and All-Ireland Championship, something has to give and that something will be the provincial competitions. In this respect, they are to be the new Railway Cup – run down and then abandoned altogether.

This is a narrative that centres on Dublin and Kerry.

It is easy to say that Leinster championships now mean little to Dublin who have won 17 of the last 18 Leinster senior football championships), or not a whole pile now to Kerry who have won 11 of the last 13 Munster senior football championships.

Such an accumulation of success obviously blunts meaning.

To this dominance is added the repeated administering of beatings. You can stack high the evidence of mismatches: Dublin scored five goals and 30 points on the way to hammering Laois by 27 points (they won by 22 points last year). You can point also to the hammering that Kerry gave Tipperary. And would give Waterford. And probably Limerick, too.

There is a limit to this logic, however. That mismatches happen in every league in the world is a simple fact of sport. There are one-sided games even between teams of supposed equal ranking. For example, Newcastle had five goals scored on Spurs in the first 20 minutes last Sunday.

There were hammerings this year – as in every year – in every division of the National Leagues.

It is also the case that there are long runs of dominance of teams in every sport. Pick your sport and you can find your example, with very few exceptions.

In the case of the provincial championships, the argument runs that the structural imbalances of population (among other things) mean an inevitable and unbridgeable chasm between the haves and have-nots, which means one-sided matches are inevitable in the provinces, when Division 1 teams have hammered Division 4 teams.

And there is no denying that Kerry have won almost twice as many Munster titles as the other counties put together.

There is something in these points. But they do not overwhelm all other points that should be considered.

Because there is another side to this argument.

Firstly, we know that in Ulster the provincial championship is prized in ways that give it immense meaning. The evidence of that is everywhere obvious. The victories of Down over Derry and, especially, Monaghan over Tyrone, were greeted with a passion that cannot be confected.

In Connacht, too, it has been an excellent championship which teams clearly are hellbent on winning. You cannot say that Galway, Roscommon or Mayo have not tried body and soul to win. And that Sligo won’t as well.

We know what winning meant to New York – and what losing meant to Leitrim.

Secondly, even in the supposed dead ducks of the Leinster and Munster championships, there are matches that bring players and supporters to an emotional place which cannot be otherwise reached.

You could see it in the reaction of the Louth supporters who were in Páirc Tailteann in Navan last Sunday when their players overturned an eight-point deficit against Westmeath.

And the sheer elation of the Offaly players who beat Meath in the Leinster championship – having suffered years of defeats – was fantastic.

There were more than 500 people out on the pitch in O’Connor Park to congratulate those players and to celebrate the win with them.

These are not wins that will be devalued by what Dublin do to the other teams in the championship. They are something that mean something in and of themselves.

And next Sunday when Louth and Offaly meet in the Leinster semi-final, they will be straining everything they have to win again. It will be something that matters.

There is every likelihood that Dublin will beat Kildare in the other semi-final and then that they will beat Louth or Offaly. But there is a consolation prize in reaching a final – and that is a place in the All-Ireland series. That, too, matters. Not as much as a medal, of course, But it matters. It matters an awful lot too to those players just to play in a Leinster final. This may not suit journalists and pundits who do not wish for one-sided contests and cannot see beyond them. But it cannot just be discounted.

Thirdly, what do people want to replace the provincial championships with? And in constructing this replacement, what do they think will give meaning and context to an ordinary competitive victory over another county?

If the only prize on offer is the Sam Maguire or the Tailteann Cup, it removes four other prizes from the equation. And within the pursuit of those prizes there are meaningful successes to be gathered along the way.

Why would any sports organisation seek to deny itself of that?

And would the abandonment of provincial championships be replicated at underage level? The logic of the abolitionist argument must be ‘yes’. But that logic crashes on glorious nights like those enjoyed by the Sligo Under 20s in Connacht and the Kildare Under 20s in Leinster. These are noble achievements.

At senior level, listen to the desire of Padraic Joyce and Davey Burke last Sunday, when they laid bare how badly they wished to win a Connacht semi-final as something in itself.

To be clear, this is not an argument that the provincial championships are ideal; it would be a fool that would argue that.

Back at the end of the 19th century, just as the GAA’s provincial championships were gathering momentum, the phrase “a curate’s egg” first came into use. It appears to have first made light in ‘Punch’, a satirical English magazine (which also did a trade in racist cartoons where Irishmen were rendered as apes).

So what was a curate’s egg? In the beginning, it was used as a cowardly way of not telling someone the truth about something. A lowly curate, having breakfast with his bishop, was served a bad egg but when asked by the bishop what it was like, the curate assured his host that “parts of it are excellent”.

Over time the meaning of the phrase changed, and a curate’s egg now as a way of describing “a thing that is partly good and partly bad”.

The Anglican bishop and his curate weren’t discussing the GAA’s provincial championships of course – but no phrase fits last weekend better. On the one hand, there were brutally one-sided matches in Kerry and Dublin that would make you despair. But on the other hand, if you were in Navan, or Newry, or the beautiful midlands town of Tullamore, and you watched your team win against the odds, then the feeling is one of joy.

Anything that inspires such a range of emotions deserves more than to be dismissed and abandoned.

Paul Rouse is professor of history in University College Dublin